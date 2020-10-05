*Why are we so not-surprised to learn that Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts’ marriage is already facing some obstacles and it’s mostly because of Niecy’s family, reportedly.

Evidence of this sentiment is a text message believed to be from a source close to the pair has circulated online, suggesting the newlyweds will “split” in 2021.

“So I heard Niecy Nash and her wife are having issues,” the alleged text reads. “Apparently Niecy’s family isn’t happy with their marriage. Plus her wife wants to be more out in public with their marriage more advocating Gay Rights and Niecy doesn’t want that.”

The only two people who need to be happy in their marriage are Niecy and Jessica, as Love B Scott points out and who goes on to say that it’s too early for these types of rumors to be spreading — everyone should just give them time to work some things out.

