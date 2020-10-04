Shaggy’s Artist Conkarah’s ‘Banana (feat Shaggy) Now Over 1 BILLION Streams Globally / WATCH

*S-Curve/BMG Records is excited to announce that Island-Pop star Conkarah‘s hit song “Banana (feat. Shaggy),” produced by Shaggy, including the DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix],” has surpassed 1 billion global streams.

“Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix]” is also now confirmed to be platinum in Brazil and Gold in Canada, India, Mexico, The Netherlands and Norway.

Conkarah will be announcing the release of a new song soon.

Over the summer, Conkarah joined Shaggy for a red-hot live performance of “Banana” on ABC’s Good Morning America, streaming now.

Summer 2020 also saw the release of a remix EP featuring inventive flips of “Banana” by an array of international superstar DJs including Dave Audé, Dinaire+Bissen, Faustix, Lady Bee, James Anthony, and of course, New Zealand’s DJ FLe.

About Conkarah:

Born Nicholas Murray, Conkarah’s love for music started as a child in Kingston, Jamaica singing his favorite songs to his mother – from homegrown legends, Bob Marley and Gregory Isaacs, to an eclectic mix of American classics, including Boys II Men, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Backstreet Boys. Still, as son to a famed member of Jamaica’s national football team, his burgeoning musical interests came second to sports. When a career-ending injury took him from the field, Conkarah placed his substantial energies towards music, writing his own original songs while also recording soulful covers of his favorite records, accenting each with his signature warm island flare. His heartfelt renditions of pop hits soon earned a worldwide fan following, with over 288 million combined views and more than 845,000 YouTube subscribers to date. Indeed, his rendition of Adele’s “Hello” – featuring Rosie Delmah – reached the top of Spotify’s “Global Viral” chart while the official video has garnered over 108 million views via YouTube alone HERE.

With his audience growing daily, Conkarah embarked on two global tours, stamping his passport across more than 20 countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific Islands, and South America. 2017 saw his TIMELESS LOVE EP peak at #4 on Billboard’s “Reggae Albums” chart, followed the next year by the release of his acclaimed debut album, EXCITA, a genre-blurring collection of original music available for streaming and download HERE.

The phenomenal multi-platform global success of “Banana” has now brought the talented young star full circle. Having first found fame by reinventing hit records, Conkarah has given the whole world his own extraordinary song to sing along with.

