Niecy Nash/Jessica Betts Marriage Allegedly Facing Challenges Due to Niecy’s Family: Report



*A New Hampshire man and his wife were arrested last week and charged with the murder of the wife’s lover.

Armando Barron, 30, is said to have discovered that his wife, Britany Barron, 31, was having an affair with 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault. He then used his wife’s cell phone to lure her lover to an isolated location and forced his wife to help in his murder and decapitation, according to police.

Here’s more from Heavy.com:

Armando Barron lured his wife’s lover to Annett State Forest in Rindge, in southern New Hampshire, using her cellphone. After Amerault arrived, Barron assaulted him, according to an affidavit cited by the Sentinel. Barron then ordered his wife to shoot Amerault, but she refused; however, she capitulated when he ordered her to slit Amerault’s wrists. Armando Barron then shot Amerault, according to the Sentinel.

The couple then drove Amerault’s car to a campsite, where Armando ordered his wife to decapitate him and bury his head and body separately, the report states.

Amerault’s body was found in the New Hampshire woods on Sept. 22, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes announced in a release.

READ MORE: Fired New Hampshire Lunch Lady Accused of Cover-up, School District Rescinds Job Offer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to PEOPLE, Armando was arrested last Friday and charged with capital murder for allegedly “knowingly causing the death of Jonathan Amerault by shooting him while engaged in the commission of a kidnapping,” the release states.

He is also charged with domestic violence, strangling and threatening to use a deadly weapon “for the purpose of placing his wife, Britany Barron, in fear of imminent bodily injury” after allegedly sticking a gun in her mouth.

Britany was arrested after being spotted illegally camping in the woods, and wildlife conservation officers “advised her that she should not be camping in that area.”

“I’m in big trouble,” she allegedly told the officers.

Soon after, they found Amerault’s abandoned Subaru and his headless body wrapped up in a nearby brook, the report states.

Britany was arrested last week and charged with three counts of falsifying physical evidence related to Amerault’s killing, the release states.

Both Armando and Britany have pleaded not guilty to the charges they face.

They are being held without bond.