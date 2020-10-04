Social Heat
Niecy Nash/Jessica Betts Marriage Allegedly Facing Challenges Due to Niecy’s Family: Report
*Why are we so not-surprised to learn that Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts’ marriage is already facing some obstacles and it’s mostly because of Niecy’s family, reportedly.
Evidence of this sentiment is a text message believed to be from a source close to the pair has circulated online, suggesting the newlyweds will “split” in 2021.
“So I heard Niecy Nash and her wife are having issues,” the alleged text reads. “Apparently Niecy’s family isn’t happy with their marriage. Plus her wife wants to be more out in public with their marriage more advocating Gay Rights and Niecy doesn’t want that.”
The only two people who need to be happy in their marriage are Niecy and Jessica, as Love B Scott points out and who goes on to say that it’s too early for these types of rumors to be spreading — everyone should just give them time to work some things out.
READ THIS, TOO: Megan Thee Stallion Uses ‘SNL’ Spot to Blast Kentucky AG: Calls Him A ‘Sellout Negro’
View this post on Instagram
Entertainment
‘Braxton Family Values’ Releases Season 7 Teaser Ahead of Nov. 5 Premiere (Watch)
*Season seven of “Braxton Family Values’” is a little over a month away, and WE tv has given fans its first extended look at what’s in store.
After a tumultuous trip to Napa, the sisters reunite to support Trina before her wedding. But in a dramatic turn, the ceremony kicks off with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Following a year of love & loss, can the Braxtons come together and find their harmony once again?
“Braxton Family Values” Season 7 premieres Thursday, November 5 on WE tv. Watch the tease below:
crime
New Hampshire Man Kills Wife’s Lover, Orders Her to Behead Victim
*A New Hampshire man and his wife were arrested last week and charged with the murder of the wife’s lover.
Armando Barron, 30, is said to have discovered that his wife, Britany Barron, 31, was having an affair with 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault. He then used his wife’s cell phone to lure her lover to an isolated location and forced his wife to help in his murder and decapitation, according to police.
Here’s more from Heavy.com:
Armando Barron lured his wife’s lover to Annett State Forest in Rindge, in southern New Hampshire, using her cellphone. After Amerault arrived, Barron assaulted him, according to an affidavit cited by the Sentinel. Barron then ordered his wife to shoot Amerault, but she refused; however, she capitulated when he ordered her to slit Amerault’s wrists. Armando Barron then shot Amerault, according to the Sentinel.
The couple then drove Amerault’s car to a campsite, where Armando ordered his wife to decapitate him and bury his head and body separately, the report states.
Amerault’s body was found in the New Hampshire woods on Sept. 22, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes announced in a release.
READ MORE: Fired New Hampshire Lunch Lady Accused of Cover-up, School District Rescinds Job Offer
According to PEOPLE, Armando was arrested last Friday and charged with capital murder for allegedly “knowingly causing the death of Jonathan Amerault by shooting him while engaged in the commission of a kidnapping,” the release states.
He is also charged with domestic violence, strangling and threatening to use a deadly weapon “for the purpose of placing his wife, Britany Barron, in fear of imminent bodily injury” after allegedly sticking a gun in her mouth.
Britany was arrested after being spotted illegally camping in the woods, and wildlife conservation officers “advised her that she should not be camping in that area.”
“I’m in big trouble,” she allegedly told the officers.
Soon after, they found Amerault’s abandoned Subaru and his headless body wrapped up in a nearby brook, the report states.
Britany was arrested last week and charged with three counts of falsifying physical evidence related to Amerault’s killing, the release states.
Both Armando and Britany have pleaded not guilty to the charges they face.
They are being held without bond.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle in Divorce, Judge Denies Estranged Wife’s Request for $1.5M
*Dr. Dre has emerged victorious in a legal battle with estranged wife, Nicole Young.
A judge has denied Young’s request for $1.5 million a month to pay for various expenses, including security, as her attorneys claim she’s been receiving death threats.
The judge also dismissed her request that Dre pay out $5 million for her lawyer’s fees, TMZ reports.
Here’s more from Complex:
Part of the reason why the judge rejected her request is because she let her security team go, which Dre was already paying for. She alleged that Dre has been controlling and wanted to bring on her own security, saying Dre warned her that he would fire her security if they didn’t do what he said. Dre’s lawyer told the judge that the hip-hop mogul is inclined to pay Young’s expenses, including security, which the judge accepted. Young’s lawyers also urged the judge to advance the hearing regarding the $5 million for attorney’s fees, wanting it moved from January to this month. However, the judge said no.
READ MORE: Dr. Dre Paying for Estranged Wife’s Lavish Lifestyle, Rejects Her $2M Spousal Support Request
The judge also noted that if Dre was trying to control Young, then she could file a restraining order against him.
We previously reported, Young had filed a nearly $2 million a month temporary spousal support request. It’s unclear if that’s the same claim as her $1.5 million request for security.
This week, Dre responded to the claim, saying, “This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers.”
Meanwhile, TMZ reported on Tuesday that Dr. Dre already supports Young’s lavish lifestyle, and he refuses to pay a penny extra. According to legal documents, he allows “Young to stay in his Malibu mansion which reportedly costs around $25 million. He also covers her various expenses, noting that their business manager pays her AmEx Centurion Black Card bills,” the outlet writes.
Dre also noted that he has paid $5 million in lawyer fees for Young, who filed for divorce two month ago — citing irreconcilable differences.
Most recently, she reportedly took almost $400,000 from Dre’s record company’s business account.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]