‘My Heart Goes Out to COVID’: Chris Rock Hilariously Mocks Trump in ‘SNL’ Monologue / WATCH

*Last night was the season 46 premiere of NBC’s legendary sketch show, “Saturday Night Live” and guest host Chris Rock had a good time going in on Donald Trump.

From the jump, the funnyman hit the stage stage wearing a mask and kicked off his monologue by addressing the “elephant in the room” — COVID-19.

“President Trump is in the hospital from COVID, and I just want to say my heart goes out to COVID,” he joked.

After removing his mask, informed viewers that the network had taken safety precautions for the show’s first episode taped in Studio 8H since March. He noted that the studio audience was made up of first responders.

“Everybody in this audience has been checked, and all week I’ve had things going up my nose, every day I come in here,” he said, “I haven’t had so much stuff up my nose since I shared a dressing room with Chris Farley.”

After his not-too-kind reference to late comedian Chris Farley who, in case you forgot, actually died of a drug overdose, Rock returned to Trump and his family.

“I mean, what job do you have for four years no matter what?” he asked. “Show me one job. Like if you hired a cook and he was making people vomit every day, do you sit there and go, ‘Well, he’s got a four-year deal. We’ve just got to vomit for four more years.’”

Rock said the U.S. needs to tighten the rules to become president.

“You realize there’s more rules to a game show than running for president? Like Donald Trump left a game show to run for president because it was easier,” he quipped. “You can’t just throw your son on Jeopardy, or your son-in-law. Steve Harvey can’t put his family on Family Feud.”

Yep, Chris Rock was on fire on “SNL.” Check out the video up top for his full monologue/routine.