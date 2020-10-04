Megan Thee Stallion Uses ‘SNL’ Spot to Blast Kentucky AG: Calls Him A ‘Sellout Negro’

*Folks today are giving rapper Megan Thee Stallion props for using her platform as musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” to go in on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

If you missed it, last night on the season premiere, she played audio from activists Malcolm X and Tamika Mallory during her performance to more or less protest Cameron’s handling of the case of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory could be heard saying as the words appeared behind Megan on the screen.

Megan then launched into her own speech: “We have to protect out black women and love our black women because at the end of the day, we need our black women.

“We need to protect out black men and stand up for our black men because at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our black men,” she said.

As has been reported, Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was sleeping in her apartment when cops entered her home during a narcotics investigation and shot her multiple times after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired his legally licensed gun once at what he believed were home invaders.

Cameron, who is Kentucky’s first black attorney general, has been criticized in the wake of a grand jury deciding not to charge any of the officers with Taylor’s death.

Only one officer has been charged with wanton endangerment for the bullets that flew into the wall of her neighbor’s home.