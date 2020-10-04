Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion Uses ‘SNL’ Spot to Blast Kentucky AG: Calls Him A ‘Sellout Negro’
*Folks today are giving rapper Megan Thee Stallion props for using her platform as musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” to go in on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
If you missed it, last night on the season premiere, she played audio from activists Malcolm X and Tamika Mallory during her performance to more or less protest Cameron’s handling of the case of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police.
“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory could be heard saying as the words appeared behind Megan on the screen.
Megan then launched into her own speech: “We have to protect out black women and love our black women because at the end of the day, we need our black women.
“We need to protect out black men and stand up for our black men because at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our black men,” she said.
As has been reported, Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was sleeping in her apartment when cops entered her home during a narcotics investigation and shot her multiple times after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired his legally licensed gun once at what he believed were home invaders.
Cameron, who is Kentucky’s first black attorney general, has been criticized in the wake of a grand jury deciding not to charge any of the officers with Taylor’s death.
Only one officer has been charged with wanton endangerment for the bullets that flew into the wall of her neighbor’s home.
Apple News
Nigerian Bread Seller Lands Modeling Contract After Photobombing Rapper’s Shoot
She was discovered on the streets of the city of Lagos by international photographer Ty Bello, who was shooting with English rapper Tinie Tempah. Unintentionally, Orisaguna came out in one of the images.
Days later, Bello shared pictures from that shoot on his social media but with interest of finding out who the bread seller was in the photo.
“WHO IS SHE? Everyone has been asking if this lady is a model… She definitely SHOULD be a model… I’ll find a way to track her down somehow. You guys can also help,“ the photographer captioned the post.
BEATIFULX : WHO IS SHE.Every one has been asking if this lady is a model .. It was just perfect coincidence … She just happened to be walking by while I photographed . It happened so fast .She definitely SHOULD be a model. .. I’m happy to help her build a portfolio if she’s interested .She’s so beautiful and photographed so well. I’ll find a way to track her down somehow . You guys can also help #lagos #doesanyonerecognizeher #okunorentwins #tinietempah @thisdaystyle #lagos #phaseone
As PEOPLE notes, from that moment on, her life changed forever. In less than a year, Orisaguna managed to sign contracts with recognized agencies. Earlier this year, she wrapped up her tour of South Africa and she also launched a vlog and reality show.
“I never expected this would ever happen to me,” she told CNN. “My friends have told me they saw me on the TV and they are really happy. My parents cannot believe their own child can become such a success.”
In March, she celebrated the one year anniversary of her discovery. In an exclusive interview with Pulse in January, Orisaguna spoke about the people who have been influential in her rise to fame. During the interview, she thanked Azuka Ogujuiba of ThisDay Newspaper, as she was instrumental in Olajumoke’s success story.
Orisaguna, who left her two children and husband to sell bread, is now being offered by a bank to pay for her kid’s education through college.
‘My Heart Goes Out to COVID’: Chris Rock Hilariously Mocks Trump in ‘SNL’ Monologue / WATCH
*Last night was the season 46 premiere of NBC’s legendary sketch show, “Saturday Night Live” and guest host Chris Rock had a good time going in on Donald Trump.
From the jump, the funnyman hit the stage stage wearing a mask and kicked off his monologue by addressing the “elephant in the room” — COVID-19.
“President Trump is in the hospital from COVID, and I just want to say my heart goes out to COVID,” he joked.
After removing his mask, informed viewers that the network had taken safety precautions for the show’s first episode taped in Studio 8H since March. He noted that the studio audience was made up of first responders.
“Everybody in this audience has been checked, and all week I’ve had things going up my nose, every day I come in here,” he said, “I haven’t had so much stuff up my nose since I shared a dressing room with Chris Farley.”
After his not-too-kind reference to late comedian Chris Farley who, in case you forgot, actually died of a drug overdose, Rock returned to Trump and his family.
“I mean, what job do you have for four years no matter what?” he asked. “Show me one job. Like if you hired a cook and he was making people vomit every day, do you sit there and go, ‘Well, he’s got a four-year deal. We’ve just got to vomit for four more years.’”
Rock said the U.S. needs to tighten the rules to become president.
“You realize there’s more rules to a game show than running for president? Like Donald Trump left a game show to run for president because it was easier,” he quipped. “You can’t just throw your son on Jeopardy, or your son-in-law. Steve Harvey can’t put his family on Family Feud.”
Yep, Chris Rock was on fire on “SNL.” Check out the video up top for his full monologue/routine.
Tyler Perry’s ‘Bruh’ Star Monti Washington Talks New Series / The Trend
Actor Monti Washington talks his role on Tyler Perry new series “Bruh” on BET, thoughts on Breonna Taylor Grand Jury decision and much more! #protectblackwomen #blm
