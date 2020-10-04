Homeless Man Earns 1M TikTok Followers in 24 Hrs with funny, Angry Reactions to Videos / WATCH

*In just 24 hours, Oneya Johnson, a 22-year old man who lives in his car in Lafayette, Indiana, recently earned one million followers, all because of his creative video.

In other clips that have become popular, Johnson views other TikTok users’ content and angrily yells upbeat messages and praises at the screen. His angry reactions, facial expressions, and loud voice are funny to those who watch Johnson do his thing.

Johnson reportedly posted his first TikTok duet on August 23, and angrily reacts to @bobbysrey’s cake-decorating tutorial. Johnson’s reactions to the video is memorable when the cake maker asks people not to be “mean” to her in the comments.

“Who being mean to you? Who?” Johnson yells. “Girl, that cake looks good!”

The video has now been viewed millions of times, which has turned Johnson into an overnight sensation on TikTok.

Those watching and hearing Johnson’s reactions, left an array of comments.

“I never felt so good and scared at the same time,” someone shared.

“I basically took how the world sees me, and how I really am, and just matched it together,” Johnson told BuzzFeed News. “If I passed you on the street and I don’t say a word, I look like the angriest person in the world. But when you actually get to know me, I’m actually a really positive person.”

After his internationally viewed videos, Johnson angrily turned to TikTok to celebrate picking up one million followers in one day.

“Huh? What? Off of three videos, bro? Three videos? Johnson asked. “I just make this account yesterday. You guys are the most amazing people I’ve ever met. Thank you.”