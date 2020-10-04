Entertainment
Homeless Man Earns 1M TikTok Followers in 24 Hrs with funny, Angry Reactions to Videos / WATCH
*In just 24 hours, Oneya Johnson, a 22-year old man who lives in his car in Lafayette, Indiana, recently earned one million followers, all because of his creative video.
In other clips that have become popular, Johnson views other TikTok users’ content and angrily yells upbeat messages and praises at the screen. His angry reactions, facial expressions, and loud voice are funny to those who watch Johnson do his thing.
Johnson reportedly posted his first TikTok duet on August 23, and angrily reacts to @bobbysrey’s cake-decorating tutorial. Johnson’s reactions to the video is memorable when the cake maker asks people not to be “mean” to her in the comments.
“Who being mean to you? Who?” Johnson yells. “Girl, that cake looks good!”
THIS IS INTERESTING: Nigerian Bread Seller Lands Modeling Contract After Photobombing Rapper’s Shoot
The video has now been viewed millions of times, which has turned Johnson into an overnight sensation on TikTok.
Those watching and hearing Johnson’s reactions, left an array of comments.
“I never felt so good and scared at the same time,” someone shared.
“I basically took how the world sees me, and how I really am, and just matched it together,” Johnson told BuzzFeed News. “If I passed you on the street and I don’t say a word, I look like the angriest person in the world. But when you actually get to know me, I’m actually a really positive person.”
After his internationally viewed videos, Johnson angrily turned to TikTok to celebrate picking up one million followers in one day.
“Huh? What? Off of three videos, bro? Three videos? Johnson asked. “I just make this account yesterday. You guys are the most amazing people I’ve ever met. Thank you.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Shaggy’s Artist Conkarah’s ‘Banana (feat Shaggy) Now Over 1 BILLION Streams Globally / WATCH
*S-Curve/BMG Records is excited to announce that Island-Pop star Conkarah‘s hit song “Banana (feat. Shaggy),” produced by Shaggy, including the DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix],” has surpassed 1 billion global streams.
“Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix]” is also now confirmed to be platinum in Brazil and Gold in Canada, India, Mexico, The Netherlands and Norway.
Conkarah will be announcing the release of a new song soon.
MUST READ: ‘Damn If I Say It You Can Slap Me Right Here!’: The Backlash to ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ (EUR Video Throwback]
LISTEN TO “BANANA (FEAT. SHAGGY) [DJ FLE – MINISIREN REMIX]”
Over the summer, Conkarah joined Shaggy for a red-hot live performance of “Banana” on ABC’s Good Morning America, streaming now.
WATCH “BANANA (FEAT. SHAGGY)” LIVE ON GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Summer 2020 also saw the release of a remix EP featuring inventive flips of “Banana” by an array of international superstar DJs including Dave Audé, Dinaire+Bissen, Faustix, Lady Bee, James Anthony, and of course, New Zealand’s DJ FLe.
LISTEN TO THE ALLSTAR REMIX EP
About Conkarah:
Born Nicholas Murray, Conkarah’s love for music started as a child in Kingston, Jamaica singing his favorite songs to his mother – from homegrown legends, Bob Marley and Gregory Isaacs, to an eclectic mix of American classics, including Boys II Men, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Backstreet Boys. Still, as son to a famed member of Jamaica’s national football team, his burgeoning musical interests came second to sports. When a career-ending injury took him from the field, Conkarah placed his substantial energies towards music, writing his own original songs while also recording soulful covers of his favorite records, accenting each with his signature warm island flare. His heartfelt renditions of pop hits soon earned a worldwide fan following, with over 288 million combined views and more than 845,000 YouTube subscribers to date. Indeed, his rendition of Adele’s “Hello” – featuring Rosie Delmah – reached the top of Spotify’s “Global Viral” chart while the official video has garnered over 108 million views via YouTube alone HERE.
With his audience growing daily, Conkarah embarked on two global tours, stamping his passport across more than 20 countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific Islands, and South America. 2017 saw his TIMELESS LOVE EP peak at #4 on Billboard’s “Reggae Albums” chart, followed the next year by the release of his acclaimed debut album, EXCITA, a genre-blurring collection of original music available for streaming and download HERE.
The phenomenal multi-platform global success of “Banana” has now brought the talented young star full circle. Having first found fame by reinventing hit records, Conkarah has given the whole world his own extraordinary song to sing along with.
CONNECT WITH CONKARAH (@CONKARAH):
source:
Ken Weinstein
[email protected]
Greg Miller
[email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Spike Lee Announces Murder of Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd in Atlanta Overnight
*Spike Lee took to social media earlier today to announce the murder of Thomas Jefferson Byrd, an Atlanta-based actor who had appeared in multiple films by the director.
“I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta, Georgia,” Lee said in a post
The famed director also shared a photo of Byrd as the character Errol Barnes in his 1995 film, “Clockers.”
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Niecy Nash/Jessica Betts Marriage Allegedly Facing Challenges Due to Niecy’s Family: Report
TMZ took it from there and reached out to the Atlanta Police Department and found out that cops responded to a call of a person injured at 1:45 AM Saturday. Byrd was found unresponsive, and emergency medical workers pronounced him dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.
As for more info, all we know is that ATP PD homicide detectives are investigating.
View this post on Instagram
I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia. Tom Is My Guy,Here Below You See Him As The Frightening Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS. Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ,SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER,BAMBOOZLED,HE GOT GAME,GET ON THE BUS,GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
Byrd grew up in Griffin, Georgia, according to Film Reference, and got his bachelor’s degree in education in Atlanta at the historically Black college Morris Brown College. He later got a masters degree in dance as well, at the California Institute of the Arts. He went on to an acclaimed career in theater, which ran concurrent to his career in cinema, reports PopCulture.com.
Most of Byrd’s on-screen work was with Lee. However, he had a handful of TV roles, including his first credited role as Louis Arthur on the series “In the Heat of the Night” back in 1993. Byrd later appeared in Mama Flora’s Family, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and, most recently, She’s Gotta Have It.
Along with Spike Lee’s “Clockers,” Byrd also appeared in Lee’s “Get on the Bus,” “Bamboozled,” “He Got Game,” “Red Hook Summer,” “Chi-Raq” and more.
He was also a successful theater actor, nominated for Broadway’s 2003 Tony Award as Best Actor for a revival of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion Uses ‘SNL’ Spot to Blast Kentucky AG: Calls Him A ‘Sellout Negro’
*Folks today are giving rapper Megan Thee Stallion props for using her platform as musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” to go in on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
If you missed it, last night on the season premiere, she played audio from activists Malcolm X and Tamika Mallory during her performance to more or less protest Cameron’s handling of the case of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police.
“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory could be heard saying as the words appeared behind Megan on the screen.
Megan then launched into her own speech: “We have to protect out black women and love our black women because at the end of the day, we need our black women.
“We need to protect out black men and stand up for our black men because at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our black men,” she said.
MORE NEWS: New Trailer: ‘Spell’ Starring Omari Hardwick (‘Ghost’), Loretta Devine and More!
As has been reported, Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was sleeping in her apartment when cops entered her home during a narcotics investigation and shot her multiple times after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired his legally licensed gun once at what he believed were home invaders.
Cameron, who is Kentucky’s first black attorney general, has been criticized in the wake of a grand jury deciding not to charge any of the officers with Taylor’s death.
Only one officer has been charged with wanton endangerment for the bullets that flew into the wall of her neighbor’s home.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]