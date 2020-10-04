** FEATURED STORY **
Nesma Yahia: Fashion Designer with Dwarfism Creates Egypt’s First Clothing Line for Little People
*Vertically challenged Egyptians have a new place to shop for clothes, thanks to a 20-year-old student with dwarfism.
Budding fashion designer and Mansoura University student Nesma Yahia, who became the country’s first model with the condition, has also created the nation’s first collection of clothes specifically for little people and those of short stature.
After struggling to find clothes that fit her and often resorting to shopping in the children’s section, Yahia began working on the idea last year and launched her first line — called“Breeze”— last month. Her goal was to make clothing for little people more accessible and to help others who have been ridiculed about their height feel more confident.
“I felt that we are a marginalized part of society. Even clothes are not available to us,” the proud Muslim, who stands at just under 3.5 feet, said. “So I decided to buy materials and drew up designs I liked before asking a producer for help making them.”
The designs, which are not limited to a certain age group, feature options for women who wear hijabs and those who don’t, as well as articles of clothing for men. They include a variety of designs for evening wear, kaftans, blouses, skirts and dresses and are available for purchase across Egypt.
“I designed the collection so that it does not show too much of the body and does not make us appear too short, and not necessarily to cope with recent fashion trends,” Yahia said. “The most important thing is that the item fits and the person loves wearing them.”
Able to create her brand without any financial support, Yahia hopes to receive backing in the future so that she can create additional collections and her line can go international.
“Thank God I made the first step of my dream,” she said on Facebook in celebration of her achievements so far.
Dwarfism is a medical or genetic condition that usually results in an adult height of 4’10” or shorter, among both men and women, according to the Little People of America. The most frequently diagnosed cause of dwarfism is achondroplasia, a genetic condition that makes up 70% of all cases and occurs in one per 26,000 to 40,000 births.
American designer Kathy D. Woods, who has also been diagnosed with dwarfism, similarly created a fashion line for little people in 2014.
(Edited by Carlin Becker and Stan Chrapowicki)
The post Fashion Designer with Dwarfism Creates Egypt’s First Clothing Line for Little People appeared first on Zenger News.
Dr. Gretchen Sorin Talks Driving While Black and Her PBS Special on SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
In an exclusive two-part conversation with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, curator, documentarian, professor and author Dr. Gretchen Sorin literally take us on a historical road trip, exploring the popular acronym DWB beyond the lens of racial profiling. In her new book, Driving While Black, the effervescent Sorin shares how the car, which has served as the ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, played different roles for both the Black and White community.
We begin our talk during the period of 1930, which was also known as the Jim Crow Era, discussing everything from W. E. B. Dubose to Booker T. Washington to Albert Einstein to the cars that played a prominent role with Black vacationers, business travelers, entertainers, sports figures and Civil Rights activists. We also dissect the history behind the infamous Green Book travel guides, sharing a number of revealing findings.
And we conclude our conversation, delving into how Dr. Sorin partnered with filmmaker Ric Burns, who is the younger brother to documentarian Ken Burns, to turn her book, which has been a labor of love for over two decades, into an upcoming must-see PBS documentary.
To Tune In via SiriusXM and/or several of our free FM online outlets, click here.
Show One Airs – Saturday, October 3 – Wednesday, October 7
Show Two Airs – Saturday, October 10 – Wednesday, October 14
And for more information on the upcoming PBS Special, click here.
About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers.
For upcoming shows, car-buying tips, recall updates or car reviews, visit JeffCars.com.
Exclusive: ‘Second Born Royals’ Chat and Chadwick
*Niles Fitch and Isabella Blake-Thomas (“Once Upon A Time”) star in the “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.”
Best known as the younger Randall on “This Is Us,” Niles is carving out quite an impressive career, starting with the notable “Secret Society of Second Born Royals” as Disney’s first Black prince. In an exclusive interview with EUR, he talks about his new role and Chadwick Boseman. Co-star Isabella reveals what it’s like playing a Royal.
Tell us how ‘Secret Society of Second Born Royals’ school differs from other academies, e.g. Xavier’s?
NILES FITCH: I’d say the difference between ours and the others that you’ve seen, and the one you just mentioned, Xavier X-Men Academy, is ours has the royalty aspect. No other films have superheroes that are also royalty. These students have to balance both being teenagers and royal.
ISABELLA BLAKE THOMAS: My character January comes in as an outsider. She is home-schooled and calls it a ‘Palace school.’ And like Niles said, the school is special because it’s got this royal teams having to balance many different parts of their lives.
MORE NEWS: ‘One Night in Miami’: Regina King’s Feature Directorial Debut Set for Christmas Day … in Theaters / WATCH
We’re living in trying times. How would you use your powers to help ease tensions?
NF: I would seek world peace, and make the playing field equal. I can control people, so that’s what I’d do.
IBT: Like Niles is saying, I would start with making people treat everyone with dignity and respect.
What was your initial reaction when you first saw the script?
IBT: I was like, Whoa! for lack of a better word. I read it and was just in shock because of all of the characters’ incredible journeys. Disney created something that is so new and not seen before, but yet still so familiar. It’s very special
NF: My first reaction was, ‘Wow!’ I thought it was really unique, and there’s not a film I can compare this to. Growing up we didn’t have these kinds of images. That’s why Chadwick (Boseman) made such an impression on me. Seeing him as Black Panther left an indelible mark.
Veteran, syndicated Entertainment journalist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media and the Black diaspora. Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm
Food is the Ultimate Unifier! ‘New Soul Kitchen’ Season 2 Features 4 Guest Chefs
*Chef Jernard Wells knows that food is the ultimate unifier. The culinary kitchen artist, renowned chef and cookbook author, starring in the second season of New Soul Kitchen, produced by Powerhouse Productions and showing on Cleo TV, knows that great things can happen with a delicious meal as a backdrop.
“A vast majority of our life is revolved around food,” said Chef Jernard Wells. “We eat to live and we live to eat.”
Jernard Wells is back for a second season of sharing his secrets of culinary nirvana on New Soul Kitchen, but this season he’ll have a delicious twist- he’ll be featuring the culinary delights of four other chef’s- Chef Bren Herrera, who not only shares Latin fare, but also a mini-history of Afro Cuban cooking; Chef Essie Bartels, who adds her knowledge of Ghanaian cuisine; Chef Resha Purvis, an expert in Soul Food cuisine and Chef Ahki Taylor, who specializes in vegan cuisine.
“Everybody has a little vegan in them,” he laughed. “If somebody serves you a plate of food and it just has courses of meat in them, no side items, no vegetables, you’re going to feel slighted some kind of way.”
His show has something for even the most discriminating eaters.
“These young ladies are bringing some amazing concepts to the table,” he explained. “We have an Afro-Cuban young lady, bringing her Cuban diaspora to the table, we have a young lady from Ghana, Africa that’s bringing that culture in, immersed with Western ingredients, we have a vegan chef and we also have a keto chef.”
YOU’RE INVITED to Robert ‘Kool’ Bell’s 70th B-day Party in New Jersey on Oct. 11!
Being a culinary master is in the DNA of Jernard Wells. His southern roots provided a tradition for cookery established for centuries.
“There’s classically trained chefs, but with the vast majority of chefs, it’s already inbred in us,” said Jernard. “Growing up in Mississippi is really where I picked up my cooking roots. My father was a chef as well. I worked in the garden with him and my grandparents and growing fresh herbs; they had a cattle farm and a pig farm, so I really got that hands-on experience at an early age and started cooking at 8.”
He knew he had a natural flair for culinary artistry, however he needed the expertise to go along with his innate ability, so he attended culinary arts schools, including one located in Memphis, Tennessee.
“I majored in French and Cajun cuisine, if you bring them both together you get Creole cuisine, which is indigenous to Louisiana.”
The successful author and TV host knew that along with culinary talent, a key to success is entrepreneurship- learning how to make money doing a craft he loved. He ran his own restaurant, also at an early age.
“I opened my first restaurant when I was 16 years old out of my mother’s kitchen” he said. “It was a legitimate restaurant. I had a business license and everything that the local courthouse had gave me. But it was operational. I was making $3,000 a month selling food out of my mother’s kitchen.” To further his culinary education, in addition to studying abroad, the charismatic chef also studied at the Art Institute of Atlanta.
In one of the episodes, that will be broadcast next weekend, Jernard talks about his Apache roots. His Indian roots also had a profound influence on his abilities as a chef.
“It really about the herbs that you bring in from the ground,” he explained. “Utilizing rosemary, sage and different curries we liked to play with. But the biggest thing is more so the smoking (smoking food.) – when you get into the smoking- a lot of people think that barbecuing things we indigenous to the African-American culture, the African-American diaspora, but when you look at the Indian culture and how they were cooking, they weren’t using a grill, but they were using open-fire cast iron skillets, those things like that, using them to hone in on those flavors.”
One of the best aspects of the culinary experience is the opportunity of bringing people together.
“Food is the ultimate unifier,” said Chef Jernard Wells. “I’ve never seen anyone eating and frowning. It’s hard to do. Food has always been a gap-Bridger since the beginning of time.”
Season two of New Soul Kitchen returns with a double-header on Saturday, October 3 at 9p.m. ET / 8C and 9:30p.m. /8:30C.
For more information about CLEO TV and its upcoming programming, visit the network’s companion website at www.mycleo.tv. CLEO TV viewers can subscribe to our Youtube Channel for exclusive content and more. Join the conversation by connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@mycleotv) using the hashtag #CLEOTV.
