Financial
Christopher Elliott: Help! My Chase Account Has Been Hacked Using Zelle Quickpay
Why is $2,000 missing from Thomas Andersen’s Chase account? And what is Zelle Quickpay, the application that allowed someone to access his money?
Q: My chase checking account was hacked and money was transferred to an unknown entity with Chase’s New “Zelle Quickpay” feature. This is a feature that was introduced in 2017 by Chase and is automatically linked to your checking account, even though I never signed up for nor authorized its usage. Yet, its automatic addition to Chase accounts allowed hackers to withdraw $2,000 from my account.
Chase is taking no responsibility. The company claims that I “must have” done the transaction. I have been their customer for 18 years, I have never used Zelle in my life. I discovered the fraud within hours and called Chase immediately, yet they did nothing to stop or reverse the fraud.
I want my money back that was stolen. And I want an explanation from Chase. How was this even possible? I am a computer expert and very familiar with security. Chase has two-stage authorization enabled, so even if my password was exposed, it’s nearly impossible to access my account without physical access to my phone or computer, which all are secure, untouched and in my possession. Can you help? — Thomas Andersen, San Jose
A: You shouldn’t be held responsible for this security breach — especially since you never used Zelle Quickpay.
What’s Zelle Quickpay? It’s a way to send money electronically between two private parties. (Think of it as PayPal for banks.) My bank offers Zelle as an option, too.
Last summer, NBC News reported that scammers were calling victims to report “bank fraud.” They send a text message to your cell phone, ask you to read it to them, and then set up a fake Zelle account in your name.
Chase should have quickly responded to your fraud report and offered a full explanation. If you had indeed used Zelle, then there would have been some proof that you set up the account. “Must have” doesn’t cut it.
MORE NEWS: Financial Investor Frank Baker Pays Off Tuition for Spelman Graduates
I’m troubled by this scam, because anyone could have fallen for it. When your bank calls to report fraud on your account, most people are trusting and cooperative. But your story, and others like it, suggest you should be skeptical. If a “bank” calls you and starts asking questions, ask to call them back. Then initiate the call to the bank and ask to speak to the fraud department. Never, ever share information like passwords, security codes or any other personal information to someone who calls from your bank. Chances are, it’s a scam.
By the way, I list the names, numbers and email addresses of the Chase customer service executives on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. I suggested you contact one of them to share your tale of losing $2,000.
And that’s what you did. You wrote a “crisp and to-the-point letter” to the executives, stating only the facts. After a few more days, you reported that Chase returned the money that was taken out of your account without an apology or explanation.
I asked Chase for a comment, but it did not respond, either. You decided to close your Chase account.
Christopher Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Get help by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help
© 2020 Christopher Elliott.
Business
‘Now We Taking Over the Grocery Stores’: Master P Plugs His New Hoody Hoos Cereal (Watch Ad)
*Percy Miller posted a new video Wednesday to promote his latest hustle.
Intent on “mastering” the cereal game, longtime rap mogul and entrepreneur Master P (a.k.a Uncle P) wants folks to try his new Uncle P’s Hoody Hoos Cereal.
“You got milk. We’ve got cereal. We’re changing the game,” Miller says in the ad. He points out, “The more we make, the more we give,” referring to the charity aspect of the business. A percentage of every cereal box sold goes to providing inner city kids in the community with education, resources and activities to help build their future,” according to his website.
The release states, “Mr. Miller grew up in poverty as a kid, eating cereal was a luxury for him. He recently realized that there are little to no minority-owned packaged food products, so he decided to change that. He has disrupted breakfast time, with kids all over the world are screaming ‘Hoody Hoo!”
Watch his “commercial” for Hoody Hoo below:
Entertainment
‘Who Do You Owe Money To?’: Susan Rice & Kamala Harris Call Trump’s $421M Debt a ‘National Security Concern’
*Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris weighed in on President Trump’s reckless financial situation revealed in the bombshell New York Times story that outlined his chronic tax avoidance.
On MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” Rice said that Trump’s reported $421 million debt is “very much a national security concern, from a security clearance point of view. But also … for the reason that we don’t know who has leverage over him.”
Sen. Harris raised the same issue on “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” asking Trump through the camera, “Who do you owe the money, too? And do you owe debt to any foreign nation? Do you owe anybody money who’s impacted by your decisions as President of the United States?”
Watch below:
Business
Biden Out With Ad Response to Trump’s Alleged Tax Avoidance (Watch)
*Within 24 hours of news that President Trump allegedly paid less taxes than regular working folk on millions of dollars in income, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has responded with a new ad.
The video posted on Twitter compares the amount of taxes that regular folk like teachers, firefighters and nurses typically pay compared to Trump’s alleged tax bill.
“Teachers paid $7,239. Firefighters paid $5,283. Nurses paid $10,216. Donald Trump paid $750,” the 30-second spot points out. As of Monday morning at 9 a.m. ET, the video had more than 2.2 million views on Twitter.
There’s no word from the vice president’s campaign if they plan to put money behind the spot to run on digital or TV.
Watch below or view here on Twitter.
Teachers paid $7,239
Firefighters paid $5,283
Nurses paid $10,216
Donald Trump paid $750 pic.twitter.com/5YE1cbYsBN
— Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) September 28, 2020
