Tyler Perry’s ‘Bruh’ Star Monti Washington Talks New Series / The Trend

Published

18 mins ago

on

Screen Shot 2020-10-02 at 5.29.51 PM

Actor Monti Washington talks his role on Tyler Perry new series “Bruh” on BET, thoughts on Breonna Taylor Grand Jury decision and much more! #protectblackwomen #blm

@derrialchriton
@stewartstarlit

Entertainment

New Trailer: ‘Spell’ Starring Omari Hardwick (‘Ghost’), Loretta Devine and More!

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Spell - Omari Hardwick pic from poster

*Omari Hardwick (“Power,” Sorry to Bother You), Loretta Devine (“Black-ish,” Crash) and John Beasley (The Sum of All Fears, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks) star in the terrifying thriller SPELL, coming to Premium Video-On-Demand and Digital in time for Halloween on October 30 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

SYNOPSIS | While flying to his father’s funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes Marquis (Omari Hardwick) to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family.  He awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise’s (Loretta Devine) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with the Boogity, a Hoodoo figure she has made from his blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.

DISGUSTING: Aurora Police Video Shows Black Woman Hogtied in Back of Patrol Car [WATCH]

spell-horror-movie

DIRECTED BY | Mark Tonderai

SCREENPLAY BY | Kurt Wimmer

STARRING | Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, John Beasley

AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS | Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, DirecTV, VUDU, Xfinity, FandangoNOW and more.

Rating | R – violence, disturbing/bloody images, and language

#WatchSpell

Entertainment

David E. Talbert’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ Coming to Netflix / Watch Teaser Trailer

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Jingle Jangle - Forest Whitaker & little girl1

*Synopsis: A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event.

Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility.

HERE’S A GOOD NEWS STORY: Barry Jenkins Tapped to Direct ‘Lion King’ Sequel for Disney

Jingle Jangle - Phylicia Rashad & kidsJingle Jangle - John Legend
Jingle Jangle - Forest Whitaker & little girl
Releasing Globally on Netflix on November 13, 2020

Written and Directed by David E. Talbert

Produced by Lyn Sisson-Talbert, p.g.a., David E. Talbert, p.g.a., Kristin Burr, p.g.a., John Legend, Mike Jackson, David McIlvain

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, Hugh Bonneville

Follow JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY on Social

Netflix: Twitter | Instagram | TikTok

Strong Black Lead: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Netflix Family & Futures: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Netflix Futures: YouTube

Netflix Film: Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Netflix Is A Joke: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Con Todo: Twitter | Instagram

NX: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Reddit

The Most: Twitter | Instagram

#JingleJangleMovie

 

 

 

 

 

 

source:
Joe Williams

Entertainment

Pow! Trumper Decks Anti-Trumper for Playing YG’s ‘F*ck Donald Trump’ / WATCH

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Texas punch over Fuck Donald Trump1
Texas punch over Fuck Donald Trump

Trumpers and anti-Trumper face off before …

*If you’re planning on playing YG and Nipsey Hussle’‘s “F*ck Donald Trump” in the face of his rabid supporters, be prepared to take one (or more) for the team.

We say that because that’s exactly what happened when one anti-Trumper dared to blast the tune in the presence of a Trumper who decked the man for doing so.

The situation, reports TMZ, went down outside a Buc-ee’s in Denton, TX and the video shows a couple of maskless Trump supporters telling another man to get away from them and stop playing the anti-Trump anthem on repeat.

HEED THE WARNING: If You Wish Trump for Trump’s Death from COVID-19 Twitter Will SUSPEND Your Account!

Welp, as you can see, one of the Trump supporters gets in the man’s face and yells “turn it off” and suddenly throws an unprovoked punch, clocking the guy right in the face and sending him to the pavement.

In the video, you hear people threatening to call the cops … and then the Trump supporters walk away. All while, if you listen hard enough, YG’s track can be heard  in the background.

By the by, the guy who got punched says his pride’s a little damaged, but going to to a hospital, he’s otherwise OK. And no, we don’t know if cops ever showed up.

