Tyler Perry’s ‘Bruh’ Star Monti Washington Talks New Series / The Trend

*If you’re planning on playing YG and Nipsey Hussle’‘s “F*ck Donald Trump” in the face of his rabid supporters, be prepared to take one (or more) for the team.

We say that because that’s exactly what happened when one anti-Trumper dared to blast the tune in the presence of a Trumper who decked the man for doing so.

The situation, reports TMZ, went down outside a Buc-ee’s in Denton, TX and the video shows a couple of maskless Trump supporters telling another man to get away from them and stop playing the anti-Trump anthem on repeat.

DENTON & SURROUNDING AREAS: A man at a MAGA rally at the Buc-ee’s assaulted a counter-protester this morning. CONTACT US WITH ANY INFORMATION you have about the men in this video, particularly the guy who threw the punch. pic.twitter.com/qsy144tgLu — Denton Left (@DentonLeft) October 3, 2020

Welp, as you can see, one of the Trump supporters gets in the man’s face and yells “turn it off” and suddenly throws an unprovoked punch, clocking the guy right in the face and sending him to the pavement.

In the video, you hear people threatening to call the cops … and then the Trump supporters walk away. All while, if you listen hard enough, YG’s track can be heard in the background.

By the by, the guy who got punched says his pride’s a little damaged, but going to to a hospital, he’s otherwise OK. And no, we don’t know if cops ever showed up.