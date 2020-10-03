Entertainment
New Trailer: ‘Spell’ Starring Omari Hardwick (‘Ghost’), Loretta Devine and More!
*Omari Hardwick (“Power,” Sorry to Bother You), Loretta Devine (“Black-ish,” Crash) and John Beasley (The Sum of All Fears, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks) star in the terrifying thriller SPELL, coming to Premium Video-On-Demand and Digital in time for Halloween on October 30 from Paramount Home Entertainment.
SYNOPSIS | While flying to his father’s funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes Marquis (Omari Hardwick) to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family. He awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise’s (Loretta Devine) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with the Boogity, a Hoodoo figure she has made from his blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.
DIRECTED BY | Mark Tonderai
SCREENPLAY BY | Kurt Wimmer
STARRING | Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, John Beasley
AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS | Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, DirecTV, VUDU, Xfinity, FandangoNOW and more.
Rating | R – violence, disturbing/bloody images, and language
#WatchSpell
Tyler Perry’s ‘Bruh’ Star Monti Washington Talks New Series / The Trend
Actor Monti Washington talks his role on Tyler Perry new series “Bruh” on BET, thoughts on Breonna Taylor Grand Jury decision and much more! #protectblackwomen #blm
@derrialchriton
@stewartstarlit
David E. Talbert’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ Coming to Netflix / Watch Teaser Trailer
*Synopsis: A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event.
Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.
From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility.
Releasing Globally on Netflix on November 13, 2020
Written and Directed by David E. Talbert
Produced by Lyn Sisson-Talbert, p.g.a., David E. Talbert, p.g.a., Kristin Burr, p.g.a., John Legend, Mike Jackson, David McIlvain
Cast: Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, Hugh Bonneville
#JingleJangleMovie
Pow! Trumper Decks Anti-Trumper for Playing YG’s ‘F*ck Donald Trump’ / WATCH
*If you’re planning on playing YG and Nipsey Hussle’‘s “F*ck Donald Trump” in the face of his rabid supporters, be prepared to take one (or more) for the team.
We say that because that’s exactly what happened when one anti-Trumper dared to blast the tune in the presence of a Trumper who decked the man for doing so.
The situation, reports TMZ, went down outside a Buc-ee’s in Denton, TX and the video shows a couple of maskless Trump supporters telling another man to get away from them and stop playing the anti-Trump anthem on repeat.
DENTON & SURROUNDING AREAS:
A man at a MAGA rally at the Buc-ee’s assaulted a counter-protester this morning.
CONTACT US WITH ANY INFORMATION you have about the men in this video, particularly the guy who threw the punch. pic.twitter.com/qsy144tgLu
— Denton Left (@DentonLeft) October 3, 2020
Welp, as you can see, one of the Trump supporters gets in the man’s face and yells “turn it off” and suddenly throws an unprovoked punch, clocking the guy right in the face and sending him to the pavement.
In the video, you hear people threatening to call the cops … and then the Trump supporters walk away. All while, if you listen hard enough, YG’s track can be heard in the background.
By the by, the guy who got punched says his pride’s a little damaged, but going to to a hospital, he’s otherwise OK. And no, we don’t know if cops ever showed up.
