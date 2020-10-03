If You Wish Trump for Trump’s Death from COVID-19 Twitter Will SUSPEND Your Account!

*Amid the news of President Trump contracting the coronavirus, Twitter has been suspending accounts for wishing serious bodily harm or death towards him.

After President Trump tweeted that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, Twitter users created various jokes, memes, and videos to commemorate the historic moment. However, Twitter admins say it is against the social media platform’s policy to create “content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm, or fatal disease against an individual.”

Several other public accounts have condemned the tweets, stating it was insensitive to wish for Trump’s ultimate demise. In a counterargument, other users stated Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and scientific protocols was a form of “karma” along and his infamous quote “It is what it is” in reference to the 200,000 Americans who died from the virus.

