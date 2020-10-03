Social Heat
If You Wish Trump for Trump’s Death from COVID-19 Twitter Will SUSPEND Your Account!
*Amid the news of President Trump contracting the coronavirus, Twitter has been suspending accounts for wishing serious bodily harm or death towards him.
After President Trump tweeted that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, Twitter users created various jokes, memes, and videos to commemorate the historic moment. However, Twitter admins say it is against the social media platform’s policy to create “content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm, or fatal disease against an individual.”
Several other public accounts have condemned the tweets, stating it was insensitive to wish for Trump’s ultimate demise. In a counterargument, other users stated Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and scientific protocols was a form of “karma” along and his infamous quote “It is what it is” in reference to the 200,000 Americans who died from the virus.
DID YOU SEE THIS? Cam Newton Tests Positive for Coronavirus – Patriots QB in Quarantine
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
Ready for Some Football! Ciara, Vanessa Bryant, La La Anthony Team Up for Game with Kids
*We wouldn’t exactly call it lingerie football, but good friends Ciara, Vanessa Bryant and her 17-year-old daughter Natalia, and La La Anthony got together to play a fun game of football.
The event was caught on video and uploaded to social media for all the world to see and enjoy.
“Let’s go QB,” Ciara said to Anthony in the video. “So I’m about to go ‘danger, danger,’” the TV personality, 39, explained to Natalia and the R&B singer. “When I say ‘hut,’ you get that motherf—ing ball and you run!”
Bryant, by the way, is not seen in the clip, as she may have been the one recording the excitement. Meanwhile, her baby with late husband Kobe, 15-month-old Capri, can be seen watching the game play out on a sprawling lawn.
You’ll also notice that the clip features the song “California Love” by Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre — check it out below.
MORE NEWS: Issa Rae Announces Hoorae Production Company, Talks ‘Devastating‘ Breakup with Close Friend
View this post on Instagram
The video comes a day after Ciara shared a snap of herself and Bryant breastfeeding their babies.
View this post on Instagram
As you can see, in the photo, both women are draped with a blanket as Bryant cradles her 15-month-old daughter Capri while Ciara is holding her 2-month-old son Win Harrison Wilson. Ciara captioned the moment, “Got Milk?:)” along with the hashtag #MomLife.
Social Heat
‘I Was Body Shamed’ – Rapper Consequence Reveals Weight Loss Due to Lupus & Diabetes
*New York based rapper Consequence is going through some tough medical issues and ended up being bullied when he posted the pic below from his son’s birthday celebration in August.
“I was body shamed when I posted this pic on 08.17.20 I was approx 113 lbs And some asshole said I looked like ‘an old junkie’ Lupus + Diabetes had been kicking my ass for 7 months straight,” he said in a re-uploaded post.
“But…Oddly enough I was getting better as 2 weeks before that I was 105 lbs and my sugar was in the 500’s from being on Steroids,” he added. “But I was determined to wish my son @caiden817 Happy BirthdayBecause, as you can see, it could have been the last time God’s will is God’s willThis is my story and I’m tell it my way…Wait till you see me in a picture now ???#ThingsAreDifferentNow”
In a recent interview, Consequence revealed his lupus and diabetes diagnosis saying he has what “J Dilla had and what Phife [Dawg] had as a combo happy meal.”
News of Consequence’s condition comes after Chadwick Boseman passed away after silently battling colon most cancers for several years. In current days, he appeared noticeably thinner and he was the butt of Internet jokes and memes.
However, now that he’s told his story, Consequence has been getting an outpouring of affection from supporters.
MORE NEWS: Jay-Z Taps Jesse Collins as First Black Super Bowl Halftime Show Executive Producer
View this post on Instagram
Family - Parenting - Births
She’s Done it! Nicki Minaj Has Given Birth to First Child
*We just got word that Nicki Manaj has given birth for the very first time. So, congrats to Nicki and husband, Kenneth Petty for the birth of their first child.
Knowledgeable sources tell TMZ that Madame Minaj gave birth on Wednesday in L.A. However, the new parents have yet to share the sex or the name of their new bundle of joy.
Nicki announced her pregnancy back in July, posting a series of photos showing her looking at least 6 months along and captioning one post, “#Preggers.” She did the photoshoot with famed photographer David LaChappelle.
Nicki’s planned to become a mom for quite some time … remember, last September she claimed she was retiring from the rap game to start a family. She eventually got back into music but also got married to her childhood friend.
by the way, word is that her hubby was right alongside Nicki when she gave birth.
It looks like the barbs have someone new to fawn over.
WHOAH! WHAT’S GOING ON HERE? Essence Magazine Furloughs Staff, Paying Salaries for 1 Week
View this post on Instagram
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
