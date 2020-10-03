Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Billy Sparks Remembers His Friend Prince
*Fans of Prince, the late iconic rock-soul-funk-R&B singer, songwriter, guitarist, and recording artist, will surely remember “The Purple One’s” classic 1984 film “Purple Rain.”
The movie’s starring cast was Prince, Morris Day, Jerome Benton, Clarence Williams II, Apollonia, The Revolution Band, and Billy Sparks.
Filmgoers will recall that Billy Sparks played the character “Billy” in the movie, who continuously called Prince “The Kid.”
Billy was the pudgy, big-eyeglass-wearing Minneapolis owner of First Avenue, the nightclub where the film’s electrifying musical performances occurred.
In real life, Sparks is a well-known record and concert promoter, a service he performed for Prince for more than a decade. The two became good friends and Sparks continued to call Prince “The Kid.” Following Prince’s death in April of 2016, Sparks, in two exclusive radio interviews, explained the events that led up to meeting Prince in 1980.
“Some friends were managing Earth, Wind & Fire,” Sparks told radio personality E.J. Greig. “They (the friends) were offered an opportunity to manage Prince but they didn’t know that much about him. He had a new album coming out that he’d been working on and they said, ‘Well, we just got the cassette, can you take it in and listen to it?’ They called me the next morning and said, ‘Well what did you think?’ ” I said, “You should have signed this kid up yesterday.”
MORE NEWS: Lenny Kravitz Talks Being Biracial & Finding His Identity in An Interview with CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Sparks soon met Prince in Los Angeles and recalled the hilarious banter between the two of them.
“We had a few laughs,” recalled Sparks. “Prince said, ‘I kinda like you, you’re a fat guy but you have a lotta energy. You’re the fattest energy guy I’ve ever seen in my life.’ ”
“Well, I’m like Jackie Gleason here baby…I’m rockin’ and rollin’,” Sparks said. “That started and then it just blossomed into a pretty cool relationship for many, many years.”
While the two men maintained a solid friendship, Prince ultimately fired Sparks as his record and concert promoter. Sparks told radio personality Tom Joyner the reason.
“He got a lil’ frustrated with me,” said Sparks, who is currently a concert promoter, working with many artists, including Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton, “Prince told me I couldn’t bust those records like I used to.”
Sparks disagreed, but the two, he said, parted in a cool manner. Sparks said he never held a grudge against Prince and the two men remained friends afterwards.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ananda Lewis Opens Up About Battle with Stage 3 Breast Cancer: ‘I Wish I Could Go Back’
*TV host and personality Ananda Lewis has revealed that she’s been battling stage 3 breast cancer for the past two years.
The the former host of BET’s Teen Summit and The Ananda Lewis Show is sharing her story during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Hers is a cautionary tale for women, as Lewis admits regret over nevering having mammograms.
“For a really long time, I have refused mammograms, and that was a mistake,” said Lewis in a video message shared on Instagram. “I watched my mom get mammograms for almost 30 years almost, and at the end of that, she had breast cancer, and I said, ‘Huh. Radiation exposure for years equals breast cancer. Yeah, I’m going to pass. Thanks anyway.’”
She goes on to say, “If I had done the mammograms from the time they were recommended, when I turned 40, they would have caught the tumor in my breast years before I caught it through my own breast exam—self exam—and thermography,” Lewis said. “And they would have caught it at a place where it was more manageable. Where the treatment of it would have been a little easier. It’s never easier, but I use that word in comparison to what I’m going through now. Instead, what I’m dealing with is stage 3 breast cancer that is in my lymphs. I need you to get your mammograms.”
Watch her video statement below.
READ MORE: ‘Braxton Family Values’ Releases Season 7 Teaser Ahead of Nov. 5 Premiere (Watch)
View this post on Instagram
This is tough for me to share, but if just ONE woman decides to get her mammogram after watching this, what I’m going through will be worth it. 🌸PRACTICE EARLY DETECTION🌸 Share this with a woman you love. These 6 minutes could help save her life. 😌I love you guys😌 #breastcancerawarenessmonth #myjourney #breastcancer #getyourmammogram #earlydetection #savelives #fuckcancer #GodisGood #Allthetime #thetestisthetestimony #knowyourpower #alternativetherapies #stayfearless #igotthis #takecareofyourgirls #breasthealth #lovelife #joy #behappy #nomatterwhat
Lewis said she’s opted for alternative treatment following her diagnosis.
“I have been doing 1000 percent alternative and natural protocols and treatments and I have helped this particular condition not spread like wildfire through my body,” she said. “That’s good news, but it’s not gone, and I still have a lot of work to do. And, I wish I could go back.”
The media personality said she has “no intentions on leaving” her nine-year-old.
“I need to be here for,” she added. “I have no intention on leaving him. I don’t want to leave any of my kids. I don’t want to leave my friends or my family. Hell, I don’t want to leave myself. I like being here. So, listen, this is not how this was supposed to go but I’m just going to keep it real with you like I always do.”
Lewis then urged her followers to share her video message with every woman they know.
“I need you to share this with the women in your life who may be as stubborn as I was about mammograms and I need you to tell them that they have to do it,” Lewis insisted. “Early detection, especially for breast cancer, changes your outcome. It can save their life.”
Watch the video via the Instagram embed above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Issa Rae Announces Hoorae Production Company, Talks ‘Devastating‘ Breakup with Close Friend
*Issa Rae has announced the launch of her new Hoorae media company for film, TV and digital content.
Formerly Issa Rae Productions, Variety reports that Hoorae includes HBO’s “Insecure” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” The company’s slate also features: “Tre Cnt” and the “Seen & Heard” docuseries for HBO, as well as “Rap S—” for HBO Max, “Perfect Strangers” for Spyglass, “Ghost in the Machine” for Netflix and “Sinkhole” with Monkeypaw and Universal.
Based on Leyna Krow’s short story, Universal beat out more than 10 studio bidders for screen rights to “Sinkhole,” in a low-seven-figure deal.
According to Deadline, the story centers on “a young family that moves into its dream home despite the gaping sinkhole in the backyard. The mysterious sinkhole manages to fix broken and destroyed things. However, the story asks, what if that thing is a person?”
READ MORE: NEW TRAILER: Horror Satire: Hulu Original Film BAD HAIR (Premiering October 23) / Watch!
Our cover star, @issarae✨(📷: @micaiah_carter) pic.twitter.com/C0gbvZw3tq
— Bustle (@bustle) September 29, 2020
Here’s more from Variety about Hoorae:
Rae has also promoted veteran executive Sara Rastogi to senior vice president of development and she will report to Montrel McKay, president of Hoorae film and TV. ColorCreative, the management company run by president Talitha Watkins and chief operating officer Deniese Davis, will also be under the Hoorae umbrella along with Raedio, the audio company run by president Benoni Tagoe. Raedio is a music label in partnership with Atlantic Records.
“Working with Issa, Montrel and the whole team has been refreshing and rewarding,” Rastogi said. “Issa invests in people and has cultivated an empowering company culture that allows us to take big risks, challenge ourselves, and industry norms. I am excited to continue growing with the company, in short Hoorae!”
Rae is featured in the latest issue of Bustle, in which she opens up about a devasting breakup with a close friend.
“I remember one of my most devastating ones was because I didn’t know how to handle a divorce that she was going through. I had never experienced a marriage, and I didn’t know what she needed from me. To her, I might’ve felt flippant about it because I didn’t know how to handle that,” Rae explained.
“And, for me, I was launching my career, and I felt like she wasn’t there for certain milestones and didn’t understand or respect what I was doing, and that’s not her fault. She was a doctor and she knew a very specific path that wasn’t as forgiving or as thoughtful about the milestones that I felt like I accomplished,” she continued.
“And that’s not her fault. So it was neither one of our faults, but it accumulated, and we’ve never been the same since.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
NeNe Leakes Tells Billy Bush She’s ‘Not Going to Return to’ RHOA: ‘Things Just Didn’t Feel Fair’ [WATCH]
*NeNe Leakes has made clear that she’s not returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after announcing her departure from the hit Bravo series last month.
“I am not going to return to Housewives, that’s not what this is about,” Leakes said during an interview with Extra‘s Billy Bush. “If I wanted to return to Housewives, I could have. I had an offer.”
We previously reported… in a Twitter exchange on Sept. 26, a fan asked if a Leakes spinoff series is in the works, to which the reality TV star replied, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity],” NeNe said, referring to Bravo.
“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, and Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”
Her comments come weeks after Leakes revealed she will not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of RHOA.
READ MORE: Tamron Hall SNEAK PEEK CLIP! NeNe Leakes Tells Why She Left ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’
Elsewhere in her interview with Extra, Leakes noted that prior to her exiting RHOA, she didn’t make too many appearances on the show.
“Something is very wrong with going from 18 or 23 episodes down to six … In the last four to five years, it has been less and less,” she said, adding that “Things just didn’t feel fair.”
Leakes also addressed calling Bravo boss Andy Cohen racist, telling Bush: “This is a conversation that he and I and people involved are going to have to deal with behind scenes. All I can do is take you back to one of my old sayings, ‘I said what I said.’ “
As to the reason behind her leaving the TV series that made her famous, Leakes revealed on Twitter that she was only offered half a season, while some of the OG white Housewives were offered full seasons.
“We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG. My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why,” she tweeted.
Scroll up and watch her conversation with Billy Bush via the YouTube video above.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]