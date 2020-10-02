RadioScope-OldSchool
You Can Bet Your Last Money: ‘Soul Train’ Left Its Chicago’s Station 49 Years Ago Today [EUR Video Throwback]
The “hippest trip in America” started its journey from Chicago 49 years ago today … and never looked back.
The first nationally-syndicated episode of “Soul Train” aired October 2, 1971 and would continue every Saturday, for an astounding 35 years, with the last two a “Best Of” situation once the ratings began to slide and most of the affiliates became Fox stations that moved the show to the wee hours. Created, executive produced and hosted by Don Cornelius, “Soul Train” was groundbreaking as the lone commercial television program on air created by Black talent specifically for a Black audience.
Before giving the world R&B’s top talent along with his weekly “peace, love and soooouuul” benediction, Cornelius worked as a news reader and backup disc jockey for Chicago radio station WVON in 1967 when he was hired by local TV news station WCIU in 1967.
His side hustle, though, was promoting and hosting a series of concerts featuring local talent at Chicago-area high schools. He called his traveling caravan of shows “The Soul Train.”
WCIU brass got wind of this musical locomotive and in 1970, invited Cornelius to air his concerts on the network. After locking in Chicago-based Sears, Roebuck & Co. as sponsors, “Soul Train” premiered on WCIU-TV on August 17, 1970, as a live show airing weekday afternoons. The first broadcast featured Jerry Butler, the Chi-Lites and The Emotions.
And the show’s hyped, high-pitched “Sooooooouuuuul Train!” introduction? That was local WVON disc jockey Joe Cobb, who initially announced it like that as a joke. Cornelius would not only like it, but hire him to introduce the show in the same manner for every broadcast. He tells the story below.
Joe Cobb Original voice of “Soul Train”
Soon, Chicago-based Johnson Products Company – with its Afro Sheen and Ultra Sheen hair products…
…saw a cash cow in “Soul Train” and agreed to co-sponsor the program’s expansion into national syndication. Cornelius and “Soul Train’s” syndicator targeted 25 markets outside of Chicago, but could only secure seven: Atlanta, Birmingham, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.
The show would eventually expand to all 25 targeted markets. But on October 2, 1971, the first episode aired only in those lucky seven, with guest stars Gladys Knight and the Pips (singing “The Friendship Train”), Eddie Kendricks, Honey Cone and Bobby Hutton.
** FEATURED STORY **
Food is the Ultimate Unifier! ‘New Soul Kitchen’ Season 2 Features 4 Guest Chefs
*Chef Jernard Wells knows that food is the ultimate unifier. The culinary kitchen artist, renowned chef and cookbook author, starring in the second season of New Soul Kitchen, produced by Powerhouse Productions and showing on Cleo TV, knows that great things can happen with a delicious meal as a backdrop.
“A vast majority of our life is revolved around food,” said Chef Jernard Wells. “We eat to live and we live to eat.”
Jernard Wells is back for a second season of sharing his secrets of culinary nirvana on New Soul Kitchen, but this season he’ll have a delicious twist- he’ll be featuring the culinary delights of four other chef’s- Chef Bren Herrera, who not only shares Latin fare, but also a mini-history of Afro Cuban cooking; Chef Essie Bartels, who adds her knowledge of Ghanaian cuisine; Chef Resha Purvis, an expert in Soul Food cuisine and Chef Ahki Taylor, who specializes in vegan cuisine.
“Everybody has a little vegan in them,” he laughed. “If somebody serves you a plate of food and it just has courses of meat in them, no side items, no vegetables, you’re going to feel slighted some kind of way.”
His show has something for even the most discriminating eaters.
“These young ladies are bringing some amazing concepts to the table,” he explained. “We have an Afro-Cuban young lady, bringing her Cuban diaspora to the table, we have a young lady from Ghana, Africa that’s bringing that culture in, immersed with Western ingredients, we have a vegan chef and we also have a keto chef.”
YOU’RE INVITED to Robert ‘Kool’ Bell’s 70th B-day Party in New Jersey on Oct. 11!
Being a culinary master is in the DNA of Jernard Wells. His southern roots provided a tradition for cookery established for centuries.
“There’s classically trained chefs, but with the vast majority of chefs, it’s already inbred in us,” said Jernard. “Growing up in Mississippi is really where I picked up my cooking roots. My father was a chef as well. I worked in the garden with him and my grandparents and growing fresh herbs; they had a cattle farm and a pig farm, so I really got that hands-on experience at an early age and started cooking at 8.”
He knew he had a natural flair for culinary artistry, however he needed the expertise to go along with his innate ability, so he attended culinary arts schools, including one located in Memphis, Tennessee.
“I majored in French and Cajun cuisine, if you bring them both together you get Creole cuisine, which is indigenous to Louisiana.”
The successful author and TV host knew that along with culinary talent, a key to success is entrepreneurship- learning how to make money doing a craft he loved. He ran his own restaurant, also at an early age.
“I opened my first restaurant when I was 16 years old out of my mother’s kitchen” he said. “It was a legitimate restaurant. I had a business license and everything that the local courthouse had gave me. But it was operational. I was making $3,000 a month selling food out of my mother’s kitchen.” To further his culinary education, in addition to studying abroad, the charismatic chef also studied at the Art Institute of Atlanta.
In one of the episodes, that will be broadcast next weekend, Jernard talks about his Apache roots. His Indian roots also had a profound influence on his abilities as a chef.
“It really about the herbs that you bring in from the ground,” he explained. “Utilizing rosemary, sage and different curries we liked to play with. But the biggest thing is more so the smoking (smoking food.) – when you get into the smoking- a lot of people think that barbecuing things we indigenous to the African-American culture, the African-American diaspora, but when you look at the Indian culture and how they were cooking, they weren’t using a grill, but they were using open-fire cast iron skillets, those things like that, using them to hone in on those flavors.”
One of the best aspects of the culinary experience is the opportunity of bringing people together.
“Food is the ultimate unifier,” said Chef Jernard Wells. “I’ve never seen anyone eating and frowning. It’s hard to do. Food has always been a gap-Bridger since the beginning of time.”
Season two of New Soul Kitchen returns with a double-header on Saturday, October 3 at 9p.m. ET / 8C and 9:30p.m. /8:30C.
For more information about CLEO TV and its upcoming programming, visit the network’s companion website at www.mycleo.tv. CLEO TV viewers can subscribe to our Youtube Channel for exclusive content and more. Join the conversation by connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@mycleotv) using the hashtag #CLEOTV.
Herschel Walker Films Video Disputing Biden: ‘Antifa is Not An Idea’ (Watch)
*Herschel Walker hopped on his social media to gripe about former Vice President Joe Biden’s assertion during Tuesday’s presidential debate that Antifa is an “idea,” not an actual organized terrorist organization.
The avid supporter of President Trump said he couldn’t understand why Trump had to condemn white supremacist organization The Proud Boys while Biden wasn’t expected to do the same with Antifa.
“The Proud Boys, I’ve never heard of,” Walker said. “So I was confused why [moderator] Chris Wallace would ask the president about the Proud Boys. ‘Cuz I’ve never seen the Proud Boys break any windows, assault any police officer, kill anyone. Never seen them destroy a business, try to intimidate anyone, destroy a restaurant, but I have seen BLM and Antifa do that.”
“[Wallace] didn’t ask the vice president that question, which is interesting because he said it is an idea. Well, what’s interesting about that idea is his running mate, Senator Harris, created a website to collect money to bail his idea out of jail. Well, it’s interesting, he didn’t ask them about that. Just a question I’d like to know the answer to,” he concluded.
Watch below or view here on Twitter.
When you bail an “idea” out of jail, do you do it with Monopoly money? @FoxNews @CNN @MSNBC @POTUS @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/ctyTWtDt2l
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 1, 2020
He repeated his viewpoint in an interview with Fox Business Channel. Watch below:
Issa Rae Announces Hoorae Production Company, Talks ‘Devastating‘ Breakup with Close Friend
*Issa Rae has announced the launch of her new Hoorae media company for film, TV and digital content.
Formerly Issa Rae Productions, Variety reports that Hoorae includes HBO’s “Insecure” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” The company’s slate also features: “Tre Cnt” and the “Seen & Heard” docuseries for HBO, as well as “Rap S—” for HBO Max, “Perfect Strangers” for Spyglass, “Ghost in the Machine” for Netflix and “Sinkhole” with Monkeypaw and Universal.
Based on Leyna Krow’s short story, Universal beat out more than 10 studio bidders for screen rights to “Sinkhole,” in a low-seven-figure deal.
According to Deadline, the story centers on “a young family that moves into its dream home despite the gaping sinkhole in the backyard. The mysterious sinkhole manages to fix broken and destroyed things. However, the story asks, what if that thing is a person?”
READ MORE: NEW TRAILER: Horror Satire: Hulu Original Film BAD HAIR (Premiering October 23) / Watch!
Our cover star, @issarae✨(📷: @micaiah_carter) pic.twitter.com/C0gbvZw3tq
— Bustle (@bustle) September 29, 2020
Here’s more from Variety about Hoorae:
Rae has also promoted veteran executive Sara Rastogi to senior vice president of development and she will report to Montrel McKay, president of Hoorae film and TV. ColorCreative, the management company run by president Talitha Watkins and chief operating officer Deniese Davis, will also be under the Hoorae umbrella along with Raedio, the audio company run by president Benoni Tagoe. Raedio is a music label in partnership with Atlantic Records.
“Working with Issa, Montrel and the whole team has been refreshing and rewarding,” Rastogi said. “Issa invests in people and has cultivated an empowering company culture that allows us to take big risks, challenge ourselves, and industry norms. I am excited to continue growing with the company, in short Hoorae!”
Rae is featured in the latest issue of Bustle, in which she opens up about a devasting breakup with a close friend.
“I remember one of my most devastating ones was because I didn’t know how to handle a divorce that she was going through. I had never experienced a marriage, and I didn’t know what she needed from me. To her, I might’ve felt flippant about it because I didn’t know how to handle that,” Rae explained.
“And, for me, I was launching my career, and I felt like she wasn’t there for certain milestones and didn’t understand or respect what I was doing, and that’s not her fault. She was a doctor and she knew a very specific path that wasn’t as forgiving or as thoughtful about the milestones that I felt like I accomplished,” she continued.
“And that’s not her fault. So it was neither one of our faults, but it accumulated, and we’ve never been the same since.”
