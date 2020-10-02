Witches Are Real; They’re Everywhere! WATCH the Official Trailer for ‘Roald Dahl’s The Witches’

*Billboard chart topping guitarist Blake Aaron’s latest project “Color and Passion” is epic. Offering 11 selections and a line-up of musician one can only dream of to assist on an album.

Aside from the featured musicians Najee (Shanachie Entertainment) on sax, Darren Rahn (Side 2 Music) on sax and Kim Scott on flute, Blake has Darryl Williams on bass; Tony Moore on drums; Tateng Katindig on piano; Eric Valentine on drums; Mel Brown on bass; Adam Hawley on organ; Trevor Neuman on trumpet; Luanne Homzy on violin; Hussain Jiffry on bass; Jason Rahn on flugelhorn; Tarell Martin on drums; David Mann on sax; Mike Whittaker on piano, and Darryl Williams on bass – just to name some of the musicians.

“Color and Passion” was mainly recorded at the Blake Aaron Studios in Los Angeles, with two selections recorded at Darren Rahn’s The Litterbox studio in Denver, CO. The project is released on the Innervision Records imprint. Blake Aaron wrote all the selections except for the Stevie Wonder cover “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing”. Darren Rahn co-wrote with Blake “Groovers and Shakers” and “Drive”, and Adam Hawley co-wrote with him the “Sunday Strutt” selection.

Aaron has performance dates coming up in Spain October 4 – 10, 2020 at the Mallorca Smooth Jazz Fest. He has released five singles from the “Color and Passion” project, the latest being “Daylight.” The “Fall For You” and “Groovers and Shakers” singles both reached #1 on Billboard’s “Top 10 Chart,” the “Vivid” single reached #10 on Billboard, and “Drive” reached #1 on the Radiowave Chart.

My favorite songs on the “Color and Passion” album include #1 “Fall For You” because his guitar playing is sweet, a Smooth Jazz flavor I love that has Tateng on piano, Tony on drums, and Darryl on bass; #3 “Sunday Strutt” featuring Najee on sax because I love the way his strings and the sax dances together, then the horns of David and Trevor cut in and twirls the strings around, ending with Najee sax playing tap-dancing back to cut back in and dance with the strings until the end – epic; #4 “Drive” because it feels like you are on the highway alone driving fast on the freeway and I love the way the flugelhorn playing by Jason seems to push you faster, it also has Darryl on sax and Tarell on drums; #6 the title song, “Color and Passion,” is also an epic song with Blake’s guitar strings giving you a Spanish flavor and the keyboard playing by Tateng is majestic, with Tony on drums, Hussain on bass, and Luanne on violin, and #8 “Riviera Nights” because it gives you a feel of Brazil, though I’ve never been there, and I love how Blake’s guitar strings dance and how the piano playing by Mike shows off at the end, with Tony on drums and Darryl on bass. www.BlakeAaron.com

