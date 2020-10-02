News
Trump Airlifted to Hospital After Announcing He and First Lady Are Infected With Covid-19
*President Donald Trump, stricken with Covid-19, walked the 56 steps from the White House’s Diplomatic Reception Room to Marine One on Friday, flying to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington for what was expected to be a stay of a few days.
Offering a furtive thumbs-up to cameras before he ambled across the South Lawn, Trump offered no defiant fist-pump and no spirited wave—only a salute to his Marine aviators. Trump’s mouth, which usually telegraphs confidence to a global TV audience, stayed mum behind a plain black cloth mask.
“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”
Trump had received a promising experimental Covid-19 treatment, according to a memo from his doctor, Sean P. Conley. Conley described it as an “antibody cocktail” developed by the biotech company Regeneron. Initial results suggest the treatment can lower the body’s viral load when doctors administer it enough in the course of an infection.
Conley added that Trump is also taking vitamin D, zinc, melatonin, a daily aspirin and famotidine, an antacid better known as Pepcid.
The president recorded a brief off-the-cuff video message moments before departing the White House. His social media guru Dan Scavino tweeted it for him, giving Trump’s 86 million followers a glimpse of his send-off.
“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” Trump said.
Television news anchors scrambled for details Friday afternoon, trading on rumors that the president had a fever, congestion, a cough—and, finally, breathing difficulties. A hoarse-sounding president had spoken via video on Thursday night to an annual charity dinner in New York City.
The hospital journey capped a dramatic day of events that began shortly after midnight eastern time, when the president announced in a tweet that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus.
“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he said.
News broke Thursday night that Hope Hicks, a longtime Trump aide, had tested positive for Covid-19 hours earlier. As close to Trump as anyone in the West Wing, Hicks had traveled with the president to a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday, the day after the president and former Vice President Joe Biden debated publicly.
Trump’s entourage of family members and senior aides watched the debate in person and unmasked.
The stunning news that Trump has contracted the often-deadly virus comes as the presidential campaign enters its final month. Friday’s rally in Florida, a Saturday event in Wisconsin and a Monday rally in Arizona were all called off. Such energetic love-fests are like oxygen to Trump; his true believers are left to wonder when—if—the president would return to campaigning.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who stood just feet from Trump at their debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, said he and his wife Jill were sending “prayers for the health and safety” of the president and First Lady.
Biden also used the moment to criticize Trump’s handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 207,000 Americans.
“We have to take this virus seriously. It’s not going away automatically,” the former vice president said in a Michigan speech. “We have to do our part to be responsible. It means following the science, listening to the experts, washing our hands, social distancing. It means wearing a mask in public. It means encouraging others to do so as well.”
It was a not-so-subtle swipe at Trump, who has studiously avoided wearing masks in the West Wing and in public, and who now finds his re-election prospects questioned as the death toll and economic damage both mount.
Biden also said he underwent two separate Covid-19 tests Friday, receiving a clean bill of health each time from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, his former White House physician.
The Biden campaign said it had paused delivery of all negative campaign ads after the president announced his diagnosis.
The Trump campaign gave no such order: Ten minutes before the president left the White House, his re-election campaign emailed a fundraising solicitation that mocked Biden, his running mate Senator Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.
“Lyin’ Obama and Phony Kamala Harris are calling up their Liberal MEGA DONORS to come and rescue Joe Biden’s failing campaign,” the email said.
“We all know that Sleepy Joe isn’t fit to be YOUR President. We know it. You know it. And even Obama knows it – that’s why he’s holding a fundraiser with Kamala instead of Joe, who is probably already asleep in his basement,” it said.
By virtue of his age, the 74-year-old Trump falls into the high-risk category for Covid-19 patients. People in the 65-74 age range are five times more likely to require hospitalization and 90 times more likely to die from a coronavirus infection compared to young adults age 18-29, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Adding to the president’s health risk is a pre-existing condition: His height and weight make him obese, according to the CDC’s standard criteria. Results from his April 2020 physical said that Trump, who is 6’3″ and weighs 244 pounds, has a body mass index of 30.5. Obesity triples the risk of hospitalization from Covid-19, the CDC says.
Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday. Pence would take over for Trump if the president were incapacitated or otherwise unable to perform his duties. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—second in the constitutionally prescribed order of succession—also said she tested negative.
The post Trump Airlifted to Hospital After Announcing He and First Lady Are Infected With Covid-19 appeared first on Zenger News.
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Koryn Hawthorne’s ‘I Am’ is About Jesus Christ, ‘Pray’ is the 1st Single
*“It happened super organic,” said two-time Grammy nominated Koryn Hawthorne about her sophomore album “I Am” (RCA Inspiration). “I think overall the message is Jesus Christ. The album feels like a journey, it moves…signifies strength.”
The new single “Pray” is co-written by Hawthorne, Troy Taylor, Jeremy Hicks and Daniels Breland, with Taylor and Hicks producing. The single was released with an accompanying music video that premiered on BET Networks. “Pray” is the projects’ first single release.
“Show the life of Jesus Christ. I think God is trying to show who ‘you’ are,” said the Billboard Award winner about her “musical ministry” message. “The single (“Pray”), I let it organically happen.”
The Dove Award winner debuted in 2018 with the “Unstoppable” album on RCA Inspiration. That year she garnered a record-breaking Billboard title on the “Hot Gospel Songs Chart” for the single “Won’t He Do It” having the longest run as #1. That “Unstoppable” album also garnered two Grammy Award nominations for the singles “Won’t He Do It” and “Speak the Name.” She went on to perform, what is now her signature Certified Gold single, “Won’t He Do It” at the 50th Annual Essence Festival” and recently hosted the 35th Annual Stellar Awards. www.KorynHawthorne.com
OUR HOMAGE TO DON CORNELIUS: You Can Bet Your Last Money: ‘Soul Train’ Left Its Chicago’s Station 49 Years Ago Today [EUR Video Throwback]
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
COVID-19
Cam Newton Tests Positive for Coronavirus – Patriots QB in Quarantine
*Here’s some super interesting news coming out of the NFL regarding New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. He has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, according to multiple reports via Twitter.
That’s obviously not good news for all concerned because the designation means a player has either tested positive for the coronavirus or has been in “close contact” with an infected person.
However, there seems to be no need for continued speculation because ESPN his straight up reporting that Newton did indeed test positive and will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Look for either Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer to start in place of Newton.
“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19,” the Patriots said in a statement – without naming a specific player – on Saturday. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine.” Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: #BLM Protests Captured by Jordan Shanks in Upcoming Exhibit at the Richmond Art Garage / Pics-Video
Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020
As far as whether the team would still play on Sunday, the Patriots said “we are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance … . The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”
** FEATURED STORY **
Exclusive: ‘Second Born Royals’ Chat and Chadwick
*Niles Fitch and Isabella Blake-Thomas (“Once Upon A Time”) star in the “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.”
Best known as the younger Randall on “This Is Us,” Niles is carving out quite an impressive career, starting with the notable “Secret Society of Second Born Royals” as Disney’s first Black prince. In an exclusive interview with EUR, he talks about his new role and Chadwick Boseman. Co-star Isabella reveals what it’s like playing a Royal.
Tell us how ‘Secret Society of Second Born Royals’ school differs from other academies, e.g. Xavier’s?
NILES FITCH: I’d say the difference between ours and the others that you’ve seen, and the one you just mentioned, Xavier X-Men Academy, is ours has the royalty aspect. No other films have superheroes that are also royalty. These students have to balance both being teenagers and royal.
ISABELLA BLAKE THOMAS: My character January comes in as an outsider. She is home-schooled and calls it a ‘Palace school.’ And like Niles said, the school is special because it’s got this royal teams having to balance many different parts of their lives.
MORE NEWS: ‘One Night in Miami’: Regina King’s Feature Directorial Debut Set for Christmas Day … in Theaters / WATCH
We’re living in trying times. How would you use your powers to help ease tensions?
NF: I would seek world peace, and make the playing field equal. I can control people, so that’s what I’d do.
IBT: Like Niles is saying, I would start with making people treat everyone with dignity and respect.
What was your initial reaction when you first saw the script?
IBT: I was like, Whoa! for lack of a better word. I read it and was just in shock because of all of the characters’ incredible journeys. Disney created something that is so new and not seen before, but yet still so familiar. It’s very special
NF: My first reaction was, ‘Wow!’ I thought it was really unique, and there’s not a film I can compare this to. Growing up we didn’t have these kinds of images. That’s why Chadwick (Boseman) made such an impression on me. Seeing him as Black Panther left an indelible mark.
Veteran, syndicated Entertainment journalist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media and the Black diaspora. Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm
