Texas Woman to Undergo 8 Surgeries to Look Like Kamala Harris
*A Texas woman has turned to a top plastic surgeon to help her look more like her idol Kamala Harris.
Dr. Franklin Rose of the Utopia Plastic Surgery and Medspa in Houston—star of MTV’s “I Want a Famous Face”—has revealed that his client Cynthia Anne is planning to undergo eight surgeries in order to resemble Harris.
The medical procedures include a nose job, breast implants, eyelid lift, tummy tuck, liposuction, and botox with some fillers. Click 2 Houston writes Anne “has the same lineage as Harris—Black and Asian heritage.”
“Kamala is an inspiration and an excellent role model for women of color, as well as for all women and all people everywhere,” said Anne in a statement via Newsweek.
A Houston woman wants to look like Kamala Harris so much that she’s willing to go under the knife. https://t.co/Rb7KuPPr6N
— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) September 29, 2020
Dr. Rose specializes in “celebrity plastic surgery,” and he previously performed nine procedures on a 34-year-old woman to make her look like Ivanka Trump. Another woman spent $50,000 to look like Melania Trump. The doctor has also performed procedures on three women to look like Meghan Markle, the report states.
“Photos of celebrities can be very helpful in the surgery planning phase,” said Rose of his process. “I can get a better idea of what’s in a patient’s head, what features they most admire.”
His most popular requests are eyelid surgery and botox,
“There’s a lot of focus on eyelid surgery right now, because of surgical masks,” he told Fox26. “There’s just so much more focus on the eyelids, eye brows, so-called ‘crows feet.'”
Dr. Rose has also transformed clients to look like Pamela Anderson, Britney Spears, Brad Pitt, Ricky Martin and Victoria Beckham.
Melania Trump Secretly Recorded Ranting Against Obama and Trump’s Immigration Policies [LISTEN]
*Melania Trump was secretly recorded ranting against Christmas, Obama and her President Trump’s child-separation policy at the border.
The first lady’s former friend/assistant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff appeared on Anderson Cooper 360° on CNN where she shared part of the recorded conversation she and Melania had in 2018.
Melania is heard complaining about the “liberal media” and her White House duties, including having to decorate for Chritmas.
“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like [President Trump], I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” Melania said. “Where I am … I’m working … my ass off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?”
Full Melania Trump video: “They said, ‘Oh what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.” pic.twitter.com/FQF3AJshXP
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 2, 2020
She continued, “OK and then I do it, and I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a fucking break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”
Listen to the recording via the Twitter embed above.
The recording follows Winston Wolkoff’s tell-all book titled “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship.” She claims she began secretly recording FLOTUS after her firm was accused of receiving $26 million to plan Trump’s inauguration, per Complex.
“Melania and the White House had accused me of criminal activity, had publicly shamed and fired me, and made me their scapegoat,” Winston Wolkoff previosyly told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. “At that moment in time, that’s when I pressed record. She was no longer my friend and she was willing to let them take me down and she told me herself that is the way it has to be.”
The recording coincides with the announcement that Trump and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. Critics are calling the news a trick bag so Trump can garner sympathy votes for the Nov. 3 election. Many think it’s FAKE NEWS to curb the criticism of Trump’s diasterous debate with Joe Biden Tuesday night.
Food is the Ultimate Unifier! ‘New Soul Kitchen’ Season 2 Features 4 Guest Chefs
*Chef Jernard Wells knows that food is the ultimate unifier. The culinary kitchen artist, renowned chef and cookbook author, starring in the second season of New Soul Kitchen, produced by Powerhouse Productions and showing on Cleo TV, knows that great things can happen with a delicious meal as a backdrop.
“A vast majority of our life is revolved around food,” said Chef Jernard Wells. “We eat to live and we live to eat.”
Jernard Wells is back for a second season of sharing his secrets of culinary nirvana on New Soul Kitchen, but this season he’ll have a delicious twist- he’ll be featuring the culinary delights of four other chef’s- Chef Bren Herrera, who not only shares Latin fare, but also a mini-history of Afro Cuban cooking; Chef Essie Bartels, who adds her knowledge of Ghanaian cuisine; Chef Resha Purvis, an expert in Soul Food cuisine and Chef Ahki Taylor, who specializes in vegan cuisine.
“Everybody has a little vegan in them,” he laughed. “If somebody serves you a plate of food and it just has courses of meat in them, no side items, no vegetables, you’re going to feel slighted some kind of way.”
His show has something for even the most discriminating eaters.
“These young ladies are bringing some amazing concepts to the table,” he explained. “We have an Afro-Cuban young lady, bringing her Cuban diaspora to the table, we have a young lady from Ghana, Africa that’s bringing that culture in, immersed with Western ingredients, we have a vegan chef and we also have a keto chef.”
Being a culinary master is in the DNA of Jernard Wells. His southern roots provided a tradition for cookery established for centuries.
“There’s classically trained chefs, but with the vast majority of chefs, it’s already inbred in us,” said Jernard. “Growing up in Mississippi is really where I picked up my cooking roots. My father was a chef as well. I worked in the garden with him and my grandparents and growing fresh herbs; they had a cattle farm and a pig farm, so I really got that hands-on experience at an early age and started cooking at 8.”
He knew he had a natural flair for culinary artistry, however he needed the expertise to go along with his innate ability, so he attended culinary arts schools, including one located in Memphis, Tennessee.
“I majored in French and Cajun cuisine, if you bring them both together you get Creole cuisine, which is indigenous to Louisiana.”
The successful author and TV host knew that along with culinary talent, a key to success is entrepreneurship- learning how to make money doing a craft he loved. He ran his own restaurant, also at an early age.
“I opened my first restaurant when I was 16 years old out of my mother’s kitchen” he said. “It was a legitimate restaurant. I had a business license and everything that the local courthouse had gave me. But it was operational. I was making $3,000 a month selling food out of my mother’s kitchen.” To further his culinary education, in addition to studying abroad, the charismatic chef also studied at the Art Institute of Atlanta.
In one of the episodes, that will be broadcast next weekend, Jernard talks about his Apache roots. His Indian roots also had a profound influence on his abilities as a chef.
“It really about the herbs that you bring in from the ground,” he explained. “Utilizing rosemary, sage and different curries we liked to play with. But the biggest thing is more so the smoking (smoking food.) – when you get into the smoking- a lot of people think that barbecuing things we indigenous to the African-American culture, the African-American diaspora, but when you look at the Indian culture and how they were cooking, they weren’t using a grill, but they were using open-fire cast iron skillets, those things like that, using them to hone in on those flavors.”
One of the best aspects of the culinary experience is the opportunity of bringing people together.
“Food is the ultimate unifier,” said Chef Jernard Wells. “I’ve never seen anyone eating and frowning. It’s hard to do. Food has always been a gap-Bridger since the beginning of time.”
Season two of New Soul Kitchen returns with a double-header on Saturday, October 3 at 9p.m. ET / 8C and 9:30p.m. /8:30C.
For more information about CLEO TV and its upcoming programming, visit the network’s companion website at www.mycleo.tv. CLEO TV viewers can subscribe to our Youtube Channel for exclusive content and more. Join the conversation by connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@mycleotv) using the hashtag #CLEOTV.
Herschel Walker Films Video Disputing Biden: ‘Antifa is Not An Idea’ (Watch)
*Herschel Walker hopped on his social media to gripe about former Vice President Joe Biden’s assertion during Tuesday’s presidential debate that Antifa is an “idea,” not an actual organized terrorist organization.
The avid supporter of President Trump said he couldn’t understand why Trump had to condemn white supremacist organization The Proud Boys while Biden wasn’t expected to do the same with Antifa.
“The Proud Boys, I’ve never heard of,” Walker said. “So I was confused why [moderator] Chris Wallace would ask the president about the Proud Boys. ‘Cuz I’ve never seen the Proud Boys break any windows, assault any police officer, kill anyone. Never seen them destroy a business, try to intimidate anyone, destroy a restaurant, but I have seen BLM and Antifa do that.”
“[Wallace] didn’t ask the vice president that question, which is interesting because he said it is an idea. Well, what’s interesting about that idea is his running mate, Senator Harris, created a website to collect money to bail his idea out of jail. Well, it’s interesting, he didn’t ask them about that. Just a question I’d like to know the answer to,” he concluded.
Watch below or view here on Twitter.
When you bail an “idea” out of jail, do you do it with Monopoly money? @FoxNews @CNN @MSNBC @POTUS @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/ctyTWtDt2l
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 1, 2020
He repeated his viewpoint in an interview with Fox Business Channel. Watch below:
