Ready for Some Football! Ciara, Vanessa Bryant, La La Anthony Team Up for Game with Kids

*We wouldn’t exactly call it lingerie football, but good friends Ciara, Vanessa Bryant and her 17-year-old daughter Natalia, and La La Anthony got together to play a fun game of football.

The event was caught on video and uploaded to social media for all the world to see and enjoy.

“Let’s go QB,” Ciara said to Anthony in the video. “So I’m about to go ‘danger, danger,’” the TV personality, 39, explained to Natalia and the R&B singer. “When I say ‘hut,’ you get that motherf—ing ball and you run!”

Bryant, by the way, is not seen in the clip, as she may have been the one recording the excitement. Meanwhile, her baby with late husband Kobe, 15-month-old Capri, can be seen watching the game play out on a sprawling lawn.

You’ll also notice that the clip features the song “California Love” by Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre — check it out below.

MORE NEWS: Issa Rae Announces Hoorae Production Company, Talks ‘Devastating‘ Breakup with Close Friend

View this post on Instagram Danger Danger 🤣🥰🏈 @nataliabryant @vanessabryant @lala A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 1, 2020 at 9:53am PDT

The video comes a day after Ciara shared a snap of herself and Bryant breastfeeding their babies.

View this post on Instagram Got Milk?:) @vanessabryant #MomLife 🥰 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 30, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT



As you can see, in the photo, both women are draped with a blanket as Bryant cradles her 15-month-old daughter Capri while Ciara is holding her 2-month-old son Win Harrison Wilson. Ciara captioned the moment, “Got Milk?:)” along with the hashtag #MomLife.