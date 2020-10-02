Entertainment
‘One Night in Miami’: Regina King’s Feature Directorial Debut Set for Christmas Day … in Theaters / WATCH
*Amazon Studios has set a release date for Oscar and Emmy-winner Regina King’s feature directorial debut, One Night in Miami …, written by Olivier-nominated Kemp Powers, based off his 2013 stage play.
The critically-acclaimed film will open in select theaters on December 25, 2020, followed by a global launch on January 15, 2021 exclusively on Prime Video. Producers are Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment and Jody Klein of ABKCO, King and Powers are executive producers. Chris Harding and Paul O. Davis also executive produce.
Following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, this strong contender achieved critical raves across the board, quickly garnering awards buzz in this year’s Oscar race. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami… has been praised for its timely and effective performances, with a knock-out feature directorial debut from King based off Powers’ bold story.
“To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released. Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe,” said King.
HMMM, YOU DON’T SAY: Melania Trump Secretly Recorded Ranting Against Obama and Trump’s Immigration Policies [LISTEN]
Set on the night of February 25, 1964, the story follows a young Cassius Clay (before he became Muhammad Ali) as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Against all odds, he defeated Sonny Liston and shocked the sports world. While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach to celebrate the match, Clay – unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws – instead spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in one of Miami’s historically black neighborhoods celebrating with three of his closest friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown. The next morning, the four men emerge determined to define a new world for themselves and their people.
In One Night in Miami…, Powers explores what happened during these pivotal hours through the dynamic relationship between the four men and the way their friendship, paired with their shared struggles, fueled their path to becoming the civil rights icons they are today.
The film also features original song “Speak Now” written by Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashford, and performed by Leslie Odom Jr., ABKCO will release the official One Night in Miami original soundtrack album in conjunction with the film.
Education
WOW … Christianity and Voting-City Council
Christianity and Voting-City Council – by A Beloved Daughter
Read: Romans 13:1 – admonishes believers to be under the authority of the governing authorities.
Read: 1 Timothy 2:1-2 entreats us to pray for those in authority. (Even when we don’t like him/her.)
Let’s look at an often-overlooked voting opportunity, a City Council election, our local governing body. Hopefully this article will lead us to do more research into this legislative body. Reading more about the local elections and the candidates, and their views; reevaluate its importance in our daily life. Become a more engaged and knowledgeable citizen of our community and not put too much stock in any upcoming “presidential election.”
What is a city council?
It’s a group of elected officials tasked with serving and representing their constituents’ interests in this legislative body. It also manages the city’s budget, propose, pass, and ratifies laws, and ordinances.
The City Council also appoints the City Manager, City Secretary, City Attorney and Municipal Court Judge.
How are the members elected?
Although the requirements to serve may vary from city to city, most areas have usual the age, citizenship, and residential requirements with term limits which also may vary from one jurisdiction to another.
Council members can be elected in single-member districts or at-large, or in some cases, a combination of the two. When council members are elected from single-member districts, the city is divided geographically so that citizens can vote in only one district. This system helps ensure that the issues and problems specific to one part of town are brought to the attention of the entire council.
All citizens may vote for each city council member race when council members are elected at-large. This system can lead to parts of town being ignored by the city council. When voter turnout is low, it is easy for well-connected, affluent citizens to be elected in at-large races. Reference
How many members are on the city council?
It generally consists of 5-50 members, or can have as few as 3?
*The odd number of members eliminates the tie-breaker.
What are the members called?
Generally, the members are called council man, council woman, council person.
* In Canada they are usually called a councilor.
Are there term limits established for council members?
Yes, and it’s usually addressed in the city’s charter. After a member has served the allotted time limit, the council member is prohibited from running in the next election cycle.
What will it take to get you involved with your local government?
Let’s say there’s an upcoming bill that proposes parks only allow small dogs in. Your best walking buddy is a 90-pound Akita named Zeus. Would you be interested in voting against that bill? Or, simple decide that the two of you will curtail your walks to just around the neighborhood?
Honestly, this legislative body serves you, the constituent. You can speak to a council member in person, via email, or bring your concerns to them face to face during public hearings to voice your support or opposition to any bill. Good council members want to hear from their constituents. They welcome your voice and your concerns.
Keep in mind, we don’t vote in a vacuum; we vote as a collective, and if enough of us cast our votes in agreement with a just cause, a favorable final tally could bring aid and justice to the people we care most about. I invite you to read Acts 2:44, and imagine a world with that mindset…then make plans to Vote!
WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. WOW exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome
Don’t miss two exciting events!
Divided by Faith Virtual/zoom Book Club
What: Divided by Faith Virtual Book Club
Why: Divided by Faith investigates race relations between whites and blacks in the United States. Although white evangelicals have a well-intentioned desire to end racial inequality, their efforts can—and have—unwittingly serve to do more harm than good, “actually recreating racial divisions and inequalities,” (p 1). WOW…Now is the time to build bridges and not tear down structure and people through meaningful, respectful, candid dialogue at a zoom book club. It is important that we have a diverse group of white people and black people present at the Divided by Faith Book Club. All is welcome
When: October 31st – December 19th
Strong Recommendation: Order Your Book now! Post Office is overwhelmed. Book sells out quickly
Join cooking with Drette via zoom for the Month of November.
Drette will share a few of her favorite recipes with you as well as the history behind each dish.
It will be a fun and interactive time you don’t want to miss!
Below is a list of delicious foods Drette has lined up to cook for your viewing pleasure.
Crawfish Etouffee
Chicken Alfredo pasta
Collard greens and yams
Chicken tortilla soup
WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501©3 charitable organization.
Music
LL Cool J Reacts to Kanye for Urinating on Grammy: ‘Piss in Them Yeezys’ [VIDEO]
*LL Cool J has reacted to Kanye West’s viral Twitter video that showed him urinating on a Grammy.
The hip-hop star appeared on Desus & Mero and called out Ye’s disrespect. He also threw a shade at Ye’s sneakers.
“With all due respect, I think Kanye should just—maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy,” LL said. “Piss in a pair of one them Yeezys, B. I felt some kind of way about that shit. I didn’t love that shit, because I’ve been with the Grammys for five years.”
READ MORE: Kanye West Says ‘JAY-Z is My Brother’ Following Tweet About Master Recordings
BELIEVE WHAT I SAY (snippet) pic.twitter.com/U7Y2KQJ5UC
— ye (@kanyewest) September 26, 2020
LL acknowledged that the Recording Academy is “not without flaw,” but noted that the organization “didn’t get everything wrong either.”
“I don’t understand this constant disrespect,” he continued. “Look, now don’t get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys; they (the Recording Academy) are not without flaw … but piss on one those f*cking space shoes or something … C’mon, man. What the f*ck is he doing?”
Scroll up and watch LL’s full interview above, and skip to his comments about West via the Twitter embed below:
“Homie pissin’ in Grammys…piss in one of them space shoes, b.” @llcoolj shares his opinion of Kanye’s anti-Grammy antics with #DESUSandMERO: https://t.co/haMqaqgLq9 pic.twitter.com/NLGS1Na3nT
— DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) October 2, 2020
We previously reported… West posted a video of himself urinating on his own Grammy statuette in a toilet. He captioned the post… “Trust me … I WONT STOP.”
The move came amid his rant about the music industry being “modern-day slavery.”
WATCH:
Arts & Culture
Witches Are Real; They’re Everywhere! WATCH the Official Trailer for ‘Roald Dahl’s The Witches’
*From Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”) comes the fantasy adventure “Roald Dahl’s The Witches.”
The film stars Oscar winners Anne Hathaway (“Les Misérable,” “Ocean’s 8”) and Octavia Spencer (“The Help,” “The Shape of Water”), Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci (“The Hunger Games” films, “The Lovely Bones”), with Kristin Chenoweth (TV’s “Glee” and “BoJack Horseman”) and award-winning comedy legend Chris Rock. Newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno (TV’s “Atlanta”) also stars, alongside Codie-Lei Eastick (“Holmes & Watson”).
Reimagining Dahl’s beloved story for a modern audience, Zemeckis’s visually innovative film tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy (Bruno) who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma (Spencer) in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch (Hathaway) has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe—undercover—to carry out her nefarious plans.
CHECK THIS OUT: You Can Bet Your Last Money: ‘Soul Train’ Left Its Chicago’s Station 49 Years Ago Today [EUR Video Throwback]
Based on the book by Roald Dahl, the screenplay is by Robert Zemeckis & Kenya Barris (TV’s “black-ish,” “Shaft”) and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”). Zemeckis is also producing, alongside Jack Rapke, del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón and Luke Kelly. Serving as executive producers are Jacqueline Levine, Marianne Jenkins, Michael Siegel, Gideon Simeloff and Cate Adams.
Zemeckis’s behind-the-scenes team includes a roster of his frequent collaborators, including Oscar-nominated director of photography Don Burgess (“Forrest Gump”), production designer Gary Freeman, editors Jeremiah O’Driscoll and Ryan Chan, Oscar-nominated costume designer Joanna Johnston (“Allied,” “Lincoln”), and Oscar-nominated composer Alan Silvestri (“Polar Express,” “Forrest Gump”).
Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, an Image Movers/Necropia/Experanto Filmoj Production, a Robert Zemeckis Film, “Roald Dahl’s The Witches.”
ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES
