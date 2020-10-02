Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
NeNe Leakes Tells Billy Bush She’s ‘Not Going to Return to’ RHOA: ‘Things Just Didn’t Feel Fair’ [WATCH]
*NeNe Leakes has made clear that she’s not returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after announcing her departure from the hit Bravo series last month.
“I am not going to return to Housewives, that’s not what this is about,” Leakes said during an interview with Extra‘s Billy Bush. “If I wanted to return to Housewives, I could have. I had an offer.”
We previously reported… in a Twitter exchange on Sept. 26, a fan asked if a Leakes spinoff series is in the works, to which the reality TV star replied, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity],” NeNe said, referring to Bravo.
“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, and Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”
Her comments come weeks after Leakes revealed she will not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of RHOA.
READ MORE: Tamron Hall SNEAK PEEK CLIP! NeNe Leakes Tells Why She Left ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’
Elsewhere in her interview with Extra, Leakes noted that prior to her exiting RHOA, she didn’t make too many appearances on the show.
“Something is very wrong with going from 18 or 23 episodes down to six … In the last four to five years, it has been less and less,” she said, adding that “Things just didn’t feel fair.”
Leakes also addressed calling Bravo boss Andy Cohen racist, telling Bush: “This is a conversation that he and I and people involved are going to have to deal with behind scenes. All I can do is take you back to one of my old sayings, ‘I said what I said.’ “
As to the reason behind her leaving the TV series that made her famous, Leakes revealed on Twitter that she was only offered half a season, while some of the OG white Housewives were offered full seasons.
“We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG. My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why,” she tweeted.
Scroll up and watch her conversation with Billy Bush via the YouTube video above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Shopping Series About ‘Baddie’ Black Women
*“Black-ish” star Marsai Martin is prepping a new unscripted series about trailblazing Black women tentatively titled “Baddies.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is being shopped to buyers via Martin’s Genius Entertainment label and ITV America’s Sirens Media.
“Black women have always contributed to American culture,” said Martin in a statement. “They’ve just never gotten the recognition. This show is a fun way of letting people know how dope we are.”
If picked up, “Baddies” will be the first TV series produced by Martin, who is the youngest person in Hollywood to executive produce a major studio feature with 2019’s “Little.”
“Our team continues to be blown away by Marsai on multiple levels,” said Sirens president Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh. “She’s a creative force of nature and an important voice in our culture, and aside from her obvious talents on camera, is a very deft and thoughtful executive behind the scenes. We’re proud to partner with her and Genius on this series that will shed light on vital stories in imaginative and unexpected fashion.”
“Baddies” will be executive produced by Martin and her parents, Joshua and Carol Martin.
READ MORE: WATCH How Marsai Martin Clapped Back at Trolls Slamming Her BET Awards Look
. If you don’t ask for what you want, the answer to your question is already no (because you never asked)… so what is there to be afraid of? The only possible outcome is a positive one because you already have a “no”. So go get your yes… 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/4Hzh0F3GxG
— Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) March 3, 2018
In related news, Martin recently joined forces with several kidfluencers and The California Milk Processor Board to launch a bilingual ‘news’ show called Glass Half Full News, Yahoo reports.
Martin has also joined forces with Walden Media to adapt Ingrid Law’s children’s fantasy novel “Savvy” as a TV series.
Here’s more from Deadline:
The book, which was published in 2008 by Penguin Random House and Walden Media, tells the story of Mibs Beaumont, who is elated for her upcoming birthday. Not only does turning 13 officially make her a teenager, but in the Beaumont family, the 13th birthday is when Beaumonts discover their “savvy,” their own supernatural power. While Mibs’ grandfather can move mountains, and her brothers cause hurricanes and create electricity, her power, the ability to read minds, isn’t exactly the best thing when you’re a teenage girl.
“Although this story is laced with supernatural characteristics, at its core it’s the story of a young girl trying to unlock her potential, something that we can all relate to, with or without superpowers,” said Martin.
“This novel has resonated with children for over a decade, and we’re honored to have the opportunity to partner with Marsai Martin, one of the youngest producers in Hollywood, to bring this story to a new generation. Savvy is an exciting read, and will be equally as thrilling when brought to life on screen” said Walden CEO Frank Smith.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Keke Palmer Claps Back After Catching Heat for Showing Love to Tyler Perry
*Keke Palmer had to get some fans right together after they came at her sideways for showing love to Tyler Perry.
“I want to be like Tyler Perry when I grow up,” she wrote on Twitter on Monday. “He’s like a modern Walt Disney.”
And with that single tweet, several KeKe fans lit up the comment section of her post to criticize Perry for not having a writer’s room.
We previously… Perry responded to criticism that he doesn’t have a writers room, as he writes all of his scripts on his own.
In an interview with men’s magazine Level, the movie mogul recalls the challenges he faced hiring Black writers early in his career and how this led to his “NO WRITERS ROOM” motto.
“So, when I first started my career, I got a deal with TBS. When it was time to staff, I went to DGA, SAG, and IATSE and I told them, “TBS isn’t paying me the money upfront — I’m financing these shows myself. I’m not Sony, I’m not Disney; I need to work out a deal for pay rates,” Perry tells the publication. “They worked out great deals for me. At the time, I had a bunch of writers who were nonunion, and I was unhappy with every single script they wrote. They were not speaking to the voice. They just didn’t get it.”
READ MORE: Keke Palmer on Why She ‘Expected’ Her Talk Show to Be Canceled: ‘It’s a Different Time Now’ [WATCH]
I want to be like Tyler Perry when I grow up. He’s like a modern Walt Disney.
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) September 28, 2020
Perry hired a Black, female lawyer to get WGA writers on his show.
“I told her, ‘I can’t afford to pay those rates that every other studio pays. I need to structure differently.’ It looked like the deal was going to go through so I fired the four writers and prepared to hire new writers through the WGA.”
But when word reached the media, Perry was made to look like an enemy of emerging writers.
“I’m getting calls that I fired writers for trying to unionize. What? I came to the WGA on my own to try to work with them! I fired the writers because they weren’t giving me what I wanted. Period. It was a mess. The press says I fired writers who were trying to unionize. Not true, and it pissed me off,” Perry explains.
“Later on, my mom got sick. So I put a writers’ room in place for one of my shows. Now we’re a WGA show and I’m paying WGA rates. Scripts they’re turning in? Ratings are going down. So now I have to go in and give notes on how to rewrite them. And if I still don’t like it, I have to pay them again for another rewrite,” he says “At one point, I thought they were submitting scripts that would need rewrites in order to get paid multiple times. And these are Black people.”
Perry adds, “Look, one year, we overpaid the WGA by a million dollars.”
When the interviewer asks, “So no more writers’ room?”
Perry responds, “After dealing with all that bullsh*t? No. I ain’t doing it.”
Palmer defended Perry this week after fans noted their disapproval of his writers room policy.
“I love Tyler Perry. Period. He has inspired me so hate on him if y’all want but he’s done incredible things and literally came from NOTHING. His movies triple what they were made for and he HAS HIS OWN LOT,” she said.
“This social media trend of trying to literally criticize everyone to the bone is not fun nor cute. People aren’t perfect, you’re never gonna like ALL of everything. NEVER,” she continued.
“You don’t have to throw out the baby with the bath water. You can like some things about someone and dislike others, it’s possible for someone to be flawed and still be beloved,” she added. “And in pure Virgo fashion. I don’t care if you disagree because you don’t exist.”
Palmer also has love Perry because he offered to pay for treatment for her skin issues that negatively impacted her self-esteem, MadameNoire reported.
“I’ve struggled with this for years and I still do and it’s acne. I’ve battled it and documented it on social media,” she said last year. “I remember it got so — whew chile! [laughs] I remember it got so bad when I was around 13 or 14, I was at the NAACP Awards and just a year before, I did Madea’s Family Reunion with Tyler Perry. We saw him at the awards and you could tell I was pretty insecure about it. It was obvious to see. He actually pulled my mom to the side and said, ‘I’m actually going to pay for you guys to take her to a dermatologist.’ It really made a difference in my life.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle in Divorce, Judge Denies Estranged Wife’s Request for $1.5M
*Dr. Dre has emerged victorious in a legal battle with estranged wife, Nicole Young.
A judge has denied Young’s request for $1.5 million a month to pay for various expenses, including security, as her attorneys claim she’s been receiving death threats.
The judge also dismissed her request that Dre pay out $5 million for her lawyer’s fees, TMZ reports.
Here’s more from Complex:
Part of the reason why the judge rejected her request is because she let her security team go, which Dre was already paying for. She alleged that Dre has been controlling and wanted to bring on her own security, saying Dre warned her that he would fire her security if they didn’t do what he said. Dre’s lawyer told the judge that the hip-hop mogul is inclined to pay Young’s expenses, including security, which the judge accepted. Young’s lawyers also urged the judge to advance the hearing regarding the $5 million for attorney’s fees, wanting it moved from January to this month. However, the judge said no.
READ MORE: Dr. Dre Paying for Estranged Wife’s Lavish Lifestyle, Rejects Her $2M Spousal Support Request
The judge also noted that if Dre was trying to control Young, then she could file a restraining order against him.
We previously reported, Young had filed a nearly $2 million a month temporary spousal support request. It’s unclear if that’s the same claim as her $1.5 million request for security.
This week, Dre responded to the claim, saying, “This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers.”
Meanwhile, TMZ reported on Tuesday that Dr. Dre already supports Young’s lavish lifestyle, and he refuses to pay a penny extra. According to legal documents, he allows “Young to stay in his Malibu mansion which reportedly costs around $25 million. He also covers her various expenses, noting that their business manager pays her AmEx Centurion Black Card bills,” the outlet writes.
Dre also noted that he has paid $5 million in lawyer fees for Young, who filed for divorce two month ago — citing irreconcilable differences.
Most recently, she reportedly took almost $400,000 from Dre’s record company’s business account.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]