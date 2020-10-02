LL Cool J Reacts to Kanye for Urinating on Grammy: ‘Piss in Them Yeezys’ [VIDEO]

*LL Cool J has reacted to Kanye West’s viral Twitter video that showed him urinating on a Grammy.

The hip-hop star appeared on Desus & Mero and called out Ye’s disrespect. He also threw a shade at Ye’s sneakers.

“With all due respect, I think Kanye should just—maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy,” LL said. “Piss in a pair of one them Yeezys, B. I felt some kind of way about that shit. I didn’t love that shit, because I’ve been with the Grammys for five years.”

BELIEVE WHAT I SAY (snippet) pic.twitter.com/U7Y2KQJ5UC — ye (@kanyewest) September 26, 2020

LL acknowledged that the Recording Academy is “not without flaw,” but noted that the organization “didn’t get everything wrong either.”

“I don’t understand this constant disrespect,” he continued. “Look, now don’t get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys; they (the Recording Academy) are not without flaw … but piss on one those f*cking space shoes or something … C’mon, man. What the f*ck is he doing?”

“Homie pissin’ in Grammys…piss in one of them space shoes, b.” @llcoolj shares his opinion of Kanye’s anti-Grammy antics with #DESUSandMERO: https://t.co/haMqaqgLq9 pic.twitter.com/NLGS1Na3nT — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) October 2, 2020

We previously reported… West posted a video of himself urinating on his own Grammy statuette in a toilet. He captioned the post… “Trust me … I WONT STOP.”

The move came amid his rant about the music industry being “modern-day slavery.”

