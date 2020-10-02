Music
LL Cool J Reacts to Kanye for Urinating on Grammy: ‘Piss in Them Yeezys’ [VIDEO]
*LL Cool J has reacted to Kanye West’s viral Twitter video that showed him urinating on a Grammy.
The hip-hop star appeared on Desus & Mero and called out Ye’s disrespect. He also threw a shade at Ye’s sneakers.
“With all due respect, I think Kanye should just—maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy,” LL said. “Piss in a pair of one them Yeezys, B. I felt some kind of way about that shit. I didn’t love that shit, because I’ve been with the Grammys for five years.”
READ MORE: Kanye West Says ‘JAY-Z is My Brother’ Following Tweet About Master Recordings
BELIEVE WHAT I SAY (snippet) pic.twitter.com/U7Y2KQJ5UC
— ye (@kanyewest) September 26, 2020
LL acknowledged that the Recording Academy is “not without flaw,” but noted that the organization “didn’t get everything wrong either.”
“I don’t understand this constant disrespect,” he continued. “Look, now don’t get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys; they (the Recording Academy) are not without flaw … but piss on one those f*cking space shoes or something … C’mon, man. What the f*ck is he doing?”
Scroll up and watch LL’s full interview above, and skip to his comments about West via the Twitter embed below:
“Homie pissin’ in Grammys…piss in one of them space shoes, b.” @llcoolj shares his opinion of Kanye’s anti-Grammy antics with #DESUSandMERO: https://t.co/haMqaqgLq9 pic.twitter.com/NLGS1Na3nT
— DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) October 2, 2020
We previously reported… West posted a video of himself urinating on his own Grammy statuette in a toilet. He captioned the post… “Trust me … I WONT STOP.”
The move came amid his rant about the music industry being “modern-day slavery.”
WATCH:
Entertainment
You Can Bet Your Last Money: ‘Soul Train’ Left Its Chicago’s Station 49 Years Ago Today [EUR Video Throwback]
The “hippest trip in America” started its journey from Chicago 49 years ago today … and never looked back.
The first nationally-syndicated episode of “Soul Train” aired October 2, 1971 and would continue every Saturday, for an astounding 35 years, with the last two a “Best Of” situation once the ratings began to slide and most of the affiliates became Fox stations that moved the show to the wee hours. Created, executive produced and hosted by Don Cornelius, “Soul Train” was groundbreaking as the lone commercial television program on air created by Black talent specifically for a Black audience.
Before giving the world R&B’s top talent along with his weekly “peace, love and soooouuul” benediction, Cornelius worked as a news reader and backup disc jockey for Chicago radio station WVON in 1967 when he was hired by local TV news station WCIU in 1967.
His side hustle, though, was promoting and hosting a series of concerts featuring local talent at Chicago-area high schools. He called his traveling caravan of shows “The Soul Train.”
WCIU brass got wind of this musical locomotive and in 1970, invited Cornelius to air his concerts on the network. After locking in Chicago-based Sears, Roebuck & Co. as sponsors, “Soul Train” premiered on WCIU-TV on August 17, 1970, as a live show airing weekday afternoons. The first broadcast featured Jerry Butler, the Chi-Lites and The Emotions.
And the show’s hyped, high-pitched “Sooooooouuuuul Train!” introduction? That was local WVON disc jockey Joe Cobb, who initially announced it like that as a joke. Cornelius would not only like it, but hire him to introduce the show in the same manner for every broadcast. He tells the story below.
Joe Cobb Original voice of “Soul Train”
Soon, Chicago-based Johnson Products Company – with its Afro Sheen and Ultra Sheen hair products…
…saw a cash cow in “Soul Train” and agreed to co-sponsor the program’s expansion into national syndication. Cornelius and “Soul Train’s” syndicator targeted 25 markets outside of Chicago, but could only secure seven: Atlanta, Birmingham, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.
The show would eventually expand to all 25 targeted markets. But on October 2, 1971, the first episode aired only in those lucky seven, with guest stars Gladys Knight and the Pips (singing “The Friendship Train”), Eddie Kendricks, Honey Cone and Bobby Hutton.
Entertainment
‘Braxton Family Values’ Releases Season 7 Teaser Ahead of Nov. 5 Premiere (Watch)
*Season seven of “Braxton Family Values’” is a little over a month away, and WE tv has given fans its first extended look at what’s in store.
After a tumultuous trip to Napa, the sisters reunite to support Trina before her wedding. But in a dramatic turn, the ceremony kicks off with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Following a year of love & loss, can the Braxtons come together and find their harmony once again?
“Braxton Family Values” Season 7 premieres Thursday, November 5 on WE tv. Watch the tease below:
Entertainment
Jhené Aiko Performs at Home for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert Series (Watch)
*Jhené Aiko kicks off NPR Music’s Tiny Desk “home” concerts, which is “bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.”
Per NPR:
Aiko coasts through an eight-song medley that plays like the ultimate nod to her legions of fans, who’ve been begging for a Tiny Desk for a long time. Her latest album, “Chilombo,” released just before the pandemic hit the U.S., doubled down and leaned into the therapeutic nature of her songs — and that same aesthetic fuels her Tiny Desk.
Backed by an ensemble of masked players, Aiko bookends her set with a sound bath of singing bowls that’s peace personified through sound.
SET LIST: “Lotus (Intro)” “Stranger” “Do Better Blues” “To Love & Die” “Born Tired” “W.A.Y.S.” “Summer 2020” “Eternal Sunshine”
MUSICIANS: Jhené Aiko: vocals Julian Le: keys Bubby: bass Gracie Sprout: harp Brain Warfield: percussion
Watch below:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]