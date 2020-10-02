Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Keke Palmer Claps Back After Catching Heat for Showing Love to Tyler Perry
*Keke Palmer had to get some fans right together after they came at her sideways for showing love to Tyler Perry.
“I want to be like Tyler Perry when I grow up,” she wrote on Twitter on Monday. “He’s like a modern Walt Disney.”
And with that single tweet, several KeKe fans lit up the comment section of her post to criticize Perry for not having a writer’s room.
We previously… Perry responded to criticism that he doesn’t have a writers room, as he writes all of his scripts on his own.
In an interview with men’s magazine Level, the movie mogul recalls the challenges he faced hiring Black writers early in his career and how this led to his “NO WRITERS ROOM” motto.
“So, when I first started my career, I got a deal with TBS. When it was time to staff, I went to DGA, SAG, and IATSE and I told them, “TBS isn’t paying me the money upfront — I’m financing these shows myself. I’m not Sony, I’m not Disney; I need to work out a deal for pay rates,” Perry tells the publication. “They worked out great deals for me. At the time, I had a bunch of writers who were nonunion, and I was unhappy with every single script they wrote. They were not speaking to the voice. They just didn’t get it.”
READ MORE: Keke Palmer on Why She ‘Expected’ Her Talk Show to Be Canceled: ‘It’s a Different Time Now’ [WATCH]
I want to be like Tyler Perry when I grow up. He’s like a modern Walt Disney.
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) September 28, 2020
Perry hired a Black, female lawyer to get WGA writers on his show.
“I told her, ‘I can’t afford to pay those rates that every other studio pays. I need to structure differently.’ It looked like the deal was going to go through so I fired the four writers and prepared to hire new writers through the WGA.”
But when word reached the media, Perry was made to look like an enemy of emerging writers.
“I’m getting calls that I fired writers for trying to unionize. What? I came to the WGA on my own to try to work with them! I fired the writers because they weren’t giving me what I wanted. Period. It was a mess. The press says I fired writers who were trying to unionize. Not true, and it pissed me off,” Perry explains.
“Later on, my mom got sick. So I put a writers’ room in place for one of my shows. Now we’re a WGA show and I’m paying WGA rates. Scripts they’re turning in? Ratings are going down. So now I have to go in and give notes on how to rewrite them. And if I still don’t like it, I have to pay them again for another rewrite,” he says “At one point, I thought they were submitting scripts that would need rewrites in order to get paid multiple times. And these are Black people.”
Perry adds, “Look, one year, we overpaid the WGA by a million dollars.”
When the interviewer asks, “So no more writers’ room?”
Perry responds, “After dealing with all that bullsh*t? No. I ain’t doing it.”
Palmer defended Perry this week after fans noted their disapproval of his writers room policy.
“I love Tyler Perry. Period. He has inspired me so hate on him if y’all want but he’s done incredible things and literally came from NOTHING. His movies triple what they were made for and he HAS HIS OWN LOT,” she said.
“This social media trend of trying to literally criticize everyone to the bone is not fun nor cute. People aren’t perfect, you’re never gonna like ALL of everything. NEVER,” she continued.
“You don’t have to throw out the baby with the bath water. You can like some things about someone and dislike others, it’s possible for someone to be flawed and still be beloved,” she added. “And in pure Virgo fashion. I don’t care if you disagree because you don’t exist.”
Palmer also has love Perry because he offered to pay for treatment for her skin issues that negatively impacted her self-esteem, MadameNoire reported.
“I’ve struggled with this for years and I still do and it’s acne. I’ve battled it and documented it on social media,” she said last year. “I remember it got so — whew chile! [laughs] I remember it got so bad when I was around 13 or 14, I was at the NAACP Awards and just a year before, I did Madea’s Family Reunion with Tyler Perry. We saw him at the awards and you could tell I was pretty insecure about it. It was obvious to see. He actually pulled my mom to the side and said, ‘I’m actually going to pay for you guys to take her to a dermatologist.’ It really made a difference in my life.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle in Divorce, Judge Denies Estranged Wife’s Request for $1.5M
*Dr. Dre has emerged victorious in a legal battle with estranged wife, Nicole Young.
A judge has denied Young’s request for $1.5 million a month to pay for various expenses, including security, as her attorneys claim she’s been receiving death threats.
The judge also dismissed her request that Dre pay out $5 million for her lawyer’s fees, TMZ reports.
Here’s more from Complex:
Part of the reason why the judge rejected her request is because she let her security team go, which Dre was already paying for. She alleged that Dre has been controlling and wanted to bring on her own security, saying Dre warned her that he would fire her security if they didn’t do what he said. Dre’s lawyer told the judge that the hip-hop mogul is inclined to pay Young’s expenses, including security, which the judge accepted. Young’s lawyers also urged the judge to advance the hearing regarding the $5 million for attorney’s fees, wanting it moved from January to this month. However, the judge said no.
READ MORE: Dr. Dre Paying for Estranged Wife’s Lavish Lifestyle, Rejects Her $2M Spousal Support Request
The judge also noted that if Dre was trying to control Young, then she could file a restraining order against him.
We previously reported, Young had filed a nearly $2 million a month temporary spousal support request. It’s unclear if that’s the same claim as her $1.5 million request for security.
This week, Dre responded to the claim, saying, “This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers.”
Meanwhile, TMZ reported on Tuesday that Dr. Dre already supports Young’s lavish lifestyle, and he refuses to pay a penny extra. According to legal documents, he allows “Young to stay in his Malibu mansion which reportedly costs around $25 million. He also covers her various expenses, noting that their business manager pays her AmEx Centurion Black Card bills,” the outlet writes.
Dre also noted that he has paid $5 million in lawyer fees for Young, who filed for divorce two month ago — citing irreconcilable differences.
Most recently, she reportedly took almost $400,000 from Dre’s record company’s business account.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Trump Says Kamala Harris Can’t Be First Woman President Because She ‘Comes in Through The Back Door’
*President Donald Trump is not letting up on his attack against Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee. On Thursday(Sept. 18) he said “if a woman is going to become the first president of the United States, it can’t be her.”
“That would rip our country apart,” Trump told supporters during a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, per Business Insider. “This is not what people want. And she comes in through the back door — this would not be what people want, especially because it’s her.”
Trump also called out Harris’ criticism of Biden on the campaign trail during the Democratic debate.
“I said brilliantly, ‘He’ll never pick her, because she was too terrible to him,'” Trump said, adding, “But she picked him, and hopefully that’s going to be history, it’s not going to matter.
“And that is no way for a woman to become the first president, that’s for sure,” he said.
READ MORE: From Kanye West’s Wild Music Contract Tweets to Kamala Harris Timberland Boots
Absolutely horrific allegations. Forced sterilization has a long and dark history in our country and this must be investigated immediately. https://t.co/oUNOCIhWNv
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 21, 2020
Harris is set to face off with Vice President Mike Pence on October 7 in their only debate.
“I don’t want to put pressure on him, but wait till you see what Mike Pence does to her in the debate,” Trump said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Sen. Harris has urged Black Americans to “do the right thing” and vote for her and Biden this November.
“The Black community understands just how critical this election is — because we are living the consequences of the last election every day. When it comes to nearly every issue that affects our lives, we have been disproportionately harmed by President Donald Trump and the failures of his administration,” Harris wrote in an op-ed published Friday in the Philadelphia Tribune. “Make no mistake — our plans are achievable. But first, we need to vote. And we need to vote early.”
Harris cited COVID-19 statistics among the Black community and how Black-owned businesses have been greatly impacted by lockdown, The Hill reports.
“And as Joe always reminds us, returning to the status quo isn’t good enough — we need to build back better,” she wrote. “A Biden-Harris administration will create more jobs by investing in the industries that make our economy strong, including infrastructure, clean energy, manufacturing and care work — and we will embed racial justice into the core of our agenda.”
“Now, it’s up to us to act. To participate. To protect the democracy for which they sacrificed. So, let’s do right by them. Let’s do right by each other,” she said. “Let’s vote.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tamron Hall SNEAK PEEK CLIP! NeNe Leakes Tells Why She Left ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’
*On the Friday, October 2 edition of “Tamron Hall,” former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes will join the show to discuss, for the first time on TV, her decision to leave the franchise and speaks out about allegations of discrimination that she has shared recently on social channels. Below, please find a sneak peek clip of the interview:
In the clip above, Tamron asks Leakes:
“NeNe, you didn’t know I could see you in the commercial break. You’ve been crying this entire break. ..You said you want to meet potentially with the folks over at Bravo behind the scenes if you think that something can be worked out. These allegations, again, very serious. Discrimination, bullying. What is there to be worked out? What do you want from them?”
To which Leakes responds:
“…I can’t tell you everything that I want from them but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment. I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there, or haven’t done even worse….so, I don’t deserve this treatment. I’m as confused as you are.”
On whether or not the Real Housewives star wants to be back on the show:
“No, I do not.”
Tamron’s full interview with NeNe Leakes airs tomorrow, Friday, October 2. Guests during tomorrow’s broadcast also include the “King of Queens” star Leah Remini on her Emmy winning docuseries and new podcast, Scientology: Fair Game. Also, Carole Baskin, “Tiger King” pop culture sensation, founder, and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, on clawing her way up the “Dancing with the Stars” leaderboard.
CHECK THIS OUT: Show ‘Em How We Do It Now! Happy 78th B’Day to Herb Fame of Peaches & Herb [EUR Video Throwback]
For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.
source:
Rose Propp
FerenComm
[email protected]
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]