#BLM Protests Captured by Jordan Shanks in Upcoming Exhibit at the Richmond Art Garage / Pics-Video
*Richmond, VA — Jordan Shanks, a Millennial filmmaker, photographer, and screenwriter, will unveil his new photo collection, Love Letters to America: Part II and short film, Never Again during a gallery exhibition, titled Racial Awakening.
The opening will take place in Richmond, Virginia on Friday, October 16 from 6-9 p.m. ET; members of the media are invited to attend a special preview on Wednesday, October 14 from 5-8 p.m. ET.
Love Letters to America: Part II is a follow-up to Shanks’ debut photography collection, Love Letters to America, which was originally exhibited in Washington, D.C. in 2015 and garnered national media coverage. The new show is the first since Shanks–a Virginia native and Howard University graduate–was named a fellow by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in August 2020. His art comments on aspects of Black and Latinx experiences in America.
The latest gallery and online collection will feature 20 striking images captured in Ferguson, MO; Baltimore, MD; Richmond, VA; and New York City, as Shanks has traveled the country, documenting America’s continued struggle for racial equality. The exhibition will also feature the Southern premiere of Shanks’ second film, Never Again, which chronicles social justice movements, and follows the dramatic removal of Confederate statues in his hometown of Richmond, VA, the former capital of the Confederacy.
“This is a pivotal time in our nation’s history,” says Shanks, who is of African-American, Latino and Caribbean descent. “We are reconciling with our past, navigating the issues of this moment, and deciding what our future will look like.”
Shanks will participate in an artist talk alongside Heidi Abbott, whose works are also part of the Racial Awakening exhibition. Their discussion will take place on Saturday, October 17 at 2 p.m. ET at The Richmond Art Garage. Their conversation will be moderated by Kristen Green, an award-winning journalist and New York Times’ best-selling author.
The exhibition will run from Friday, October 16 through Saturday, October 31, 2020 at The Richmond Art Garage, 205 W. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, VA., in the city’s historic Brookland Park neighborhood. Select prints will be sold onsite, and a virtual exhibition will be available to the public at JordanShanks.com, where prints can also be purchased. The web store will go live at 12 noon EST on Monday, October 19, 2020. A percentage of proceeds will benefit local youth-based art programs and the Anti-Racism Fund.
About Jordan Shanks: Shanks is a photographer, filmmaker, and screenwriter who was recently named a fellow at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, VA. His debut short film 7 premiered at the Afrikana Film Festival in 2019. His website is: http://jordanshanks.com. Follow Jordan on Instagram @JordanShanks_ and Twitter @jordanshanks. For media interviews and other requests about Jordan Shanks, please call (609)647-9117 or email [email protected]
About The Richmond Art Garage: The Richmond Art Garage features new, original works from emerging, socially conscious artists. Located in the historic Brookland Park Neighborhood of Richmond, VA., the gallery is non-exclusive, with a focus on helping artists establish their careers and find new audiences. For more information, visit www.RichmondArtGarage.com. To schedule a media tour of the center, please contact Zach Reid at 804.340.6155.
Education
Christianity and Voting-City Council – by A Beloved Daughter
Read: Romans 13:1 – admonishes believers to be under the authority of the governing authorities.
Read: 1 Timothy 2:1-2 entreats us to pray for those in authority. (Even when we don’t like him/her.)
Let’s look at an often-overlooked voting opportunity, a City Council election, our local governing body. Hopefully this article will lead us to do more research into this legislative body. Reading more about the local elections and the candidates, and their views; reevaluate its importance in our daily life. Become a more engaged and knowledgeable citizen of our community and not put too much stock in any upcoming “presidential election.”
What is a city council?
It’s a group of elected officials tasked with serving and representing their constituents’ interests in this legislative body. It also manages the city’s budget, propose, pass, and ratifies laws, and ordinances.
The City Council also appoints the City Manager, City Secretary, City Attorney and Municipal Court Judge.
How are the members elected?
Although the requirements to serve may vary from city to city, most areas have usual the age, citizenship, and residential requirements with term limits which also may vary from one jurisdiction to another.
Council members can be elected in single-member districts or at-large, or in some cases, a combination of the two. When council members are elected from single-member districts, the city is divided geographically so that citizens can vote in only one district. This system helps ensure that the issues and problems specific to one part of town are brought to the attention of the entire council.
All citizens may vote for each city council member race when council members are elected at-large. This system can lead to parts of town being ignored by the city council. When voter turnout is low, it is easy for well-connected, affluent citizens to be elected in at-large races. Reference
How many members are on the city council?
It generally consists of 5-50 members, or can have as few as 3?
*The odd number of members eliminates the tie-breaker.
What are the members called?
Generally, the members are called council man, council woman, council person.
* In Canada they are usually called a councilor.
Are there term limits established for council members?
Yes, and it’s usually addressed in the city’s charter. After a member has served the allotted time limit, the council member is prohibited from running in the next election cycle.
What will it take to get you involved with your local government?
Let’s say there’s an upcoming bill that proposes parks only allow small dogs in. Your best walking buddy is a 90-pound Akita named Zeus. Would you be interested in voting against that bill? Or, simple decide that the two of you will curtail your walks to just around the neighborhood?
Honestly, this legislative body serves you, the constituent. You can speak to a council member in person, via email, or bring your concerns to them face to face during public hearings to voice your support or opposition to any bill. Good council members want to hear from their constituents. They welcome your voice and your concerns.
Keep in mind, we don’t vote in a vacuum; we vote as a collective, and if enough of us cast our votes in agreement with a just cause, a favorable final tally could bring aid and justice to the people we care most about. I invite you to read Acts 2:44, and imagine a world with that mindset…then make plans to Vote!
WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. WOW exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome
Don’t miss two exciting events!
Divided by Faith Virtual/zoom Book Club
What: Divided by Faith Virtual Book Club
Why: Divided by Faith investigates race relations between whites and blacks in the United States. Although white evangelicals have a well-intentioned desire to end racial inequality, their efforts can—and have—unwittingly serve to do more harm than good, “actually recreating racial divisions and inequalities,” (p 1). WOW…Now is the time to build bridges and not tear down structure and people through meaningful, respectful, candid dialogue at a zoom book club. It is important that we have a diverse group of white people and black people present at the Divided by Faith Book Club. All is welcome
When: October 31st – December 19th
Strong Recommendation: Order Your Book now! Post Office is overwhelmed. Book sells out quickly
Join cooking with Drette via zoom for the Month of November.
Drette will share a few of her favorite recipes with you as well as the history behind each dish.
It will be a fun and interactive time you don’t want to miss!
Below is a list of delicious foods Drette has lined up to cook for your viewing pleasure.
Crawfish Etouffee
Chicken Alfredo pasta
Collard greens and yams
Chicken tortilla soup
WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501©3 charitable organization.
Entertainment
‘One Night in Miami’: Regina King’s Feature Directorial Debut Set for Christmas Day … in Theaters / WATCH
*Amazon Studios has set a release date for Oscar and Emmy-winner Regina King’s feature directorial debut, One Night in Miami …, written by Olivier-nominated Kemp Powers, based off his 2013 stage play.
The critically-acclaimed film will open in select theaters on December 25, 2020, followed by a global launch on January 15, 2021 exclusively on Prime Video. Producers are Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment and Jody Klein of ABKCO, King and Powers are executive producers. Chris Harding and Paul O. Davis also executive produce.
Following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, this strong contender achieved critical raves across the board, quickly garnering awards buzz in this year’s Oscar race. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami… has been praised for its timely and effective performances, with a knock-out feature directorial debut from King based off Powers’ bold story.
“To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released. Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe,” said King.
Set on the night of February 25, 1964, the story follows a young Cassius Clay (before he became Muhammad Ali) as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Against all odds, he defeated Sonny Liston and shocked the sports world. While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach to celebrate the match, Clay – unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws – instead spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in one of Miami’s historically black neighborhoods celebrating with three of his closest friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown. The next morning, the four men emerge determined to define a new world for themselves and their people.
In One Night in Miami…, Powers explores what happened during these pivotal hours through the dynamic relationship between the four men and the way their friendship, paired with their shared struggles, fueled their path to becoming the civil rights icons they are today.
The film also features original song “Speak Now” written by Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashford, and performed by Leslie Odom Jr., ABKCO will release the official One Night in Miami original soundtrack album in conjunction with the film.
Social Heat
Ready for Some Football! Ciara, Vanessa Bryant, La La Anthony Team Up for Game with Kids
*We wouldn’t exactly call it lingerie football, but good friends Ciara, Vanessa Bryant and her 17-year-old daughter Natalia, and La La Anthony got together to play a fun game of football.
The event was caught on video and uploaded to social media for all the world to see and enjoy.
“Let’s go QB,” Ciara said to Anthony in the video. “So I’m about to go ‘danger, danger,’” the TV personality, 39, explained to Natalia and the R&B singer. “When I say ‘hut,’ you get that motherf—ing ball and you run!”
Bryant, by the way, is not seen in the clip, as she may have been the one recording the excitement. Meanwhile, her baby with late husband Kobe, 15-month-old Capri, can be seen watching the game play out on a sprawling lawn.
You’ll also notice that the clip features the song “California Love” by Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre — check it out below.
View this post on Instagram
The video comes a day after Ciara shared a snap of herself and Bryant breastfeeding their babies.
View this post on Instagram
As you can see, in the photo, both women are draped with a blanket as Bryant cradles her 15-month-old daughter Capri while Ciara is holding her 2-month-old son Win Harrison Wilson. Ciara captioned the moment, “Got Milk?:)” along with the hashtag #MomLife.
