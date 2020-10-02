Connect with us

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Wealthy Man is Experimenting on a Nation

Published

47 mins ago

on

blind item

Man_silhouette-blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This A+ list very wealthy guy who I have written about in this space before, who pays off PR companies and media companies with donations to their charities through his famous one, is at it again. This time the donation is to a group that defends certain practices half a world away. The reason they do so is because this very wealthy man through one of his companies is using the population in that region of the world as guinea pigs. 

The people just don’t know it. They are fighting against the company and the wealthy man but not for the reasons they should. He is messing with their food to see if it is safe for humans to consume it. If it is, then it goes to the rest of the world. If it isn’t, they move on and try something else. Is this really the guy you want in charge of dealing with the world’s health issues? 

Can you name this very wealthy guy that all of you know?

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Jealous Much?

Published

1 day ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

blind item

blind-item-couple (1)

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Apparently the alliterate former actress had words with the foreign born one name A+ list singer and the words were not kind. Jealous much? It feels like the ginger one is not allowed any female friends. 

Can you name the actress, the singer and the ginger one?

Continue Reading

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Not a Joking Matter

Published

2 days ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

blind item

Man_silhouette-blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

A recent birth announcement from this acting couple made me think once again about what the actor knows is going on in Central America. The actor has never spoken about the kidnapping of his sister and the sex trafficking that his father is engaged in. Never fought to have his sister returned to the one parent who would keep her safe, which is not his dad or his other sister. 

The actor has never said anything about the lies and payoffs to people in that government who made the kidnapping possible and then lied to the court and police so the child would not be with her mother. So, yes, the actor made the news with his announcement, but I hope he protects this child more than he did his sister. 

Can you name the actor?

Continue Reading

Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

BLIND ITEM: When the Vocals Fail…

Published

3 days ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

blind item

Man_silhouette-blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This foreign born permanent A+ list singer is in town talking to yet another professional about her voice. Also, two songs have been completed using clips from other songs, both releases and not released. 

Can you name the A+ list singer singer?

Continue Reading

The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV

Trending