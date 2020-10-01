Today’s Video
Trump Crowd in Minnesota Chants ‘Lock Her Up’ Toward Rep. Ilhan Omar (Video)
*President Trump’s supporters are now chanting “lock her up” toward Minnesota’s Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.
During a rally in Duluth Wednesday, Trump targeted the first term congresswoman and Somali refugee while criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s pledge to significantly increase refugee admissions from numbers Trump has cut it to during his first term, reports TheHIll.com.
“Another massive issue for Minnesota is the election of Joe Biden’s plan to inundate your state with a historic flood of refugees,” Trump said. “Congratulations, Minnesota. Congratulations. No.”
“What is going on with Omar?” he continued, citing unproven claims tying her to a ballot harvesting scheme. “I’ve been reading these reports for two years about how corrupt and crooked she is. Let’s get with it. Let’s get with it.”
The rally crowd then broke into a chant of “lock her up,” which originated during Trump’s run against Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Watch below:
Here’s What’s In Part 2 of the CBC’s New ‘Jobs and Justice Act’ to Benefit Black Families (Video)
*Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), recently unveiled the second edition of the Jobs and Justice Act, aimed at increasing the upward mobility of Black families in America. The bill was first introduced in 2018 by then-CBC Chair Cedric Richmond (D-La.).
The Jobs and Justice Act of 2020 includes over 200 bills addressing a wide range of issues, from community and economic development, and educational opportunities, to health disparities, environmental justice and comprehensive criminal justice reform.
“When we developed the Jobs and Justice Act of 2020, we knew that Black America was going to need policies that not only solved the imminent issues but addressed the long-term impact of COVID-19 on our community, said CBD Chair Rep. Karen Bass (CA-37). “I am proud to present the second edition of the Jobs and Justice Act, which is a direct response to critical issue areas including the short term and long-term impact of COVID-19. Since 1971, the CBC has been a voice in Congress for the African-American community and in a year where the stakes are extremely high for Black Americans, we encourage lawmakers to support the provisions in this bill.”
Below, watch CBC members announce the bill below, followed by a list of key provisions in the legislation.
Some of the provisions of the bill include:
• Robust funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through targeted contact tracing, testing, and treatment, along with research and data.
• Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
• $7.5 billion for investments in transportation infrastructure through the successful “TIGER” program, which provides grants to local governments to fund innovative highway, bridge, and transit projects.
• $7.5 billion to help specifically upgrade water infrastructure and ensure clean drinking water for families.
• Encourages government contractors on infrastructure projects to actively recruit, hire, and provide on-the-job training to African-Americans ages 18 to 39 through existing jobs, apprenticeships, and “earn while you learn” programs.
• Provides the Minority Business Development Agency, the only federal agency dedicated to supporting Black businesses, with statutory authorization. This means more access to capital, contracts and markets.
• Expands the grants for HBCUs to help with acquiring the technological resources needed to continue offering competitive academic programs in the STEM field.
• Establishes “baby bonds” to give every American child a seed savings account of $1,000 at birth to aid with long term savings goals.
• Incentivizes food service providers such as grocers, retailers, and nonprofits to help eradicate food deserts, which disproportionately impacts communities of color.
Reparations Closer to Becoming Reality with AB3121 Study California
*It appears reparations bill AB3121 is set to be signed by Governor Gavin Newsome later today. Likely among the most prominent recognitions of the need for reparations in American history the bill will set up a commission to study the effects of slavery and Jim Crow on Black Americans in California in groundbreaking ways.
Lead expert Attorney Antonio Moore for testimony in the bills presentation on the California senate floor in August had this to say about the bill,
“Today California stands as a beacon on reparations to ADOS American Descendants of Slavery shining a light on this issue in a way not seen in American history. From slavery during the Gold Rush in the 1850s to redlining in Los Angeles in the 1950s we stand ready to review it all and to acknowledge the consequence of that cost with the commission established by Ab3121. The work Assemblywoman Shirley Weber has done on this bill is monumental.”
Watch the signing live at 5 pm est on YouTube here.
Congratulations to #ados for making reparations real. We have never seen anything like this in American History. California Reparations Bill #ab3121 is set to be signed into law today at 5pm est. Thank you to all ADOS chapters involved. WATCH HERE LIVE: https://t.co/VLztCDnEb9 pic.twitter.com/BnozYASkaN
— Antonio Moore (@tonetalks) September 30, 2020
California Reparations Bill pushes forward. “ @Tonetalks Testimony as Lead Expert on the California Reparations Bill” Thank you to all the #ados chapters in CA for your work on this bill. @AdosSacramento @ADOSBayArea @ADOSLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/8UcmB6Mwex
— Antonio Moore (@tonetalks) August 30, 2020
Trevor Noah: “Chris Wallace Was This Close to Telling Trump, ‘N**ga You Got to Shut The F**k Up!'” (Watch)
*Among Trevor Noah’s takeaways from the first presidential debate Tuesday night between President Trump and former VP Joe Biden, was an observation about the moderator, Chris Wallace.
Noah came up with several suggestions to put in place that allows moderators to deal with someone like Trump and his constant interruptions. Noah joked that “At one point, Chris Wallace was this close to looking at Trump and saying, “N**ga you got to shut the f**k up!”
Watch Noah’s segment below, followed by other stunned reactions throughout the Late Night arena, including from Jimmy Kimmel (with Sen. Bernie Sanders) and Steve Colbert (with Sen. Cory Booker).
