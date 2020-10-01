Entertainment
THE REAL: Michael Strahan On Learned Racism + The Hosts Discuss the Presidential Debate / WATCH
*On Thursday, Oct. 1, The Real welcomes Michael Strahan who talks about his new MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL clothing line.
He also shares his feelings that racism is a learned behavior, and that parents need to be careful with their actions because children learn from them.
Then the hosts discuss the first presidential debate and if anyone should be surprised by President Trump’s conduct during the proceedings. And co-host Adrienne Houghton expresses her frustration with Christians who insist on voting on policy because of abortion, when she thinks they should be giving more thought to the Black lives in this country.
Co-host Jeannie Mai’s Dancing With The Stars partner, Brandon Armstrong, drops in to chat about this season of the show and how Jeannie is coming along as a dancer! He also reveals what he’s looking for in a girlfriend, and Jeannie promises she’s got his back in his search!
And rapper Tobe Nwigwe visits to discuss his viral social justice hit, “I Need You To,” and what prompted him write the song calling attention to the police killings of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain.
WAIT. WHAT?! Essence Magazine Furloughs Staff, Paying Salaries for 1 Week
Are People Surprised That Trump Showed Who He Really Is During The Debate?
Adrienne’s Frustration With Christians Voting On Abortion Policy But Not For Black Lives
Michael Strahan: Kids Learn Racism, So It’s Important How You Treat People Around Them
Michael Strahan: I think there are people who judge somebody by the color of their skin the second that they walk into a room or the second that they see them. I am the same way – I am fortunate now to be someone that they know so they feel more comfortable with me, but if I got a mask on and a hat on, or if I’m driving the car, I get pulled over just like everybody else for doing nothing. I can see people tense up until they realize it’s me. And it’s just something that is… you know, kids don’t know this. We teach this. People in some way shape or form…
Adrienne Houghton: Yes.
Garcelle Beauvais: That’s right, that’s right.
Michael: …learn this behavior. And I think as a parent, be very careful to what you watch, be very careful to what you say, be very careful at how you treat people around your kids, and people that don’t look like you, because your kids are gonna learn from you. And this is not something that is going to change unless you start with your kids and that’s a responsibility of ours, you know what I’m saying? So I think it’s just a systematic problem that’s not gonna – yeah, it’s not gonna change overnight, but you gotta start somewhere. Right now is about as close to the time that I’ve ever experienced in my lifetime that I think people really, really committed to making a change.
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking.
Tamron Hall SNEAK PEEK CLIP! NeNe Leakes Tells Why She Left ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’
*On the Friday, October 2 edition of “Tamron Hall,” former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes will join the show to discuss, for the first time on TV, her decision to leave the franchise and speaks out about allegations of discrimination that she has shared recently on social channels. Below, please find a sneak peek clip of the interview:
In the clip above, Tamron asks Leakes:
“NeNe, you didn’t know I could see you in the commercial break. You’ve been crying this entire break. ..You said you want to meet potentially with the folks over at Bravo behind the scenes if you think that something can be worked out. These allegations, again, very serious. Discrimination, bullying. What is there to be worked out? What do you want from them?”
To which Leakes responds:
“…I can’t tell you everything that I want from them but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment. I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there, or haven’t done even worse….so, I don’t deserve this treatment. I’m as confused as you are.”
On whether or not the Real Housewives star wants to be back on the show:
“No, I do not.”
Tamron’s full interview with NeNe Leakes airs tomorrow, Friday, October 2. Guests during tomorrow’s broadcast also include the “King of Queens” star Leah Remini on her Emmy winning docuseries and new podcast, Scientology: Fair Game. Also, Carole Baskin, “Tiger King” pop culture sensation, founder, and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, on clawing her way up the “Dancing with the Stars” leaderboard.
CHECK THIS OUT: Show ‘Em How We Do It Now! Happy 78th B’Day to Herb Fame of Peaches & Herb [EUR Video Throwback]
For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.
‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life’ Exclusive Clip: Tamar Tries Some Tea to Get Snatched! [WATCH]
*We have an exclusive look at Thursday’s episode of Tamar Braxton’s ‘Get Ya Life!,’ a new WE tv docuseries that takes viewers on the singer’s journey to turn her life around.
This week, Tamar is caught in the middle of a disaster between her new boo and the path to relaunch her music career. Cameras roll while David fights to protect Tamar from witchcraft.
In the clip above,Tamar wants to lose weight with diet tea. Will the tea give her what she wants?
Watch “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” Thursdays at 9/8c.
Series description
Tamar Braxton is back! After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move. Tamar teams up with music and TV mogul Mona Scott-Young to bare it all and bring her “baggage” – aka the camera crew — along with her for the ride. But nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life. In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad and the ugly. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boo David, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family. In the end, will Tamar be able to bounce back and turn her life around or will all of her demons defeat her? This is her last shot.
Show ‘Em How We Do It Now! Happy 78th B’Day to Herb Fame of Peaches & Herb [EUR Video Throwback]
*There were many Peaches in Peaches & Herb throughout the decades, but only one Herb. And today is his 78th birthday.
Born Herbert Feemster on Oct. 1, 1942, in the Anacostia section of Washington D.C. , Herb changed his last name to Fame and got his start in the music business after graduating from Roosevelt High School.
While working in a record store, he crossed paths with musician and record producer Van McCoy, who would go on to record the iconic disco staple “The Hustle” in 1975.
WATCH THIS: Steve Harvey and Toby Nwigwe Discuss His Powerful, Spiritual Music on STEVE on Watch / VIDEO
Van McCoy ended up signing Herb to Columbia subsidiary Date Records and paired him up with Francine “Peaches” Barker, who had been part of a trio on the label called The Sweet Things under her stage name Francine Day.
From McCoy’s recordings of Fame and Barker – now called Peaches & Herb – came the single, “We’re in This Thing Together,” which was a flop — until months later in December of 1966, when a St. Louis disc jockey played the single’s B-side, a revival of the 1934 hit “Let’s Fall in Love.”
“Let’s Fall in Love” became a hit, and was followed in the next two years by several albums and singles, including the hits “Close Your Eyes,” “Love Is Strange” and “For Your Love.”
Although their careers were taking off around their media image as the “Sweethearts of Soul,” Barker got tired of her years on the road and decided to retire from the duo. Enter singer Marlene Mack (aka Marlene Jenkins), who became the new “Peaches” on stage, while Barker’s vocals remained on all of the duo’s recordings for Date Records.
Herb ended the act in 1970 and took a hard left turn by enrolling in the D.C. police academy. He was a full time police officer until 1976, when he decided to jump back into the music business with a fresh new Peaches. His mentor McCoy suggested local D.C. talent Linda Greene, whose musical training took place at DC’s Sewell Music Conservatory. Fame met Greene and the two hit it off, becoming the most successful Peaches and Herb incarnation of the three to date.
Their first of seven albums together, “Peaches & Herb,” was produced by McCoy for MCA Records and generated the lone hit single, “We’re Still Together.”
Next, Peaches & Herb signed with MVP/Polydor and released the album “2 Hot,” which went gold. It’s first single, “Shake Your Groove Thing,” also went gold and peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 1979.
The follow-up single was the triple platinum, Grammy-nominated hit “Reunited.” With a wink to the 1960s Peaches & Herb hit “United” (originally recorded and made a hit by The Intruders), “Reunited” reached No. 1 on both the Hot 100, the Billboard R&B chart, and in Canada. It was nominated for a Song of the Year Grammy in 1980.
Subsequent albums with Polydor produced several more hits, including the wedding staple, “I Pledge My Love.”
After changing labels again to the Entertainment Company, Fame and Greene released their seventh and final album in 1983. Scoring only one minor hit, the duo decided to call it quits. Fame returned to law enforcement and joined the U.S. Marshals Service in 1986 as a deputized court security officer at the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.
Herb Fame recruited at least five more Peacheses in subsequent years, including the first non-black Peaches. He continues to tour and perform with the Peaches du jour…
But he never quite matched the success of his run with Peaches #3, Linda Greene.
