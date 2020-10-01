THE REAL: Michael Strahan On Learned Racism + The Hosts Discuss the Presidential Debate / WATCH

*On Thursday, Oct. 1, The Real welcomes Michael Strahan who talks about his new MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL clothing line.

He also shares his feelings that racism is a learned behavior, and that parents need to be careful with their actions because children learn from them.

Then the hosts discuss the first presidential debate and if anyone should be surprised by President Trump’s conduct during the proceedings. And co-host Adrienne Houghton expresses her frustration with Christians who insist on voting on policy because of abortion, when she thinks they should be giving more thought to the Black lives in this country.

Co-host Jeannie Mai’s Dancing With The Stars partner, Brandon Armstrong, drops in to chat about this season of the show and how Jeannie is coming along as a dancer! He also reveals what he’s looking for in a girlfriend, and Jeannie promises she’s got his back in his search!

And rapper Tobe Nwigwe visits to discuss his viral social justice hit, “I Need You To,” and what prompted him write the song calling attention to the police killings of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain.

WAIT. WHAT?! Essence Magazine Furloughs Staff, Paying Salaries for 1 Week



Are People Surprised That Trump Showed Who He Really Is During The Debate?

Adrienne’s Frustration With Christians Voting On Abortion Policy But Not For Black Lives

Michael Strahan: Kids Learn Racism, So It’s Important How You Treat People Around Them

Michael Strahan: I think there are people who judge somebody by the color of their skin the second that they walk into a room or the second that they see them. I am the same way – I am fortunate now to be someone that they know so they feel more comfortable with me, but if I got a mask on and a hat on, or if I’m driving the car, I get pulled over just like everybody else for doing nothing. I can see people tense up until they realize it’s me. And it’s just something that is… you know, kids don’t know this. We teach this. People in some way shape or form…

Adrienne Houghton: Yes.

Garcelle Beauvais: That’s right, that’s right.

Michael: …learn this behavior. And I think as a parent, be very careful to what you watch, be very careful to what you say, be very careful at how you treat people around your kids, and people that don’t look like you, because your kids are gonna learn from you. And this is not something that is going to change unless you start with your kids and that’s a responsibility of ours, you know what I’m saying? So I think it’s just a systematic problem that’s not gonna – yeah, it’s not gonna change overnight, but you gotta start somewhere. Right now is about as close to the time that I’ve ever experienced in my lifetime that I think people really, really committed to making a change.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL

THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.