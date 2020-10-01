Obama/Trump/Political
Robert Johnson Still Supports Trump After Debate: ‘I Will Take the Devil I Know’ (Watch)
*Black Entertainment Television founder Robert Johnson told CNBC on Wednesday he’s viewing the election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden through the lens of being a businessman.
“Where I come out as a businessman, I will take the devil I know over the devil I don’t know anytime of the week,” Johnson said on “Squawk Box.”
When pressed to say if he is definitively supporting President Trump, Johnson said that as a longtime corporate executive he knows how the president will react to important issues of the day such as coronavirus, but can’t put his finger on how Biden would run the country.
“I know what President Trump has done and what he’s said he will do. I don’t know what Vice President Biden has said he will do other than masks, listen to the scientists,” the 74-year-old Johnson said. He suggested the coronavirus response should weigh the tradeoffs of “pandemic safety” versus “economy growth.”
Johnson called Tuesday night’s first presidential debates a waste of 90 minutes, and repeatedly suggested he didn’t learn enough in the debate about Biden, the two-term vice president under former President Barack Obama.
Asked specifically about Trump not explicitly condemning White supremacist groups during the debate, Johnson dodged the question and pivoted toward the coronavirus pandemic, saying he’s not sure either Biden or Trump could have taken different steps to significantly reduce the death total.
Johnson has been a big Democratic donor over the years but has also spoken positively about Trump’s economic policy. In 2016, he said he declined a position in Trump’s Cabinet, saying it was not due to politics but because he could not deal with government red tape.
Watch Johnson’s interview on “Squawk Box” below:
Meet Ohio’s Democratic Black Female Lawmaker Who Endorses Trump (Video)
*As the 2020 presidential nominees arrived in Cleveland for their first debate Tuesday night, Democratic State Rep. Bernadine Kennedy Kent and her husband James Whitaker came out to greet one of them as he came off the plane. And it wasn’t Biden.
According to a pool report, the two-term lawmaker went aboard Air Force One to greet President Trump before the debate. The lifelong Democrat had turned off members of her own party long before throwing her support behind the president’s reelection. She was kicked out of the House Democratic caucus in June 2018 after she sent a letter on Ohio Legislative Black Caucus letterhead without permission. She hasn’t been to the Statehouse since May 2019, telling the Columbus Dispatch in July she has continued to serve constituents from home.
Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said Kent’s Trump endorsement does not reflect the strong support among Ohio Democrats for Joe Biden.
“She basically hasn’t been involved with the party or her Statehouse job for a long time,” Pepper said. “This is the first I’ve heard of her in a while. Obviously she checked out of her public position a long time ago.”
Kennedy Kent, who is not running for re-election this year, said “muddied mistreatment and unlawful action” against her by the House Democrats drove her away from the party. She said her decision to endorse Trump for reelection is due to ow unemployment rates among Black Americans and his administration’s increased support for historically black colleges and universities.
“We all recognize that gainful employment and economic development is the best deterrent against violence and social unrest, so I want to thank President Trump for his commitment to ensuring the success of the Black community in every way,” Kennedy Kent said in a news release.
Below are several videos of Rep. Kennedy Kent in action:
Here’s What’s In Part 2 of the CBC’s New ‘Jobs and Justice Act’ to Benefit Black Families (Video)
*Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), recently unveiled the second edition of the Jobs and Justice Act, aimed at increasing the upward mobility of Black families in America. The bill was first introduced in 2018 by then-CBC Chair Cedric Richmond (D-La.).
The Jobs and Justice Act of 2020 includes over 200 bills addressing a wide range of issues, from community and economic development, and educational opportunities, to health disparities, environmental justice and comprehensive criminal justice reform.
“When we developed the Jobs and Justice Act of 2020, we knew that Black America was going to need policies that not only solved the imminent issues but addressed the long-term impact of COVID-19 on our community, said CBD Chair Rep. Karen Bass (CA-37). “I am proud to present the second edition of the Jobs and Justice Act, which is a direct response to critical issue areas including the short term and long-term impact of COVID-19. Since 1971, the CBC has been a voice in Congress for the African-American community and in a year where the stakes are extremely high for Black Americans, we encourage lawmakers to support the provisions in this bill.”
Below, watch CBC members announce the bill below, followed by a list of key provisions in the legislation.
Some of the provisions of the bill include:
• Robust funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through targeted contact tracing, testing, and treatment, along with research and data.
• Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
• $7.5 billion for investments in transportation infrastructure through the successful “TIGER” program, which provides grants to local governments to fund innovative highway, bridge, and transit projects.
• $7.5 billion to help specifically upgrade water infrastructure and ensure clean drinking water for families.
• Encourages government contractors on infrastructure projects to actively recruit, hire, and provide on-the-job training to African-Americans ages 18 to 39 through existing jobs, apprenticeships, and “earn while you learn” programs.
• Provides the Minority Business Development Agency, the only federal agency dedicated to supporting Black businesses, with statutory authorization. This means more access to capital, contracts and markets.
• Expands the grants for HBCUs to help with acquiring the technological resources needed to continue offering competitive academic programs in the STEM field.
• Establishes “baby bonds” to give every American child a seed savings account of $1,000 at birth to aid with long term savings goals.
• Incentivizes food service providers such as grocers, retailers, and nonprofits to help eradicate food deserts, which disproportionately impacts communities of color.
Trump Crowd in Minnesota Chants ‘Lock Her Up’ Toward Rep. Ilhan Omar (Video)
*President Trump’s supporters are now chanting “lock her up” toward Minnesota’s Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.
During a rally in Duluth Wednesday, Trump targeted the first term congresswoman and Somali refugee while criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s pledge to significantly increase refugee admissions from numbers Trump has cut it to during his first term, reports TheHIll.com.
“Another massive issue for Minnesota is the election of Joe Biden’s plan to inundate your state with a historic flood of refugees,” Trump said. “Congratulations, Minnesota. Congratulations. No.”
“What is going on with Omar?” he continued, citing unproven claims tying her to a ballot harvesting scheme. “I’ve been reading these reports for two years about how corrupt and crooked she is. Let’s get with it. Let’s get with it.”
The rally crowd then broke into a chant of “lock her up,” which originated during Trump’s run against Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Watch below:
