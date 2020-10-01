‘Now We Taking Over the Grocery Stores’: Master P Plugs His New Hoody Hoos Cereal (Watch Ad)

*Percy Miller posted a new video Wednesday to promote his latest hustle.

Intent on “mastering” the cereal game, longtime rap mogul and entrepreneur Master P (a.k.a Uncle P) wants folks to try his new Uncle P’s Hoody Hoos Cereal.

“You got milk. We’ve got cereal. We’re changing the game,” Miller says in the ad. He points out, “The more we make, the more we give,” referring to the charity aspect of the business. A percentage of every cereal box sold goes to providing inner city kids in the community with education, resources and activities to help build their future,” according to his website.

The release states, “Mr. Miller grew up in poverty as a kid, eating cereal was a luxury for him. He recently realized that there are little to no minority-owned packaged food products, so he decided to change that. He has disrupted breakfast time, with kids all over the world are screaming ‘Hoody Hoo!”

Watch his “commercial” for Hoody Hoo below: