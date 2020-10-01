M Night Shyamalan Joins Forces with Biden Campaign on ‘Why We Vote’ Contest

*M. Night Shyamalan is joining forces with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for a film contest on why we vote.

The filmmaker wants voters to document why they’re hitting the polls on Nov. 3. The entries should be up to 90 seconds in length.

The top three films will be featured on Shyamalan’s social media and on the Biden-Harris platforms. The winners will also receive a virtual Q&A with Shyamalan to discuss filmmaking.

“We had this idea about asking people to make short films up to 90 seconds long about voting, about why they’re voting, how did they vote, who did they want to encourage to vote and who is stopping them from voting,” Shyamalan said in a video posted to Twitter. “Use your storytelling power to encourage people and to wake them up to their own agency. We really feel this is an important way that we can be a part of this incredible moment in history.”

Participants are ask to consider four questions: Why are you voting, how are you voting, who do you want to encourage to vote, and what’s your voting story?

“We’re only a few weeks out from the election and we’ve been talking about storytelling and how important it is and how it reminds us of our place in the world. It’s kind of the way our brain takes in information and makes us understand it in our bones,” Shyamalan said in a video, announcing the filmmaking challenge.

The film can be any format and the deadline to submit is October 12.

“You can tell it as a thriller, you can do it as a comedy, a documentary,” Shyamalan explained. “Use your storytelling power to encourage people, and to wake them up to their own agency.”

“We really feel this is an important way that all of us can be a part of this incredible moment in history,” he added.

Check out Shyamalan’s announcement via the Twitter video above. More information about the contest can be found at the filmmaking contest’s website.