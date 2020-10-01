News
M Night Shyamalan Joins Forces with Biden Campaign on ‘Why We Vote’ Contest
*M. Night Shyamalan is joining forces with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for a film contest on why we vote.
The filmmaker wants voters to document why they’re hitting the polls on Nov. 3. The entries should be up to 90 seconds in length.
The top three films will be featured on Shyamalan’s social media and on the Biden-Harris platforms. The winners will also receive a virtual Q&A with Shyamalan to discuss filmmaking.
READ MORE: Biden Calls Trump ‘Racist’ and President Boasts of ‘Letting People out of Jail’ in Heated Debate
I’ve been working with the Biden-Harris teams on how we can use the power of storytelling to encourage people to vote. I’m looking for a storyteller to answer this: How and why are you voting this year? Watch and read this thread, then visit https://t.co/q8G3HQD6X2 #VoteByNight pic.twitter.com/qhlYY1YMvp
— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 30, 2020
“We had this idea about asking people to make short films up to 90 seconds long about voting, about why they’re voting, how did they vote, who did they want to encourage to vote and who is stopping them from voting,” Shyamalan said in a video posted to Twitter. “Use your storytelling power to encourage people and to wake them up to their own agency. We really feel this is an important way that we can be a part of this incredible moment in history.”
Participants are ask to consider four questions: Why are you voting, how are you voting, who do you want to encourage to vote, and what’s your voting story?
“We’re only a few weeks out from the election and we’ve been talking about storytelling and how important it is and how it reminds us of our place in the world. It’s kind of the way our brain takes in information and makes us understand it in our bones,” Shyamalan said in a video, announcing the filmmaking challenge.
The film can be any format and the deadline to submit is October 12.
“You can tell it as a thriller, you can do it as a comedy, a documentary,” Shyamalan explained. “Use your storytelling power to encourage people, and to wake them up to their own agency.”
“We really feel this is an important way that all of us can be a part of this incredible moment in history,” he added.
Check out Shyamalan’s announcement via the Twitter video above. More information about the contest can be found at the filmmaking contest’s website.
Robert Johnson Still Supports Trump After Debate: ‘I Will Take the Devil I Know’ (Watch)
*Black Entertainment Television founder Robert Johnson told CNBC on Wednesday he’s viewing the election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden through the lens of being a businessman.
“Where I come out as a businessman, I will take the devil I know over the devil I don’t know anytime of the week,” Johnson said on “Squawk Box.”
When pressed to say if he is definitively supporting President Trump, Johnson said that as a longtime corporate executive he knows how the president will react to important issues of the day such as coronavirus, but can’t put his finger on how Biden would run the country.
“I know what President Trump has done and what he’s said he will do. I don’t know what Vice President Biden has said he will do other than masks, listen to the scientists,” the 74-year-old Johnson said. He suggested the coronavirus response should weigh the tradeoffs of “pandemic safety” versus “economy growth.”
Johnson called Tuesday night’s first presidential debates a waste of 90 minutes, and repeatedly suggested he didn’t learn enough in the debate about Biden, the two-term vice president under former President Barack Obama.
Asked specifically about Trump not explicitly condemning White supremacist groups during the debate, Johnson dodged the question and pivoted toward the coronavirus pandemic, saying he’s not sure either Biden or Trump could have taken different steps to significantly reduce the death total.
Johnson has been a big Democratic donor over the years but has also spoken positively about Trump’s economic policy. In 2016, he said he declined a position in Trump’s Cabinet, saying it was not due to politics but because he could not deal with government red tape.
Watch Johnson’s interview on “Squawk Box” below:
Aurora Police Video Shows Black Woman Hogtied in Back of Patrol Car [WATCH]
*The Colorado police force under scrutiny for the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain is catching heat once again over recently released video of a Black woman hogtied in a patrol car.
The woman is seen riding upside down for more than 20 minutes following her arrest in August 2019. She even calls the white officer “master” and begs him to lift her from the floorboard.
Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said former officer Levi Huffine appears to be “punishing” the woman.
“In my opinion she was just tortured back there. It makes me sick,” said Wilson of the video Tuesday, during a civil service commission appeal hearing for Huffine, who was fired over the incident. He appealed his termination.
“We are not judge, jury and executer,” said Wilson. “We are not to treat people inhumanely like they don’t matter.
“And he is lucky she did not die in the backseat of that car. Because he would be — in my opinion — in an orange jumpsuit right now,” said Wilson.
READ MORE: Reparations Closer to Becoming Reality with AB3121 Study California
Attempting to get his job back, former @AuroraPD Ofc. Levi Huffine begins testifying about troubling arrest video. Live report on @CBSDenver at 6pm. Previous report here:https://t.co/m3dyr8mZso pic.twitter.com/o3R3WhDRlR
— Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) September 30, 2020
Here’s more from CBS 4 Denver:
Huffine arrested Shataean Kelly, 28, on Aug. 27, 2019, on municipal charges resulting from a fight. On his bodycam video, Officer Huffine decides to hobble Kelly — tying her handcuffed hands to her feet when he said she tried to escape from his patrol car by trying to open door handles in the backseat.
Wilson testified the door handles in the backseat are inoperable and in her opinion, hobbling Kelly was unnecessary. She said she felt Huffine was “punishing” the prisoner who had also been verbally abusive toward the officer.
“The hobbling in my opinion was another form of punishment,” said Wilson, notin that Kelly could have easily died of positional asphyxia.
The video played at the hear Tuesday shows Kelly begging for help during the drive to jail.
“Officer please, I can’t breathe,” she says. “I don’t want to die like this. I’m about to break my neck,” cries Kelly. “My neck is killing me dude. Help me, I can’t breathe.”
Officer Huffine does not appear to respond to Kelly. At one point Kelly says, “I beg you master.”
“As an African-American female she denigrates herself to the point she actually calls him ‘master.’ To me that is disgusting,” said Wilson.
In February, Wilson fired Huffine. All criminal charges were dropped against Kelly. She did not suffer serious injuries during the ride to jail.
“It’s beyond human decency for me,” said the chief of the video. “It’s unacceptable. I don’t know what else to say.”
Scroll up and watch the disturbing footage via the YouTube video above.
Meet Ohio’s Democratic Black Female Lawmaker Who Endorses Trump (Video)
*As the 2020 presidential nominees arrived in Cleveland for their first debate Tuesday night, Democratic State Rep. Bernadine Kennedy Kent and her husband James Whitaker came out to greet one of them as he came off the plane. And it wasn’t Biden.
According to a pool report, the two-term lawmaker went aboard Air Force One to greet President Trump before the debate. The lifelong Democrat had turned off members of her own party long before throwing her support behind the president’s reelection. She was kicked out of the House Democratic caucus in June 2018 after she sent a letter on Ohio Legislative Black Caucus letterhead without permission. She hasn’t been to the Statehouse since May 2019, telling the Columbus Dispatch in July she has continued to serve constituents from home.
Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said Kent’s Trump endorsement does not reflect the strong support among Ohio Democrats for Joe Biden.
“She basically hasn’t been involved with the party or her Statehouse job for a long time,” Pepper said. “This is the first I’ve heard of her in a while. Obviously she checked out of her public position a long time ago.”
Kennedy Kent, who is not running for re-election this year, said “muddied mistreatment and unlawful action” against her by the House Democrats drove her away from the party. She said her decision to endorse Trump for reelection is due to ow unemployment rates among Black Americans and his administration’s increased support for historically black colleges and universities.
“We all recognize that gainful employment and economic development is the best deterrent against violence and social unrest, so I want to thank President Trump for his commitment to ensuring the success of the Black community in every way,” Kennedy Kent said in a news release.
Below are several videos of Rep. Kennedy Kent in action:
