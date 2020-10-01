Columns
Larry Buford: Kobe Bryant and the Perfect Storm of 2020!
*When and how world-class athlete Kobe Bryant died in January, set the tone for things to come in this year 2020. It was a perfect storm of events to follow – COVID-19, the murder of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor (among others), global protests, wildfires burning up the west coast, massive flooding on the east, and no decisive/definitive leadership from the White House – has left us all in a lurch.
While this COVID-19 pandemic has given us time to stay-at-home; shutting down businesses, schools and other “non-essential” entities; we’ve had an opportunity to reset the scale – to recalibrate!
What really matters now? We’ve enjoyed all the best in entertainment – sports, music, film, fashion etc. – and here we are now chomping at the bit to get back to where we were, when we should be looking at where we are and how we should be going forward!
What can we do now as the world economy has come to a screeching halt, to engage in God’s economy? What can we do now to bring it back better? That business model that we all complained about; the systemic injustices; the inequities – all the things that we’d like reformed are now glaringly on the table.
Do we see people taking advantage of the advantage at hand? No! People still want to go to the beach; to party, to shake their butts on the internet and all other kinds of foolishness. From whence comes this spirit of defiance? At least wear a mask as prescribed by the professionals!
Black folks in particular need to wake up and shake up one another – stop making excuses – and stop reinforcing what Hollywood and the media have decidedly defined us to be. We are not buffoons (with some exception) trying to fit in and be accepted. No amount of money nor fame can bring about the dignity that we deserve just as any other race or ethnicity on this planet.
Remember the “bra-burning” era of the 1960’s? It was a women’s rights party, but when the party was over, white women went home to stability; black women went home to chaos because they did not come out of the same stability from the start.
Fast-forward to today – same thing – we’re out there partying and trying to do what white folks are doing when we should be trying to get some basic things at home in order. This is not just a racial issue, but more a character issue and a historical fact that keeps us as a people, at the bottom of the totem pole.
If we do nothing else for the balance of this historical, game-changing year, in honor of the fallen – Kobe, the victims of COVID-19, victims of police brutality, victims of natural disasters and essential workers – let us re-examine ourselves and reassess what really matters. And by all means, let’s get out and VOTE (thank you Congressman John Lewis for your service!) – purposefully and meaningfully!!
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributor. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon). Email: [email protected]
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Kobe Bryant’s In-Laws Fighting Over His Money
*There’s a lot of conversation in the Black community about using our collective power to demand what’s rightfully owed to us.
Whether that comes in the form of monetary reparations from the federal government, using our political power to pass favorable legislation and to stop legalized genocide done by bully, liar, killer cops. Most of the time the conversation focuses on getting what’s owed to us!
What about millionaire Black people who create generational wealth, but get involved in interracial marriages? Marrying the wrong person can be just as detrimental as never creating wealth.
When NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed last January in a helicopter crash with eight other people – one of those people being his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna – I had planned to wait a respectful amount of time before I mentioned the fact that Kobe’s multi-million dollar empire was going to be under the control of his Latina wife, Vanessa, after his death. The chance of the wealth he created as a professional athlete and a successful businessman after he retired being used to improve the Black community went from slim to none, because of who he chose to marry.
Due to the corona-virus pandemic I forgot about it. Then came recent news about the family feud between Kobe’s widow and his mother-in-law over that multi-million dollar empire Bryant left behind after his unexpected death.
Kobe’s mother in law, Sophia Laine, did a videotaped interview accusing her daughter, Kobe’s widow, of throwing her out of the house and re-possesing the car they had gifted her. Vanessa claimed, for the past 20 years she and Kobe had been paying her mother a monthly stipend, paid for an apartment for her mom to live in and a car for her mom to drive. But let’s be clear about one thing: Whatever money Vanessa’s mom was living on was Kobe’s money. A Black man’s money!
When Kobe met Vanessa she was still in high school. They met on the set of a video shoot. He already was a pro-baller, about 20 years old. When they got married she was fresh out of high school – not college – high school! She went from her mother’s house to Kobe’s mansion.
Although Vanessa’s mom might have approved of her teen-aged daughter marrying a Black man with millions of dollars, Kobe’s parents did not approve. At 21, Kobe’s parents, Joe and Patricia Bryant, thought he was too young for marriage. And they did it without a prenuptial agreement. She had nothing to offer him but a cute face and a slim waist. He had, well, everything to offer her. That’s not to say she was a gold digger, because Gold diggers come in all cultures and colors. I don’t know either of them personally.
I just want us to keep in mind that when we become fortunate enough to create enough money that can be considered as generational wealth, we should be more discriminate about who we marry and who we have babies with. Kobe and Vanessa had four children together.
Even though they were married for about 20 years before he was killed. Kobe’s relationship with his parents became distant after he married Vanessa. That probably turned out to be detrimental to Kobe in his remaining years, and it possibly kept Vanessa from having a better respect for African-American culture and the importance of generational wealth in our community. It’s the consequence of committing to inter-racial relationships.
And if you’re someone with celebrity status you have to ask yourself if your significant other wants you for what you have or for who you are? If you’re unsure keep looking. If you are serious about created generational wealth for your family or your community make sure your significant other feels the same way and will respect your wishes once you pass on.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with comments, questions or speaking inquiries. Friend her on Facebook/StefanieRivers. Follow her on Twitter @tcbstef and on [email protected]
Larry Buford: Roe v. Wade and Pandora’s Box
*Once it’s out, some things just can’t be put back into Pandora’s box, and any well-intentioned effort can prove futile and even deadly.
Take for instance, the prohibition era – by the time it went into effect, most Americans had left rural areas for the industrialized cities and had developed a huge thirst for alcohol.
The result of putting the brakes on that runaway train created an ugly black market run by gangsters who knew America still wanted its liquor. Gangsters killed for territory and profit, and many citizens were killed from consuming homemade “bathtub” concoctions.
So now, almost 50 years later since the Roe v. Wade decision, we now want to put it back in the box. But the problem is, this too will create such a black market for the generational benefactors of the sexual revolution who have been saturated with sex in every facet of our culture. We are constantly bombarded with sex in our music, movies, fashion, the internet and anything that’s marketable, because sex sells!!
Let’s admit it America, we love sex! It’s part of our American freedom. It constitutes the liberty we speak of so much! Sex is on par with the fast car; rock music; fashion design; champagne & caviar – what would anything matter without sex!?
So, let’s be realistic – when people say they are pro-choice, or that they are pro-life, what does it mean? The terms have become so politicized now that they ring hollow. If it really were that big a deal, where is the outcry; where is the sacrifice; where is the leadership? And I don’t mean some radio talk show host promoting some abstinence group, or some ad hoc committee spurting statistics and sounding the alarm on the perils of abortion. We know the symptoms, but by and large, from the pulpit to the White House people are talking, but there is very little action. Why?
Because the Roe v. Wade law is America’s security blanket. I’ll bet dollars to donuts there are a number of people who say they are pro-life, but have been complicit in an abortion whether directly or indirectly. There are so many situations and circumstances where having a child was not in the best interest of the parties involved. What’s the plan if Roe v. Wade is repealed (and on that note, what’s the plan if the Affordable Care Act is repealed and will it include an alternative plan for unwanted pregnancy?)?
Here are some excerpts from a 2019 interview with Tulane University Professor Karissa Haugeberg on pre-Roe v. Wade conditions for women:
[“Because the procedure was illegal…scholars estimate that between 20% and 25% of all pregnancies ended in abortion before Roe v. Wade. Historically, the most commonplace method that women have used when they haven’t been able to obtain legal abortions is self-induction. Those are the horror stories that you hear of women trying to fall down stairs or ingesting poisons or using instruments to try to induce an abortion.
Another method that women commonly used was turning to the unregulated market. And some women were able to find providers who were willing to perform abortions safely but criminally at great risk to their professional careers and at risk of being imprisoned themselves… And I think that’s one thing that I see coming back – is that we’re returning to this period where geography matters tremendously, that women in certain states will have the ability to exercise the right to abortion while it’s quickly disappearing and diminishing for women in rural states and in states that have a higher proportion of African-Americans…and I think that’s one thing that I see coming back – is that we’re returning to this period where geography matters tremendously, that women in certain states will have the ability to exercise the right to abortion while it’s quickly disappearing and diminishing for women in rural states and in states that have a higher proportion of African-Americans.”]
Whether the married man who had a one-night stand; the preacher who went too far during a counseling session with one of his female church members; the rebellious teenager; you name it – America has made Roe v. Wade a contingency plan. It’s like parachuting, and when the moment comes, pulling the ripcord. The sexual revolution still has us free-falling because we have a legislated ripcord to counter the fall. But make no mistake; America is falling because America is so divided on this and other issues (like gun control) that politicians use as mere talking points.
The issue of abortion goes back to ancient times as discovered in some Greek and Egyptian writings. When you look at the history of planned parenthood and eugenics (the idea of population cleansing of undesirable traits that are prone to murder, rape, prostitution, etc.), it becomes clear that generation after generation has struggled with abortion. It ties into a whole lot of other social ills like poverty, racism, classicism, illiteracy, unemployment, and the social behaviors that have become the bi-products. No one person can say they will overturn Roe v. Wade without first rolling up his or her sleeves to deal with some of the root causes of social-ills like systemic racism.
Politicians say what their supporters want to hear, but what is the reality? Administration after administration has left us with empty promises. Life is about choices and “choice” should not connote negativity on such a vast and sensitive issue as abortion. When we choose our sexual behavior, we choose consequences that we have to deal with one way or the other. As pro-lifers would hope that a woman chooses wisely for something she’ll have to answer for – whether to God or to her own conscience – the choice is still hers.
I once wrote a song about the fetus’ plea to the mother “Save A Life (Let Me Live).” I know of at least one person who, upon hearing my song, changed her mind about having an abortion, and she’s glad she did. Here’s the link:
“Save A Life”: https://www.jango.com/music/Larry+Buford/Save+A+Life+Voice+of+the+fetus+
As America legislated prohibition that wreaked such havoc; to try and stuff Roe v. Wade back into Pandora’s box after all this time may be easier said than done.
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributor. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future.” Email: [email protected]
Michael Jackson’s Cousin is Actually Selling His Final Bloodstained IV Drip / WATCH
*We’re thinking Michael Jackson‘s cousin is broke-broke since she’s resorting to selling his last IV drip — the one that delivered the fatal dose of Propofol.
The late legendary singer’s relative’s name is Marsha Stewart is looking to move complete IV setup which includes the tubing and the bag used to administer drugs.
By the way, this thing is not only the real deal, it even has a bloodstain from the King of Pop … according to cousin Marsha, who claims she took it from his bedroom shortly after his death.
Lord have mercy. Think about that for a moment or two.
Martha, err, Marsha Stewart says she boosted the IV from the rented Holmby Hills mansion where MiJac died back in 2009. She claims she saw it near Michael’s bed, and that there was a “white milk fluid” — an accurate description of Propofol — inside the bag, which has since dissolved.
Still, Michael’s cousin says traces of his blood on the device caught her eye and made her want to put it in her purse to take home.
Now, the IV drip is going up for auction through Las Vegas based Memorabilia Expert Auctions and the auction house is looking to get at least $2,500 for this gruesome piece of MJ history.
As for the validity of the item? As TMZ notes, it seems odd that police would not have collected the IV as evidence at the scene.
What do you think?
