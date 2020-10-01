‘I Was Body Shamed’ – Rapper Consequence Reveals Weight Loss Due to Lupus & Diabetes

*New York based rapper Consequence is going through some tough medical issues and ended up being bullied when he posted the pic below from his son’s birthday celebration in August.

“I was body shamed when I posted this pic on 08.17.20 I was approx 113 lbs And some asshole said I looked like ‘an old junkie’ Lupus + Diabetes had been kicking my ass for 7 months straight,” he said in a re-uploaded post.

“But…Oddly enough I was getting better as 2 weeks before that I was 105 lbs and my sugar was in the 500’s from being on Steroids,” he added. “But I was determined to wish my son @caiden817 Happy BirthdayBecause, as you can see, it could have been the last time God’s will is God’s willThis is my story and I’m tell it my way…Wait till you see me in a picture now ???#ThingsAreDifferentNow”

In a recent interview, Consequence revealed his lupus and diabetes diagnosis saying he has what “J Dilla had and what Phife [Dawg] had as a combo happy meal.”

News of Consequence’s condition comes after Chadwick Boseman passed away after silently battling colon most cancers for several years. In current days, he appeared noticeably thinner and he was the butt of Internet jokes and memes.

However, now that he’s told his story, Consequence has been getting an outpouring of affection from supporters.

MORE NEWS: Jay-Z Taps Jesse Collins as First Black Super Bowl Halftime Show Executive Producer