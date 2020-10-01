First Look at Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in Netflix’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

*Netflix released images of Chadwick Boseman in his final film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which debuts on Dec. 18.

The film stars Viola Davis, and is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington, the streamer announced on social media Thursday.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads; “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.

Check out the newly released images from the drama feature below.

The Mother of the Blues is coming to @Netflix in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, based on the play by August Wilson and directed by George C. Wolfe. Watch it December 18. @MaRaineyFilm https://t.co/QD0QzO5gFi pic.twitter.com/sMHd18ovbE — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 1, 2020

The film also stars Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman and Michael Potts. Multiple Tony Award-winner George C. Wolfe (“Lackawanna Blues,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”) directed the film from a script adapted by Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Boseman died in late August after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

According to a family statement, the “Black Panther” star was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Davis discussed Boseman’s passing with the New York Times, praising the actor’s humility.

“A lot of actors mistake their presence for the event,” Davis said. “An actor of Chadwick’s status usually comes on and it’s their ego who comes on before them: This is what they want, this is what they’re not going to do. That was absolutely, 150 percent off the table with Chadwick. He could completely discard whatever ego he had, whatever vanity he had, and welcome Levee in.”

Boseman’s last on-screen role was in Spike Lee’s film “Da 5 Bloods.”