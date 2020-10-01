Family - Parenting - Births
Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss After ‘Excessive Bleeding’: ‘How Can This Be Real’
*Chrissy Teigen revealed on Wednesday that she suffered a pregnancy loss after being hospitalized for “excessive bleeding.”
Teigan and her husband John Legend shared the sad news on social media, noting that “despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” her bleeding could not be stopped.
“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Teigen, 34, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.
“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” she continued, sharing some black-and-white photos from the hospital. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”
READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen in ‘Scary’ Situation: She’s Been Hospitalized Halfway Through Pregnancy / VIDEO
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” the grieving mom wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”
“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience,” she concluded. “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”
Legend, 41, shared his wife’s statement on his Twitter account.
We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k
— John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020
Teigen also tweeted, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”
Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020
Teigen and Legend are parents to daughter Luna Simone, 4, and two-year-old son Miles Theodore.
In September, the former model was hospitalized due to excessive bleeding from her ″super weak″ placenta.
″It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna,″ she said at the time. ″With Miles, it just stopped feeding him. It stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all, so he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jay-Z Taps Jesse Collins as First Black Super Bowl Halftime Show Executive Producer
*Emmy-nominated live event producer Jesse Collins has become the first Black executive producer of the Super Bowl halftime show.
The NFL, Jay-Z’s RocNation and Pepsi said Tuesday that Collins will join longtime director Hamish Hamilton for the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Feb. 7 in Tampa Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Jesse Collins is innovative, creative and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision.’ He‘s a true artist,” said RocNation’s Nation chief operating officer Jay-Z. “Jesse’s insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come.”
“It is an honor to be part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” Collins said in a statement, per Variety. “I am grateful to JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, and the entire Roc Nation family and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.”
READ MORE: Jay Z Allegedly Sold Kanye’s Masters to Get His Own Masters Back
.@JesseCollinsEnt named executive producer of The @Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show: https://t.co/wXsOL4c2kd pic.twitter.com/5NMXAvxFuG
— Roc Nation (@RocNation) September 29, 2020
In his own statement, Jay-Z praised Collins for being “one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision,’” noting that his “insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments.”
Last August, Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports company, signed a deal with the NFL to consult on the halftime show as their “live music entertainment strategist.”
This past February, Roc Nation caught major heat over its first Super Bowl halftime show in Miami featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
Uncle Luke called on JAY-Z to “fix” the Super Bowl halftime line-up to include performers from Miami.
“[The NFL is] basically showing that, ‘Aye look, let me go get a token black guy, throw him out there, say we’re dealing with systemic racism and say we’re having him involved with the entertainment,” Luke told TMZ at the time. “It specifically said that JAY-Z would be involved with the systemic racism and the entertainment. Right now, that’s an F.”
Luke also hit up his Instagram to criticize Jay and the NFL for choosing Shakira and Lopez as Super Bowl halftime performers.
“I have a serious problem with the @NFL and the people they pick to perform at the Super Bowl, Uncle Luke captioned a video posted on his Instagram page. “The @NFL has totally disrespected the African American along with Miami entertainment community. Jay-Z this your first job.”
He was referring to Jay’s partnership with the NFL to curate the Super Bowl halftime shows.
Jay-Z’s appointment of Collins makes him the first-ever Black executive producer of the halftime show.
Collins called it “an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Queen Latifah Says Tiffany Haddish & Common Are Hilarious Together / Watch
*Queen Latifah is a big fan of Tiffany Haddish and Common’s relationship!
The “Girls Trip” star was all smiles as she dished about the charismatic couple’s romance while chatting with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles.
“They are funny, is what they are!” she said. “I’m so happy for them! Knowing him and knowing her, I can only imagine the conversations they must have. I know she keeps him on his toes so much, and they probably just laugh so much! I know they’re crazy together!”
The Emmy-winning actress also discussed her partnership with the American Lung Association to host the first-ever livestream benefit #Act4Impact, which will raise money for the organization’s COVID-19 Action Initiative.
Tune into Facebook on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. ET for the two-hour event. Donations can also be made at lung.org/act4impact.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Debbie Allen Recalls Controversial LA Riots Episode on ‘A Different World’ [VIDEO]
*via press release
TV One’s edgy docu-series “UNCENSORED,” which explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities, highlights legendary actress and director Debbie Allen this Sunday, October 4. On the episode, Allen talks about her first big break as a dancer, choreographer and director, her relationship with older sister, Phylicia Rashad, and the compelling reason why she has dedicated her life to teaching dance and the arts to youth from across the world.
In the preview clip above, Allen recalls how the Los Angeles Riots caused tension behind the scenes on “A Different World,” the popular 90’s sitcom about life at a fictional HBCU. The series ran for six seasons between 1987 and 1993 on NBC.
Allen, who served as a director and producer on the show, tells TV One how Roseanne Barr and her ex husband Tom Arnold ended up being cast on the LA riots episode.
READ MORE: Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Borat’ Sequel to Drop Before Presidential Election on Amazon Studios
TV One’s auto-biographical series #Uncensored returns! The edgy docu-series explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities including actor Larenz Tate, Tyrese Gibson, Eve, Yandy Smith-Harris, Omari Hardwick, Jenifer Lewis For Real and Debbie Allen. pic.twitter.com/RpsmzJaJ1e
— TV ONE (@tvonetv) July 28, 2020
“The L.A. riot episode was amazing,” Allen recalled in a preview clip. “It was unsettling what was going on in the L.A. riots and what we had to go through to get that show on the air. We got through it and we showed people rioting.”
She added, “The big note we got from the network was about the white looters,” Allen recalled in shock. “I had people coming out of the liquor store and I gave them a line, I said say it: ‘Free at last, thank God almighty we’re free at last.’ I thought I was going to hear about that. They complained about the white looters. I’m like are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?”
“So what did we do? We got Roseanne [Barr] and Tom Arnold,” she explained. “We reshot it with them because that was a ratings victory to get them on A Different World. That was very interesting. I mean the show was about so many other things. But that’s a little nugget on the inside of what we have to go through. I was always going into the principal’s office.”
Watch Allen tell it via the YouTube video above.
“UNCENSORED” airs Sunday, October 4 at 10 P.M. ET/9C followed by an encore presentation at 11 P.M. ET/10C. The episode will re-air on Wednesday, October 7 at 10 PM/9C.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]