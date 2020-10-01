Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss After ‘Excessive Bleeding’: ‘How Can This Be Real’

*Chrissy Teigen revealed on Wednesday that she suffered a pregnancy loss after being hospitalized for “excessive bleeding.”

Teigan and her husband John Legend shared the sad news on social media, noting that “despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” her bleeding could not be stopped.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Teigen, 34, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” she continued, sharing some black-and-white photos from the hospital. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” the grieving mom wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience,” she concluded. “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Legend, 41, shared his wife’s statement on his Twitter account.

Teigen also tweeted, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

Teigen and Legend are parents to daughter Luna Simone, 4, and two-year-old son Miles Theodore.

In September, the former model was hospitalized due to excessive bleeding from her ″super weak″ placenta.

″It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna,″ she said at the time. ″With Miles, it just stopped feeding him. It stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all, so he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times.”