BLIND ITEM: Jealous Much?

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

A recent birth announcement from this acting couple made me think once again about what the actor knows is going on in Central America. The actor has never spoken about the kidnapping of his sister and the sex trafficking that his father is engaged in. Never fought to have his sister returned to the one parent who would keep her safe, which is not his dad or his other sister.

The actor has never said anything about the lies and payoffs to people in that government who made the kidnapping possible and then lied to the court and police so the child would not be with her mother. So, yes, the actor made the news with his announcement, but I hope he protects this child more than he did his sister.