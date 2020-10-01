Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Aurora Police Video Shows Black Woman Hogtied in Back of Patrol Car [WATCH]
*The Colorado police force under scrutiny for the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain is catching heat once again over recently released video of a Black woman hogtied in a patrol car.
The woman is seen riding upside down for more than 20 minutes following her arrest in August 2019. She even calls the white officer “master” and begs him to lift her from the floorboard.
Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said former officer Levi Huffine appears to be “punishing” the woman.
“In my opinion she was just tortured back there. It makes me sick,” said Wilson of the video Tuesday, during a civil service commission appeal hearing for Huffine, who was fired over the incident. He appealed his termination.
“We are not judge, jury and executer,” said Wilson. “We are not to treat people inhumanely like they don’t matter.
“And he is lucky she did not die in the backseat of that car. Because he would be — in my opinion — in an orange jumpsuit right now,” said Wilson.
READ MORE: Reparations Closer to Becoming Reality with AB3121 Study California
Attempting to get his job back, former @AuroraPD Ofc. Levi Huffine begins testifying about troubling arrest video. Live report on @CBSDenver at 6pm. Previous report here:https://t.co/m3dyr8mZso pic.twitter.com/o3R3WhDRlR
— Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) September 30, 2020
Here’s more from CBS 4 Denver:
Huffine arrested Shataean Kelly, 28, on Aug. 27, 2019, on municipal charges resulting from a fight. On his bodycam video, Officer Huffine decides to hobble Kelly — tying her handcuffed hands to her feet when he said she tried to escape from his patrol car by trying to open door handles in the backseat.
Wilson testified the door handles in the backseat are inoperable and in her opinion, hobbling Kelly was unnecessary. She said she felt Huffine was “punishing” the prisoner who had also been verbally abusive toward the officer.
“The hobbling in my opinion was another form of punishment,” said Wilson, notin that Kelly could have easily died of positional asphyxia.
The video played at the hear Tuesday shows Kelly begging for help during the drive to jail.
“Officer please, I can’t breathe,” she says. “I don’t want to die like this. I’m about to break my neck,” cries Kelly. “My neck is killing me dude. Help me, I can’t breathe.”
Officer Huffine does not appear to respond to Kelly. At one point Kelly says, “I beg you master.”
“As an African-American female she denigrates herself to the point she actually calls him ‘master.’ To me that is disgusting,” said Wilson.
In February, Wilson fired Huffine. All criminal charges were dropped against Kelly. She did not suffer serious injuries during the ride to jail.
“It’s beyond human decency for me,” said the chief of the video. “It’s unacceptable. I don’t know what else to say.”
Scroll up and watch the disturbing footage via the YouTube video above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
First Look at Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in Netflix’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
*Netflix released images of Chadwick Boseman in his final film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which debuts on Dec. 18.
The film stars Viola Davis, and is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington, the streamer announced on social media Thursday.
The official synopsis from Netflix reads; “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.
Check out the newly released images from the drama feature below.
READ MORE: Sienna Miller Reveals Chadwick Boseman Gave Her Part of His ’21 Bridges’ Salary
The Mother of the Blues is coming to @Netflix in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, based on the play by August Wilson and directed by George C. Wolfe. Watch it December 18. @MaRaineyFilm https://t.co/QD0QzO5gFi pic.twitter.com/sMHd18ovbE
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 1, 2020
The film also stars Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman and Michael Potts. Multiple Tony Award-winner George C. Wolfe (“Lackawanna Blues,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”) directed the film from a script adapted by Ruben Santiago-Hudson.
Boseman died in late August after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
According to a family statement, the “Black Panther” star was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”
Davis discussed Boseman’s passing with the New York Times, praising the actor’s humility.
“A lot of actors mistake their presence for the event,” Davis said. “An actor of Chadwick’s status usually comes on and it’s their ego who comes on before them: This is what they want, this is what they’re not going to do. That was absolutely, 150 percent off the table with Chadwick. He could completely discard whatever ego he had, whatever vanity he had, and welcome Levee in.”
Boseman’s last on-screen role was in Spike Lee’s film “Da 5 Bloods.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jay-Z Taps Jesse Collins as First Black Super Bowl Halftime Show Executive Producer
*Emmy-nominated live event producer Jesse Collins has become the first Black executive producer of the Super Bowl halftime show.
The NFL, Jay-Z’s RocNation and Pepsi said Tuesday that Collins will join longtime director Hamish Hamilton for the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Feb. 7 in Tampa Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Jesse Collins is innovative, creative and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision.’ He‘s a true artist,” said RocNation’s Nation chief operating officer Jay-Z. “Jesse’s insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come.”
“It is an honor to be part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” Collins said in a statement, per Variety. “I am grateful to JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, and the entire Roc Nation family and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.”
READ MORE: Jay Z Allegedly Sold Kanye’s Masters to Get His Own Masters Back
.@JesseCollinsEnt named executive producer of The @Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show: https://t.co/wXsOL4c2kd pic.twitter.com/5NMXAvxFuG
— Roc Nation (@RocNation) September 29, 2020
In his own statement, Jay-Z praised Collins for being “one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision,’” noting that his “insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments.”
Last August, Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports company, signed a deal with the NFL to consult on the halftime show as their “live music entertainment strategist.”
This past February, Roc Nation caught major heat over its first Super Bowl halftime show in Miami featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
Uncle Luke called on JAY-Z to “fix” the Super Bowl halftime line-up to include performers from Miami.
“[The NFL is] basically showing that, ‘Aye look, let me go get a token black guy, throw him out there, say we’re dealing with systemic racism and say we’re having him involved with the entertainment,” Luke told TMZ at the time. “It specifically said that JAY-Z would be involved with the systemic racism and the entertainment. Right now, that’s an F.”
Luke also hit up his Instagram to criticize Jay and the NFL for choosing Shakira and Lopez as Super Bowl halftime performers.
“I have a serious problem with the @NFL and the people they pick to perform at the Super Bowl, Uncle Luke captioned a video posted on his Instagram page. “The @NFL has totally disrespected the African American along with Miami entertainment community. Jay-Z this your first job.”
He was referring to Jay’s partnership with the NFL to curate the Super Bowl halftime shows.
Jay-Z’s appointment of Collins makes him the first-ever Black executive producer of the halftime show.
Collins called it “an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss After ‘Excessive Bleeding’: ‘How Can This Be Real’
*Chrissy Teigen revealed on Wednesday that she suffered a pregnancy loss after being hospitalized for “excessive bleeding.”
Teigan and her husband John Legend shared the sad news on social media, noting that “despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” her bleeding could not be stopped.
“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Teigen, 34, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.
“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” she continued, sharing some black-and-white photos from the hospital. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”
READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen in ‘Scary’ Situation: She’s Been Hospitalized Halfway Through Pregnancy / VIDEO
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” the grieving mom wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”
“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience,” she concluded. “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”
Legend, 41, shared his wife’s statement on his Twitter account.
We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k
— John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020
Teigen also tweeted, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”
Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020
Teigen and Legend are parents to daughter Luna Simone, 4, and two-year-old son Miles Theodore.
In September, the former model was hospitalized due to excessive bleeding from her ″super weak″ placenta.
″It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna,″ she said at the time. ″With Miles, it just stopped feeding him. It stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all, so he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times.”
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]