Suspect in Shooting of 2 LA County Sheriff’s Deputies in Compton to be Charged

*In the case of those two LA County Sheriff’s Deputies who were ambushed at the Compton Metro station, the Sheriff’s Department is to announce charges this morning against a suspect, reports the LA Times.

The two deputies, who have not been publicly identified by the Sheriff’s Dept, were shot in the face and head while sitting in their patrol car near the train station. They underwent surgery and were expected to recover. Both have since been released from the hospital.

The identity of the suspect has also not been released. However, according to the Times, the search for the gunman appeared to end two weeks after deputies arrested a man in connection with a carjacking.

That man, Deonte Lee Murray, 36, was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff in Lynwood. At the time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Murray was suspected in an armed carjacking and was not involved in the shooting. But two law enforcement sources said Wednesday that Murray was connected to the attack on the deputies. The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case.

Murray, who was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, was charged at the time with one felony count each of carjacking, second-degree robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm-personal use of a firearm. The charges include allegations of association with a criminal street gang, discharging a rifle inflicting great bodily injury, and personal use of an AR-15.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video. It shows a figure in dark clothes casually walk up a pathway near the Compton Blue Line station, approaching the deputies’ parked patrol car from behind.