Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Borat’ Sequel to Drop Before Presidential Election on Amazon Studios
*Sacha Baron Cohen has been quietly filming the follow up to his 2006 mockumentary, “Borat,” and it’s expected to drop just before November’s election.
The “Borat” sequel will debut on Amazon next month. An exact date has not been announced, but Variety said the film, titled “Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan,” will premiere shortly before the presidential election on Nov. 3.
As noted by Collider, “The public knows who he is now, so he has to go “undercover” to interview people. One source described the film as “Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen,” but since we published this story, another source reached out to refute that description while still confirming the project’s existence,” the outlet writes.
READ MORE: Rudy Giuliani Admits He Called Cops on Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen Over Prank
Cohen allegedly had to wear a bullet proof vest on ‘two different days’ and found himself in several ‘risky and dangerous’ situations during filming of the sequel.
An article on The Huff Post states: “Sources who’ve seen test screenings of the film told The Film Stage that the relationship between President Donald Trump and financier Jeffrey Epstein and the coronavirus play a big part in the film.”
Earlier this summer, Rudy Giuliani revealed that he called the police on Cohen after the comedian tried to prank him at The Mark Hotel in New York City on July 7.
Cohen was reportedly wearing a pink bikini when he interrupted a spoof interview with the former Mayor of New York City, per PEOPLE.
Giuliani said: “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” he explained. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”
“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police,” Giuliani said. “He then ran away.”
He added: “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”
Despite the surreal incident, Giuliani admits he’s a fan of Sacha.
“I am a fan of some of his movies, ‘Borat’ in particular, because I’ve been to Kazakhstan,” he said.
Sony Pictures Television Dials Up Ray Parker Jr. Documentary ‘Who You Gonna Call?’ (Trailer)
*Sony Pictures Television has nabbed global distribution rights to the documentary “Who You Gonna Call?” which chronicles the life of Grammy-winning musician Ray Parker Jr., creator of the smash hit song “Ghostbusters.”
Directed by award-winning filmmaker Fran Strine (“Hired Gun”), the documentary follows Parker’s struggles growing up on the racially charged streets of Detroit in the 1960s and escaping violence to rise in the music industry, where he toured with Stevie Wonder and The Rolling Stones at the age of 18.
The film looks back on Parker’s successful music career before getting the call from Ivan Reitman to write and perform the hit song for the 1984 film “Ghostbusters.” He wrote, produced and performed with numerous music icons including Barry White, New Edition, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, The Temptations, The Carpenters and The Supremes.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled that this documentary found its home at Sony, given Ray’s long-time ties to the studio and his involvement with the ‘Ghostbusters’ franchise,” said the film’s financier and executive producer Ola Strøm. “The film really sheds light on an individual who has made a major impact on the world of music as a performer, producer and songwriter.”
“Who You Gonna Call?” had its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival on Sept. 26. So far, no word on when or where the film will air.
Watch the trailer below, followed by an interview done with Parker earlier this month about the film with LA’s KTLA 5.
New York Film Festival 58 Has Upped its Game
*Film at Lincoln Center (FLC) has upped its game and offers relevant films in this pandemic period at the 58th New York Film Festival (NYFF58) running until October 11.
Director of Programming Dennis Lim says, “Movies are neither made nor experienced in a vacuum, and while the works in our program predate the current moment of crisis, it’s striking to me just how many of them resonate with our unsettled present, or represent a means of transcending it.”
This year’s Main Slate showcases films from 19 different countries, including new titles from renowned auteurs. Frederick Wiseman explores behind the scenes of the Boston city government in “City Hall;” indictments of America’s racist past and present in Sam Pollard’s “MLK/FBI” and Garrett Bradley’s “Time, dealing with the crisis of Black mass incarceration in America”
HELL YES! We’re Here for This: A Rick James Mini-series (‘Brother’s Keeper’) is in Development
Steve McQueen not only has the Opening Night selection “Lovers Rock,” but “Mangrove;” and “Red, White and Blue.” The Centerpiece is Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” and Azazel Jacobs’s “French Exit” will close the festival
Also of note are “Night of the Kings,” “Tragic Jungle,” “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” “Hopper/Welles,” “The Human Voice,” “The Monopoly of Violence,” “On the Rocks,” “The Inheritance,” and “Ouvertures.”
Included in the lineup also are “The Revolution Will Be Filmed,” “The Artist, the Athlete, and the Revolutionary,” “The Spook Who Sat by the Door,” “Muhammad Ali, the Greatest,” and “Meeting the Man: James Baldwin in Paris.”
The 58th New York Film Festival (NYFF58) runs until October 11.
For more information: https://www.filmlinc.org/nyff2020.
The Pulse of Entertainment: Stand-Up Comedian Rob Gordon Gets ‘Problematic’ in New Comedy Special
*“It’s about my life growing up in D.C.,” said comedian/actor Rob Gordon (Comedy Factory) about his new comedy special “Problematic” on Amazon Prime.
When I asked what we can expect him to talk about in the special he said, “My trails and tribulations, graduating college and now having a son are some of the things I cover.”
Gordon possesses a degree in Architecture from Hampton University, but it was his natural comedic skills that shined the most.
“My passion led me,” Rob said about going into comedy. “We went to a club and my fool friend signed me up. I did it (stand-up comedy), it was ok and I’ve been doing it since.”
Rob was into football but damaged his knee, which probably was the catalyst for his “fool friend” to encourage him to do what he natural does – make people laugh.
“I was in college playing football and got hurt,” he told me. “One of my boys was at the club, he said, ‘You should try comedy.’ I said, ‘We in DC man, everybody funny!’ I ran it by my God-brother. He told me to think about it, so I let my passion lead me.”
HE CRAZY: Ben Carson Says Protesters are Being ‘Manipulated’ to Create Chaos (Video)
I am a native of Baltimore, a neighbor to D.C., and I told Rob my people are naturally funny too and some could actually do comedy.
He said his family members are all funny as well. When I mentioned that I’m not really feeling those comedians that pick people out of the audience and make-fun-of-them, and that I love comedians that can take a word, an event or subject and make people laugh at it, he said, “Actually, it can be like that on occasions. I talk about my life. I think It’s relatable to people. Who can say what the future holds (comedic content). I’m in DC, so we talk about politics.”
Gordon also tried his hand at acting and did well in the 2013 Ashes of the Phoenix film as Jordan. He will be appearing in the 2020 film Holiday Heartbreak with A.J. Johnson, Michael Colyar, and LisaRay McCoy. Aside from the Comedy Club his comedic skills as been displayed on “The Roland Martin Show,” at the Navy Memorial event, and during the “DC Comedy Special.” Ron also has a film company Gordonism Films. www.RobGordonProblematic.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com.
