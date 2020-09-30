Ryan Dorsey Says Naya Rivera’s Sister Put Her ‘Life on Hold’ to ‘Support’ Him and Son [VIDEO]



*The ex-husband of late actress Naya Rivera is speaking out about rumors that he’s now dating her sister.

Ryan Dorsey and Naya sister Nickayla have moved in together, two months after the death of the “Glee star,” and together they are raising her 5-year-old son Josey.

Dorsey claims Nickayla has ″put her life on hold″ to be there for his son following the actress’ death.

On Tuesday, the actor opened up about the support he’s reccing from Nickayla in a 12-minute video on his Instagram.

″And to have a young woman who is his blood and tití, who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child so when you put your child to bed, you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts,″ he continued.

″You don’t have to be sad every day and night, wondering when does it get better,″ Dorsey said. ″At least you have someone there with you to talk to, or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone.”

Naya died in an accidental drowning in California’s Lake Piru in July. Her body was found five days after she disappeared in the water during a boat trip with Josey. She was 33. Her death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

While there are whispers that Dorsey and Nickayla are romantically involved, an insider claims that is not the case.

“Since the devastating loss of Naya, Ryan’s role in parenting has of course been amped up,” a source tells ET. “He’s the primary caregiver, but has been relying very heavily on Nickayla. He would not be able to do this without her help and involvement.”

In his video, Dorsey revealed that he doesn’t “get good sleep,” and that he’s “sad every day.”

“I go to sleep sad. Every night, I’m staring at the ceiling and … I think to myself how lucky I am to still have my mom, to have her help out in my life still, and then I think about how [Josey] won’t have that same opportunity in his future. It makes me beyond sad.”

Dorsey also said that his son “witnessed a nightmare right before his eyes,” during that fateful boat outing with his mother.

“When you know that he’s so smart and … he knows that even when they find her, that she’s not coming home, it’s sad,” he said. “And when you’re with him every day … to go through this nightmare, it’s sad.”

View this post on Instagram 🗣Its not always black and white. A post shared by dorseyryan (@dorseyryan) on Sep 29, 2020 at 4:58pm PDT

On Monday, Nickayla addressed critics of her moving in with Dorsey on Instagram Story post, writing, ″In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can’t show up for myself.″

″Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure,” the model continued. “What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted. I hope you all can do the same.”