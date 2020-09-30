Relationships
Ryan Dorsey Says Naya Rivera’s Sister Put Her ‘Life on Hold’ to ‘Support’ Him and Son [VIDEO]
*The ex-husband of late actress Naya Rivera is speaking out about rumors that he’s now dating her sister.
Ryan Dorsey and Naya sister Nickayla have moved in together, two months after the death of the “Glee star,” and together they are raising her 5-year-old son Josey.
Dorsey claims Nickayla has ″put her life on hold″ to be there for his son following the actress’ death.
On Tuesday, the actor opened up about the support he’s reccing from Nickayla in a 12-minute video on his Instagram.
″And to have a young woman who is his blood and tití, who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child so when you put your child to bed, you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts,″ he continued.
″You don’t have to be sad every day and night, wondering when does it get better,″ Dorsey said. ″At least you have someone there with you to talk to, or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone.”
READ MORE: Nickayla Rivera Responds to Reports She’s Living with Deceased Sister (Naya)’s Ex-Huband Ryan Dorsey
View this post on Instagram
Naya died in an accidental drowning in California’s Lake Piru in July. Her body was found five days after she disappeared in the water during a boat trip with Josey. She was 33. Her death was ruled as an accidental drowning.
While there are whispers that Dorsey and Nickayla are romantically involved, an insider claims that is not the case.
“Since the devastating loss of Naya, Ryan’s role in parenting has of course been amped up,” a source tells ET. “He’s the primary caregiver, but has been relying very heavily on Nickayla. He would not be able to do this without her help and involvement.”
In his video, Dorsey revealed that he doesn’t “get good sleep,” and that he’s “sad every day.”
“I go to sleep sad. Every night, I’m staring at the ceiling and … I think to myself how lucky I am to still have my mom, to have her help out in my life still, and then I think about how [Josey] won’t have that same opportunity in his future. It makes me beyond sad.”
Dorsey also said that his son “witnessed a nightmare right before his eyes,” during that fateful boat outing with his mother.
“When you know that he’s so smart and … he knows that even when they find her, that she’s not coming home, it’s sad,” he said. “And when you’re with him every day … to go through this nightmare, it’s sad.”
View this post on Instagram
On Monday, Nickayla addressed critics of her moving in with Dorsey on Instagram Story post, writing, ″In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can’t show up for myself.″
″Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure,” the model continued. “What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted. I hope you all can do the same.”
crime
Maryland Drug Dealer Charged in Murder of Woman, Son Who Was Witness [VIDEO]
*Five years after a 31-year-old mother and her 7-year-old son were murdered by an alleged Maryland drug dealer, the prime suspect in the killings was finally charged last week.
Federal investigators arrested Andre Ricardo “Poo” Briscoe, 37, on drug distribution and gun charges in May for his connection to the killing of Jennifer Jeffrey and her son, Kester Browne. Last week he was indicted for allegedly murdering the woman during a May 27, 2015 armed robbery, and shooting her son multiple times to prevent him from telling police about the murder.
The Sun reports that, in a court filing last month, Judge Richard D. Bennett noted that Jeffrey “was a heroin dealer and that Defendant Briscoe was her weekly or twice weekly customer.”
READ MORE: Maryland Rape Suspect Kills Accuser After Jail Release Due to Coronavirus, Commits Suicide
Alleged Maryland Drug Dealer Facing Federal Indictment for the 2015 Murder of a Woman and Her 7-Year-Old Child, Among Other Charges: Andre Ricardo Briscoe was charged with drug distribution charges, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation to the d… https://t.co/j5w1yrQ4m7
— FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) September 24, 2020
“From March through October 2015, Briscoe conspired with others to distribute heroin,” reads a statement from the Department of Justice. “The indictment alleges that on May 27, 2015, in connection with his drug distribution, Briscoe committed an armed robbery and during the course of the robbery shot and killed Jennifer Jeffrey and Jeffrey’s seven-year-old child.”
Authorities allege the boy was killed because he’d witnessed Briscoe kill his mother.
“The indictment also alleges that Briscoe shot the child multiple times, including in the head and mouth, killing the child to prevent him from communicating with law enforcement,” the statement says.
“These murders are shocking and unconscionable,” the statement quotes U.S. Attorney Rob Hur as saying. “This indictment should make one thing crystal clear: If you touch a witness, especially a child, the full weight of federal law enforcement will be harnessed to find you and bring you to justice. And we will not stop investigating until we bring to justice anyone else who was involved.”
Briscoe’s attorney, William Purpura, told the Baltimore Sun that his client was living in a different state at the time of the killings, and the defense can prove it. Purpura also questioned why the charges were filed just before a statute of limitations deadline.
“It’s kind of perplexing and mysterious and concerning to Mr. Briscoe,” Purpura said.
There is no statute of limitations for murder, but as noted by The Sun “federal prosecutors can only bring homicide charges if they are tied to another crime, such as drug trafficking, which are subject to the filing time limits.”
If convicted of the murders, Briscoe faces a maximum sentence of death or life in prison. He also faces other charges, including witness tampering, drug trafficking and a maximum of 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the report states.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mariah Carey Says ‘Egos and Emotions Got Inflamed’ During Messy Divorce with Nick Cannon
*Mariah Carey opens up about her journey with ex-husband Nick Cannon in her memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”
″Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did),″ she wrote. ″It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.″
In the book, Carey reveals she wasn’t interested in having kids until she met Cannon.
″Our desire to have children became a force of nature and why we got married so quickly,” she wrote.
READ MORE:Mariah Carey Speaks Candidly on Childhood Struggles, Marriage & More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Narrating the audiobook for my memoir was such a special experience for me. It not only brought me closer to the words on the page, but to some of my own song lyrics as well. Laugh, cry and sing along with me as you’re listening to #TMOMC @audible_com https://t.co/XeWBTIirwz pic.twitter.com/137L2xt4tH
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 29, 2020
She also noted that ″the power dynamics between us felt even″ and that Cannon ″felt safe″ to her.
″He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious,″ she wrote. ″He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me.”
Carey and Cannon’s marriage lasted six years. The couple’s divorce took nearly two years to finalize after Cannon filed in 2014.
“Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did). It was tough,” she admitted.
Elsewhere in the book, Carey describes ex-husband Tommy Mottola as an abuser and a racist. She also claims MLB icon Derek Jeter was “a love of her life” and “the catalyst I needed to get out from under Tommy’s crippling control.”
“The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is out now.
Family - Parenting - Births
Nickayla Rivera Responds to Reports She’s Living with Deceased Sister (Naya)’s Ex-Huband Ryan Dorsey
*Naya Rivera’s sister, Nickayla has responded to reports that she’s moved in with the late actress’ ex-husband and is helping him raise Naya’s five-year-old son.
According to ET, Ryan Dorsey and Nickayla moved in together less than three months after Naya died in an accidental drowning in California’s Lake Piru. While there are whispers that Dorsey and Nickayla are romantically involved, an insider claims that is not the case.
“Since the devastating loss of Naya, Ryan’s role in parenting has of course been amped up,” the source told ET. “He’s the primary caregiver, but has been relying very heavily on Nickayla. He would not be able to do this without her help and involvement.”
READ MORE: Naya Rivera Had History of Vertigo, Yelled ‘Help’ Before She Drowned
Naya Rivera’s sister Nickayla responds to salacious reports claiming she moved in with Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey:
“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself.” pic.twitter.com/cdI1OXycXz
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 29, 2020
Nickayla, 25, took to her Instagram Story to set a few things straight about her living situation with her nephew’s father.
“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can’t show up for myself,” she wrote. “Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”
“What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted,” she continued. “I hope you all can do the same.”
View this post on Instagram
The source tells ET that Nickayla and Dorsey moved in together because it was the best move for the child.
“They simply share the same goal—to give Josey the best childhood possible and to raise him the best they can without Naya,” the source said. “They’ve also found comfort in one another because they understand what each other is dealing with and they know how exhausting it can be to be grieving in the public eye while trying to keep it together for Josey.”
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]