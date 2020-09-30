Meet the New Witches! ‘The Craft: Legacy’ Trailer Drops [WATCH]

*The 90’s teen horror film “The Craft” has been given the reboot treatment from Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse Productions.

Check out the new coven of teenage witches in the first trailer for “The Craft: Legacy” via the YouTube clip above.

According to TheWrap, “The Craft: Legacy” is a continuation of the original film, set to drop just in time for Halloween.

The film will release at midnight on October 28 via video on demand for a $19.99 rental period or for $24.99 for digital purchase. “The Craft: Legacy” will also get an international theatrical release, according to the report.

Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the sequel stars Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny round.

READ MORE:Usher and Girlfriend Welcomes Newborn Daughter: Sovereign Bo Raymond

“The Craft: Legacy”will have a similar story to the original (including some of the rituals), which starred Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk and Rachel Tru.

The new movie will see “an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.” As noted by Movieweb, “also revealed in the trailer is a storyline connection to the original movie, with one character discovering a photo of one of the original witches,” the outlet writes.

“I’m thrilled to be able to share ‘The Craft: Legacy’ with audiences all over the world this Halloween,” Lister-Jones said in a statement. “It’s been a true privilege to take on such an iconic title. I can’t wait for the world to meet the incredible young women who make up our new coven.”

“Zoe Lister-Jones has put a bewitching twist on continuing ‘The Craft’ franchise, and October is the perfect season for it,” producer Jason Blum said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that our partners at Sony Pictures are looking at the landscape opportunistically this Halloween, for audiences to watch at home in the U.S.”

Scroll up and check out the trailer above.