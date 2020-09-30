crime
Maryland Drug Dealer Charged in Murder of Woman, Son Who Was Witness [VIDEO]
*Five years after a 31-year-old mother and her 7-year-old son were murdered by an alleged Maryland drug dealer, the prime suspect in the killings was finally charged last week.
Federal investigators arrested Andre Ricardo “Poo” Briscoe, 37, on drug distribution and gun charges in May for his connection to the killing of Jennifer Jeffrey and her son, Kester Browne. Last week he was indicted for allegedly murdering the woman during a May 27, 2015 armed robbery, and shooting her son multiple times to prevent him from telling police about the murder.
The Sun reports that, in a court filing last month, Judge Richard D. Bennett noted that Jeffrey “was a heroin dealer and that Defendant Briscoe was her weekly or twice weekly customer.”
“From March through October 2015, Briscoe conspired with others to distribute heroin,” reads a statement from the Department of Justice. “The indictment alleges that on May 27, 2015, in connection with his drug distribution, Briscoe committed an armed robbery and during the course of the robbery shot and killed Jennifer Jeffrey and Jeffrey’s seven-year-old child.”
Authorities allege the boy was killed because he’d witnessed Briscoe kill his mother.
“The indictment also alleges that Briscoe shot the child multiple times, including in the head and mouth, killing the child to prevent him from communicating with law enforcement,” the statement says.
“These murders are shocking and unconscionable,” the statement quotes U.S. Attorney Rob Hur as saying. “This indictment should make one thing crystal clear: If you touch a witness, especially a child, the full weight of federal law enforcement will be harnessed to find you and bring you to justice. And we will not stop investigating until we bring to justice anyone else who was involved.”
Briscoe’s attorney, William Purpura, told the Baltimore Sun that his client was living in a different state at the time of the killings, and the defense can prove it. Purpura also questioned why the charges were filed just before a statute of limitations deadline.
“It’s kind of perplexing and mysterious and concerning to Mr. Briscoe,” Purpura said.
There is no statute of limitations for murder, but as noted by The Sun “federal prosecutors can only bring homicide charges if they are tied to another crime, such as drug trafficking, which are subject to the filing time limits.”
If convicted of the murders, Briscoe faces a maximum sentence of death or life in prison. He also faces other charges, including witness tampering, drug trafficking and a maximum of 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the report states.
DC Man Carjacked During His Facebook Live Stream (Watch)
*A man happened to livestream his own carjacking Sunday in the Nation’s Capital.
The video posted on the victim’s Facebook page shows him sitting in his car speaking in what appears to be Amharic for about 30 minutes. Then, as if in a horror movie, two young men are seen through the rear and side windows approaching the car from behind.
“Get out the f**kin’ car!” they yell. With the livestream still going, the two men climb in and drive away with the car.
Watch below:
Per Fox5 DC:
According to D.C. Police, it happened in the unit block of Kennedy Street NE at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The victim told police three suspects drove up in a silver Honda sedan and held him at gunpoint. He said one man demanded his wallet and shoes. The two men drove away with the car, seemingly unaware they had an audience for about 25 seconds. Then the live-stream ends. Anyone who can identify this individual, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
Former Officer Brett Hankison Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Breonna Taylor Case
*Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison pleaded not guilty Monday to three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment related to Breonna Taylor’s killing.
Hankison was fired from the department in June, three months after he and two other offifers, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid on Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 shots. Taylor was hit several times and died on the scene. Hankison was fired, the other two remain on the police force.
Mattingly claims he and Cosgrove acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.
Walker has said he didn’t know he was firing at police as they entered the apartment unannounced and wearing plain clothing.
Last week, Hankison was incited on three wanton endangerment charges. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were present, including a child.
Hankison fired through “a sliding glass door and through a bedroom window,” according to state attorney general Daniel Cameron’s indictment, CNN reports.
No other officers involved in the deadly raid at the apartment were charged.
Hankison was released on $15,000 bail shortly after he was arrested last week. As a condition of his bond, he will not be allowed to keep any firearms. His attorney claims he’s being threatened and wants a weapon to protect himself.
If convicted on all three charges, Hankison faces three to 15 years in prison.
In the days since Republican AG Daniel Cameron announced that no murder charges would be brought against the officers connected toTaylor’s death, a new Vice report noted that police body cam footage appears to show Hankison, walking into the crime scene after the shooting incident — a violation of police policy.
Wisconsin Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Thought He Was Trying to Kidnap His Own Child
*The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times claims he thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children, so he opened fire.
Here’s more from The AP:
Brendan Matthews, the attorney for Officer Rusten Sheskey and the Kenosha police union, told CNN that when Sheskey arrived at the scene on Aug. 23 in response to a call from a woman who said Blake was at her home and shouldn’t be there, he heard a woman say, “He’s got my kid. He’s got my keys.”
Sheskey saw Blake put a child in the SUV as he arrived, but he didn’t know that two other children were also in the back seat, Matthews said. He said Sheskey told investigators he opened fire because Blake “held a knife in his hand and twisted his body toward” the officer, and that he didn’t stop until he determined Blake “no longer posed an imminent threat.”
Matthews said if Sheskey had allowed Blake to leave and something happened to the child, “the question would have been ‘Why didn’t you do something?’”
Video of the Aug 23 incident shows three officers standing with Blake before he walks toward the driver’s side of his car. An officer with his gun drawn follows Blake, then grabs the back of his shirt while firing multiple shots into his back. Blake appears to go limp before he is seen lying on the ground surrounded by officers.
Blake’s shooting sparked outrage and led to several nights of protests that turned deadly when 17-year-old suspected white supremacist Kyle Rittenhouse traveled from Illinois (with his mother) to the demonstratiosn in Kenosha, Wisconcin, where shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third. The GOP has praised him for being a “true patriot” and a “hero.”
Kyle’s mother received a standing ovation on Thursday while attending a Waukesha County Republican event.
Wendy Rittenhouse was applauded by the crowd after being brought on stage by conservative commentator Michelle Malkin, MSN reports.
Rittenhouse is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon over the Kenosha shootings.
