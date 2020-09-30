Relationships
Mariah Carey Says ‘Egos and Emotions Got Inflamed’ During Messy Divorce with Nick Cannon
*Mariah Carey opens up about her journey with ex-husband Nick Cannon in her memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”
″Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did),″ she wrote. ″It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.″
In the book, Carey reveals she wasn’t interested in having kids until she met Cannon.
″Our desire to have children became a force of nature and why we got married so quickly,” she wrote.
READ MORE:Mariah Carey Speaks Candidly on Childhood Struggles, Marriage & More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Narrating the audiobook for my memoir was such a special experience for me. It not only brought me closer to the words on the page, but to some of my own song lyrics as well. Laugh, cry and sing along with me as you’re listening to #TMOMC @audible_com https://t.co/XeWBTIirwz pic.twitter.com/137L2xt4tH
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 29, 2020
She also noted that ″the power dynamics between us felt even″ and that Cannon ″felt safe″ to her.
″He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious,″ she wrote. ″He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me.”
Carey and Cannon’s marriage lasted six years. The couple’s divorce took nearly two years to finalize after Cannon filed in 2014.
Elsewhere in the book, Carey describes ex-husband Tommy Mottola as an abuser and a racist. She also claims MLB icon Derek Jeter was “a love of her life” and “the catalyst I needed to get out from under Tommy’s crippling control.”
“The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is out now.
Trump Tells Violent White Supremacist Group ‘Proud Boys’ to ‘Stand Back and Stand By’
*Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacy during the presidential debate Tuesday night.
Moderator Chris Wallace asked if Trump would be ″willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of big cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland.”
″I would say, almost everything I see is from the left wing — not from the right wing,″ Trump responded.
″I’m willing to do anything, I want peace,″ he added.
″Then do it, sir,″ Wallace said, with Biden chiming in with ″Do it. Say it.″
″What do you want to call ’em? Give me a name,″ Trump said, continuing: ″Who would you like me to condemn?″
READ MORE: ‘Who Do You Owe Money To?’: Susan Rice & Kamala Harris Call Trump’s $421M Debt a ‘National Security Concern’
Trump REFUSES to condemn white supremacy.
Again, the contrast is bone-deep. pic.twitter.com/Dlb60Q1wu3
— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) September 30, 2020
″White supremacists and right-wing militia,″ Wallace said as Biden called ot the often violent far-right group ″Proud Boys.”
Trump said: ″Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what: Somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem.”
His answer sparked outrage across social media. Meanwhile,
New York Times reporter Mike Baker noted on Twitter Proud Boys members were ″ecstatic tonight″ over Trump’s remarks. They have even updated their logo with Trump’s quote: stand back and stand by.
“To say Proud Boys are energized by this is an understatement,” said Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University in North Carolina who tracks online extremism. “They were pro-Trump before this shoutout, and they are absolutely over the moon now. Their fantasy is to fight antifa in his defense, and he apparently just asked them to do just that.”
As reported by NBC, Proud Boys organizer Joe Biggs posted after the debate that he was “standing by,” and noted that Trump “basically said to go f— them up.”
“President Trump told the proud boys to stand by because someone needs to deal with ANTIFA… well sir! we’re ready!!” Biggs wrote.
Gabrielle Union Reaches ‘Amicable Resolution’ with NBC Following ‘AGT’ Investigation
*Gabrielle Union and NBC have “reached an amicable resolution” following her dismissal from “America’s Got Talent” and complaint about a toxic and racist workplace culture.
Union was fired from the music competition show last November, amid claims of “racially charged incidents” involving contestants and producers. Union even noted that a young Black contestant was booted from the show because AGT producers wanted a performer that “America could get behind.”
Among Union’s complaints was that executive producer and co-judge Simon Cowell violated public health laws by smoking indoors. The actress accused him of endagering her health.
“I couldn’t escape,” she previously said of Cowell’s smoking. “I ended up staying sick for two months straight. It was a cold that lingered, and turned into bronchitis, because I couldn’t shake it. It impacted my voice, which affects my ability to do my job.”
READ MORE: Gabrielle Union Says Terry Crews Will ‘Regret’ Not Supporting Her During AGT Controversy
Union also accused guest judge Jay Leno of making a racist joke, and said producers deemed one of her hairstyles as “too black” for the show.
Variety previouly published a lengthy interview with Union about her experience on the show.
“I signed up for the experience of being a part of a show that hails itself as the biggest stage in the world,” Union said. “Super diverse, and one about giving people an opportunity to shine where they otherwise probably wouldn’t. What could go wrong?”
NBC launched a probe after Union spoke her truth about what went down on the AGT set. In May, a rep for the network and the show’s producers told Page Six that the lengthy investigation uncovered no wrongdoings.
Here is the vague joint statement by NBC and Union about reaching a resolution this week: “We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”
Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Give Fans Tour of ‘Fresh Prince’ Mansion [VIDEO]
*Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff gave fans a tour of the “Fresh Prince” mansion, ahead of its rental event on Airbnb.
We previously reported…the iconic mansion from the hit series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is available for rent for a limited time on Airbnb — and Smith will play host!
On Monday, Smith posted a video on YouTube showing guests what they can expect. Check out the clip above.
“If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway,” Smith said in a statement on Airbnb. “I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself — but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”
The mansion’s current owners are opening up the property to the public for a limited time, per PEOPLE.
“Some may say I’ve done it all, but I’ve never opened the doors to a wing of the iconic mansion that helped launch my career,” Smith said. “It holds a lot of special memories for me and my friends, and I hope you’ll leave with memories (and a dope handshake!) to last you well beyond your stay.”
READ MORE:Will Smith to Play Host of Airbnb’s ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion Rental
Residents of L.A. County only will be able to book the mansion on September 29 and there are five one-night stays available in October for just $30 each. Only groups of two are permitted to book per night.
The price of $30 signifies the 30 years “since the world famous mansion became a pop culture architectural icon,” Airbnb says.
“The stays will take place for one night each in Will’s wing of the decked-out mansion with access to Will’s posh bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room,” the company added.
The Bel-Air mansion will host guests on Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14.
Guests will live in Smith’s wing of the property, which includes his bedroom, a full bathroom, pool area, outdoor lounge and dining room.
Smith says this will be a “socially-distanced staycation” and the mansion will be cleaned and in compliance with CDC and local COVID-19 guidelines.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
