LeBron James’ SpringHill Company to ‘Move Culture Forward’ via 4-Year Deal with Universal Pictures
LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company have inked a four-year, first-look deal with Universal Pictures.
“LeBron, Maverick and the team at SpringHill are content creators with a purpose, and we’re excited to partner with filmmakers who challenge us to tell stories that move culture forward,” said Donna Langle, Chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. “SpringHill’s projects are compelling, entertaining, inspiring and aim to start important conversations, which we need now more than ever.”
She added the company “look[s] forward to leveraging our resources across the NBCU portfolio to amplify those titles and bring important voices like SpringHill to a global audience.”
READ MORE:Vanessa Bryant Calls Out LA County Sheriff After He Challenges LeBron James Over Shooting of Deputies
Thank you to the legend @MichaelVick for joining our fight. @Morethanavote #morethananathlete https://t.co/f34cftTirs
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 28, 2020
Universal and SpringHill have already announced three projects currently in development: “an untitled film based on the book “Shooting Stars” by LeBron and Buzz Bissinger, New Kid, based on the 2019 graphic novel by Jerry Craft, and Catch the Wave, a project based on an original pitch by Ali Kinney,” per Complex.
“The SpringHill Company’s purpose is to empower greatness in every individual,” Maverick Carter said. “With Universal, we’re aligned in making sure socially conscious and purposeful elements are felt in all of our stories, whether it’s a drama, comedy, family, or even a horror film.”
He continued, “In the same spirit, this partnership allows us to empower creators to tell the stories important to them and culture on the studio projects in the film space. Universal has been an incredibly collaborative thought partner from vision to execution and it’s clear they value championing and telling diverse stories. We’re proud to be partnering with a studio that makes telling diverse stories a mandate and not an option.”
We previously reported, James and Carter secured $100 million in funding to form a new company with an unapologetically Black agenda.
The duo have consolidated their trio of media companies into the single entity called SpringHill Co.
According to Footwear News, the company “received backing from investors that include financial services firm Guggenheim Partners LLC, News Corp. media executive Elisabeth Murdoch, the University of California’s UC Investments and entrepreneur Jason Stein’s SC.Holdings,” the outlet writes.
In a February interview, James and Carter said SpringHill is a platform to give Black content creators the creative control that’s been long overdue.
Carter described the company as a “house of brands.”
Dr. Dre Paying for Estranged Wife’s Lavish Lifestyle, Rejects Her $2M Spousal Support Request
*Dr. Dre refuses to entertain his estranged wife’s request for $2 million in monthly spousal support.
We previously reported.. Nicole Young is asking the court to grant her nearly $2 million a month in temporary spousal support amid her divorce battle with the hip-hop icon. Here’s her breakdown of why exactly she needs that kind of income:
— Laundry and cleaning $10,000 a month
— Clothes $135,000 a month
— Education (tuition and living expenses) $60,000 a month
— Entertainment $900,000 a month
— Charitable contributions $125,000 a month
— Mortgage. $100,000 a month
— Telephone, cell phone, e-mail $20,000 a month
In all, Young says she actually has a monthly nut of $2,530,000, TMZ reports.
READ MORE: Dr. Dre’s Daughter Calls 50 Cent a ‘Disgusting Low Life’ After Disrespecting Her Mother
Meanwhile, TMZ reported on Tuesday that Dr. Dre already supports her lifestyle, so he refuses to pay a penny extra. According to legal documents, he allows “Young to stay in his Malibu mansion which reportedly costs around $25 million. He also covers her various expenses, noting that their business manager pays her AmEx Centurion Black Card bills,” the outlet writes.
“This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers,” Dre said, noting that he has paid $5 million in lawyer fees for Nicole, who filed for divorce two month ago — citing irreconcilable differences as the motive for the split.
Most recently, she reportedly took almost $400,000 from Dre’s record company’s business account.
Most interesting of all is that Young was aware of Dre’s abusive past and married him anyway. Now she’s complaining about it in her divorce petition.
Here’s more via TMZ:
Nicole also claims Dre is furious at her that her lawyers are trying to dig into his personal finances, threatening “war” if she persists.
She also claims she became alarmed when he had his brother-in-law come to the Malibu home to pick up his Glock. She says she feared Dre and wouldn’t turn it over because she says Dre had a “history of violence and coercive control, both before and during the marriage.” She does not elaborate, but does mention texts messages from Dre after they separated. In one, he said, “Why are you ignoring me? Why are you ignoring me … should I come see you?” She says the text was “frightening” and instilled fear in her.
Mariah Carey Says ‘Egos and Emotions Got Inflamed’ During Messy Divorce with Nick Cannon
*Mariah Carey opens up about her journey with ex-husband Nick Cannon in her memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”
″Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did),″ she wrote. ″It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.″
In the book, Carey reveals she wasn’t interested in having kids until she met Cannon.
″Our desire to have children became a force of nature and why we got married so quickly,” she wrote.
READ MORE:Mariah Carey Speaks Candidly on Childhood Struggles, Marriage & More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Narrating the audiobook for my memoir was such a special experience for me. It not only brought me closer to the words on the page, but to some of my own song lyrics as well. Laugh, cry and sing along with me as you’re listening to #TMOMC @audible_com https://t.co/XeWBTIirwz pic.twitter.com/137L2xt4tH
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 29, 2020
She also noted that ″the power dynamics between us felt even″ and that Cannon ″felt safe″ to her.
″He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious,″ she wrote. ″He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me.”
Carey and Cannon’s marriage lasted six years. The couple’s divorce took nearly two years to finalize after Cannon filed in 2014.
“Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did). It was tough,” she admitted.
Elsewhere in the book, Carey describes ex-husband Tommy Mottola as an abuser and a racist. She also claims MLB icon Derek Jeter was “a love of her life” and “the catalyst I needed to get out from under Tommy’s crippling control.”
“The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is out now.
Trump Tells Violent White Supremacist Group ‘Proud Boys’ to ‘Stand Back and Stand By’
*Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacy during the presidential debate Tuesday night.
Moderator Chris Wallace asked if Trump would be ″willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of big cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland.”
″I would say, almost everything I see is from the left wing — not from the right wing,″ Trump responded.
″I’m willing to do anything, I want peace,″ he added.
″Then do it, sir,″ Wallace said, with Biden chiming in with ″Do it. Say it.″
″What do you want to call ’em? Give me a name,″ Trump said, continuing: ″Who would you like me to condemn?″
READ MORE: ‘Who Do You Owe Money To?’: Susan Rice & Kamala Harris Call Trump’s $421M Debt a ‘National Security Concern’
Trump REFUSES to condemn white supremacy.
Again, the contrast is bone-deep. pic.twitter.com/Dlb60Q1wu3
— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) September 30, 2020
″White supremacists and right-wing militia,″ Wallace said as Biden called ot the often violent far-right group ″Proud Boys.”
Trump said: ″Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what: Somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem.”
His answer sparked outrage across social media. Meanwhile,
New York Times reporter Mike Baker noted on Twitter Proud Boys members were ″ecstatic tonight″ over Trump’s remarks. They have even updated their logo with Trump’s quote: stand back and stand by.
“To say Proud Boys are energized by this is an understatement,” said Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University in North Carolina who tracks online extremism. “They were pro-Trump before this shoutout, and they are absolutely over the moon now. Their fantasy is to fight antifa in his defense, and he apparently just asked them to do just that.”
As reported by NBC, Proud Boys organizer Joe Biggs posted after the debate that he was “standing by,” and noted that Trump “basically said to go f— them up.”
“President Trump told the proud boys to stand by because someone needs to deal with ANTIFA… well sir! we’re ready!!” Biggs wrote.
