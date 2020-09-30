LeBron James’ SpringHill Company to ‘Move Culture Forward’ via 4-Year Deal with Universal Pictures

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company have inked a four-year, first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

“LeBron, Maverick and the team at SpringHill are content creators with a purpose, and we’re excited to partner with filmmakers who challenge us to tell stories that move culture forward,” said Donna Langle, Chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. “SpringHill’s projects are compelling, entertaining, inspiring and aim to start important conversations, which we need now more than ever.”

She added the company “look[s] forward to leveraging our resources across the NBCU portfolio to amplify those titles and bring important voices like SpringHill to a global audience.”

Universal and SpringHill have already announced three projects currently in development: “an untitled film based on the book “Shooting Stars” by LeBron and Buzz Bissinger, New Kid, based on the 2019 graphic novel by Jerry Craft, and Catch the Wave, a project based on an original pitch by Ali Kinney,” per Complex.

“The SpringHill Company’s purpose is to empower greatness in every individual,” Maverick Carter said. “With Universal, we’re aligned in making sure socially conscious and purposeful elements are felt in all of our stories, whether it’s a drama, comedy, family, or even a horror film.”

He continued, “In the same spirit, this partnership allows us to empower creators to tell the stories important to them and culture on the studio projects in the film space. Universal has been an incredibly collaborative thought partner from vision to execution and it’s clear they value championing and telling diverse stories. We’re proud to be partnering with a studio that makes telling diverse stories a mandate and not an option.”

We previously reported, James and Carter secured $100 million in funding to form a new company with an unapologetically Black agenda.

The duo have consolidated their trio of media companies into the single entity called SpringHill Co.

According to Footwear News, the company “received backing from investors that include financial services firm Guggenheim Partners LLC, News Corp. media executive Elisabeth Murdoch, the University of California’s UC Investments and entrepreneur Jason Stein’s SC.Holdings,” the outlet writes.

In a February interview, James and Carter said SpringHill is a platform to give Black content creators the creative control that’s been long overdue.

Carter described the company as a “house of brands.”