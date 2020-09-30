Music
Jack Daniel’s Creative Issue Call for Artists for 16th Annual Art, Beats and Lyrics Urban Art Showcase
LYNCHBURG, Tenn. – Art, Beats and Lyrics (AB+L), the national art and music tour presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Cult Creative, kicks off its 16th year with a call for artists contest.
Beginning September 8 through October 6, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Cult Creative invite visual artists across the country to submit original artwork for a chance to create an exclusive art wall to be featured in this year’s national showcase.
“Jack Honey Art, Beats & Lyrics has presented an opportunity for us to celebrate renowned and emerging visual artists from across the country for 15 years now,” says Keenan Harris, Senior Multicultural Marketing Manager, Brown-Forman. “This year’s artist call is a way to increase opportunity, magnify creativity and generate conversations in the Black community around the impact of authentic cultural experiences.”
Since its inception, AB+L has commemorated the work of some of the world’s most notable visual artists, such as Gilbert Young and Tim Okamura. The intertwined art and music experience has served as a platform for creatives to show their interpretations of urban art through multiple genres and various styles.
The call for artists is open to individuals that have created original artwork and are 21+ years of age. Artists interested in submitting artwork will need to submit a completed application
by Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:59 P.M. EST. For complete contest rules or to submit original artwork, visit www.JackHoneyABL.com.
About Jack Daniel’s:
Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery, Lem Motlow, proprietor, is the oldest registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack
Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails.
Arts & Culture
The Pulse of Entertainment: Blake Aaron’s ‘Color & Passion’ is Epic / LISTEN & Groove
*Billboard chart topping guitarist Blake Aaron’s latest project “Color and Passion” is epic. Offering 11 selections and a line-up of musician one can only dream of to assist on an album.
Aside from the featured musicians Najee (Shanachie Entertainment) on sax, Darren Rahn (Side 2 Music) on sax and Kim Scott on flute, Blake has Darryl Williams on bass; Tony Moore on drums; Tateng Katindig on piano; Eric Valentine on drums; Mel Brown on bass; Adam Hawley on organ; Trevor Neuman on trumpet; Luanne Homzy on violin; Hussain Jiffry on bass; Jason Rahn on flugelhorn; Tarell Martin on drums; David Mann on sax; Mike Whittaker on piano, and Darryl Williams on bass – just to name some of the musicians.
“Color and Passion” was mainly recorded at the Blake Aaron Studios in Los Angeles, with two selections recorded at Darren Rahn’s The Litterbox studio in Denver, CO. The project is released on the Innervision Records imprint. Blake Aaron wrote all the selections except for the Stevie Wonder cover “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing”. Darren Rahn co-wrote with Blake “Groovers and Shakers” and “Drive”, and Adam Hawley co-wrote with him the “Sunday Strutt” selection.
Aaron has performance dates coming up in Spain October 4 – 10, 2020 at the Mallorca Smooth Jazz Fest. He has released five singles from the “Color and Passion” project, the latest being “Daylight.” The “Fall For You” and “Groovers and Shakers” singles both reached #1 on Billboard’s “Top 10 Chart,” the “Vivid” single reached #10 on Billboard, and “Drive” reached #1 on the Radiowave Chart.
GOOD NEWS! Barry Jenkins Tapped to Direct ‘Lion King’ Sequel for Disney
My favorite songs on the “Color and Passion” album include #1 “Fall For You” because his guitar playing is sweet, a Smooth Jazz flavor I love that has Tateng on piano, Tony on drums, and Darryl on bass; #3 “Sunday Strutt” featuring Najee on sax because I love the way his strings and the sax dances together, then the horns of David and Trevor cut in and twirls the strings around, ending with Najee sax playing tap-dancing back to cut back in and dance with the strings until the end – epic; #4 “Drive” because it feels like you are on the highway alone driving fast on the freeway and I love the way the flugelhorn playing by Jason seems to push you faster, it also has Darryl on sax and Tarell on drums; #6 the title song, “Color and Passion,” is also an epic song with Blake’s guitar strings giving you a Spanish flavor and the keyboard playing by Tateng is majestic, with Tony on drums, Hussain on bass, and Luanne on violin, and #8 “Riviera Nights” because it gives you a feel of Brazil, though I’ve never been there, and I love how Blake’s guitar strings dance and how the piano playing by Mike shows off at the end, with Tony on drums and Darryl on bass. www.BlakeAaron.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mariah Carey Says ‘Egos and Emotions Got Inflamed’ During Messy Divorce with Nick Cannon
*Mariah Carey opens up about her journey with ex-husband Nick Cannon in her memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”
″Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did),″ she wrote. ″It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.″
In the book, Carey reveals she wasn’t interested in having kids until she met Cannon.
″Our desire to have children became a force of nature and why we got married so quickly,” she wrote.
READ MORE:Mariah Carey Speaks Candidly on Childhood Struggles, Marriage & More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Narrating the audiobook for my memoir was such a special experience for me. It not only brought me closer to the words on the page, but to some of my own song lyrics as well. Laugh, cry and sing along with me as you’re listening to #TMOMC @audible_com https://t.co/XeWBTIirwz pic.twitter.com/137L2xt4tH
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 29, 2020
She also noted that ″the power dynamics between us felt even″ and that Cannon ″felt safe″ to her.
″He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious,″ she wrote. ″He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me.”
Carey and Cannon’s marriage lasted six years. The couple’s divorce took nearly two years to finalize after Cannon filed in 2014.
“Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did). It was tough,” she admitted.
Elsewhere in the book, Carey describes ex-husband Tommy Mottola as an abuser and a racist. She also claims MLB icon Derek Jeter was “a love of her life” and “the catalyst I needed to get out from under Tommy’s crippling control.”
“The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is out now.
Entertainment
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam / LISTEN
*Episode 2 of the RadioScope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam.
The band was assembled and produced by Full Force, with Alex “Spanador” Moseley on guitar and bass, Mike Hughes on drums and keyboards, and Lisa Valez on lead vocals.
After scoring major hits singles from their 1985 debut album “Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam with Full Force” and its singles “I Wonder If I Take You Home,” “Can You Feel the Beat” and the summer of 85’s go-to slow jam “All Cried Out,” their second album, “Spanish Fly,” kept the momentum going in 1987, with its two gold singles “Head to Toe” and “Lost in Emotion.”
RADIOSCOPE REWIND: Hear a 27-Year-Old Gabrielle Union Talk About Bringing Dignity to her Character in ‘Bring It On’
We sat down with the New York trio about a week before the May 25, 1989 release of their third album “Straight to the Sky.”
Velez opened up about her vocal ability being questioned, and the group was asked about the emergence of Teddy Riley’s New Jack Swing sound, the extent of Full Force’s influence on their production, and the story behind some of the album’s tracks – including lead single “Little Jackie Wants to Be a Star.”
