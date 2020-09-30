Social Heat
Good News for Delonte West: He’s in Rehab After Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Intervened
*The Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked up former NBA player Delonte West at a Dallas gas station on Monday and is helping him start his rehab treatment.
“I can just confirm that I found him and helped him,” Cuban told The Washington Post in an email on Monday. “The rest is up to Delonte and his family to tell.”
According to TMZ, Sources close to West report that his family and friends have been trying to get him to go to a drug rehabilitation facility and that Cuban has offered to pay for his treatment. After meeting with West’s mother at a hotel, West seemed willing to get help and checked in at a Florida facility. As of Tuesday morning, he has already started his programs.
Family - Parenting - Births
Usher and Girlfriend Welcomes Newborn Daughter: Sovereign Bo Raymond
*Usher‘s got anotha. Another baby, that is. Today, he announced the birth of his newborn daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond.
The 41-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Usher Raymond, shared the news on Instagram Wednesday afternoon and now you know.
“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the singer wrote. ‘Isn’t She lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.”
Usher welcomed the baby Sovereign Bo with girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, a 37-year-old VP of A&R at Epic Records. The couple has reportedly been dating since Oct. 2019, after they were seen hanging out backstage at the Hollywood Bowl, reports Page Six.
The infant’s birthdate has been confirmed as September 24.
He also shares two older sons, Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V, 12, with ex-wife, Tamika Foster.
The singer, who’s opening in Las Vegas in the Summer of 2021, first revealed he and Goicoechea were expecting during an appearance on “Good Morning America.”
“Babies always bring such joy to a family and [I’m] really excited for my young one — well, my bean’s arrival,” he shared.
Family - Parenting - Births
Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Welcome Daughter: ‘A Little Bit of Heaven’
*Kevin Hart is a daddy again. In fact, he’s now officially a father of four!
Hart, 41 and wife Eniko, 36, gave birth to the couple’s second child together, a baby girl named Kaori Mai Hart. On Tuesday, September 29, Eniko wrote on Instagram.
″Thankful • grateful • blessed,″ wrote Eniko. ″a little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more..”
Baby Kaori Mai joins three big siblings: brothers Kenzo Kash, 2½, and Hendrix, 12, plus sister Heaven, 15.
Check out what social media is saying …
#KevinHart & wife Eniko welcomed a baby girl named Kaori Mai Hart 😍
Social Heat
17 People (Including NBA Youngboy) Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug & Firearms Charges
*According to local news station WAFB, police say chart-topping rapper NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was among 16 people who were taken into police custody on Monday, Sept. 28.
As of right now, he’s facing a number of drug, felony possession, and stolen firearms charges. Police say the others also face similar variations of the same charges.
No further details were shared. However, in a fan-recorded video that has been circulating online apparently shows the moment the rapper was arrested while shooting a new music video for “Choppa City.”
Fans also noticed that as reports of the arrest surfaced, NBA Youngboy deleted all of his social media, including his Instagram and Twitter.
And there’s this …
In March, a woman said to be NBA Youngboy’s girlfriend was injured in a deadly shootout outside of Trump International Beach Resort Miami. The rapper was slated to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens that day.
NBA Youngboy has reportedly also been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya Mayweather.
