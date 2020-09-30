Good News for Delonte West: He’s in Rehab After Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Intervened

*The Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked up former NBA player Delonte West at a Dallas gas station on Monday and is helping him start his rehab treatment.

“I can just confirm that I found him and helped him,” Cuban told The Washington Post in an email on Monday. “The rest is up to Delonte and his family to tell.”

According to TMZ, Sources close to West report that his family and friends have been trying to get him to go to a drug rehabilitation facility and that Cuban has offered to pay for his treatment. After meeting with West’s mother at a hotel, West seemed willing to get help and checked in at a Florida facility. As of Tuesday morning, he has already started his programs.

