Fredericksburg, Va’s Slave Auction Block Will Be Moved to a Museum (Video)
*In early June, officials in Fredericksburg, Virginia, removed a stone block that commemorates the auctioning of enslaved people from a public sidewalk. Now, the controversial artifact is set to go on view in a local museum with added contextualization, according to Smithsonianmg.com.
The 800-pound block of sandstone once stood at the corner of William and Charles Streets in the city’s historic center. Beginning in the 1830s, enslavers routinely auctioned off groups of enslaved African Americans near the site.
Michael S. Rosenwald of the Washington Post reported in June that the block and its painful history have been the subject of debate for decades. This year, the stone came under renewed scrutiny as protests against racial injustice and police brutality swept the country. During marches in Fredericksburg, protesters reportedly spray-painted it and chanted, “Move the block!”
City officials voted to remove the stone last year. But lawsuits and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the actual event until this summer. In the coming months, a temporary panel called “A Witness to History” is slated to be installed where the block once stood. Per the Free Lance-Star, the stone will go on display at the Fredericksburg Area Museum (FAM) by mid-November at the earliest. Eventually, the museum plans to feature the block in a permanent exhibition about Fredericksburg’s African American history.
Learn more about the slave auction block’s removal in WUSA9’s video below:
Trevor Noah: “Chris Wallace Was This Close to Telling Trump, ‘N**ga You Got to Shut The F**k Up!'” (Watch)
*Among Trevor Noah’s takeaways from the first presidential debate Tuesday night between President Trump and former VP Joe Biden, was an observation about the moderator, Chris Wallace.
Noah came up with several suggestions to put in place that allows moderators to deal with someone like Trump and his constant interruptions. Noah joked that “At one point, Chris Wallace was this close to looking at Trump and saying, “N**ga you got to shut the f**k up!”
Watch Noah’s segment below, followed by other stunned reactions throughout the Late Night arena, including from Jimmy Kimmel (with Sen. Bernie Sanders) and Steve Colbert (with Sen. Cory Booker).
Just to Be Clear: Obama Did Not ‘Leave’ Trump With Over 100 Federal Judge Vacancies (Video)
*Donald Trump inherited 88 district and 17 court of appeals vacancies from President Obama when he moved into the White House. Fourteen months later he proclaimed “when I got in we had over 100 federal judges that weren’t appointed. I don’t know why Obama left that … Maybe he got complacent.”
He repeated the claim Tuesday night during his first presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, saying: “You know one of the reasons I’ll have so many judges? Because President Obama and him left me 128 judges to fill. When you leave office, you don’t leave any judges. That’s like you just don’t do that. They left 128 openings, and if I were a member of his party, because they have a little different philosophy, I’d say if you left us 128 openings you can’t be a good president, you can’t be a good vice president. But I want thank you because it gives us almost — it’ll probably be above that number. By the end of this term — 300 judges. It’s a record.”
What Trump fails to mention whenever he spouts this nonsense is that the Senate, under Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, refused to confirm many of Obama’s judicial nominees, including his Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland, who was named to fill the vacancy left by the February 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia.
In fact, McConnell actually chuckled about blocking Obama’s judicial choices during a 2018 appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity.”
Under Trump’s presidency, McConnell now insists that there’s nothing “we can do …that’s more important … than confirming judges as rapidly as we get them.”
Crease Conspiracy: Fold in Biden’s Shirt During Debate Pushed by Right Wingers as a ‘Wire’ (Watch)
*Hours before the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, right wing conspirators on the Internet tried to push a story that Biden was refusing an attempt by Trump’s camp to have a third party check the two candidates for earpieces to ensure that neither was being fed answers from their respective camps.
Today, the Internet idiocy continues with another attempt to paint Biden as incapable of debating without assistance. In video originally uploaded to Facebook by California man Jay Ashurst, footage filmed off the television screen zoomed in on a crease that formed in Biden’s shirt as he was reaching inside of his suit pocket. It was posted to suggest that the fold was actually a “wire,” inferring that the Democratic nominee was surreptitiously and unfairly in communication with his staff.
“He’s wearing a wire,” says a man narrating the video. “There it is, Biden’s wearing a wire. Why do you need a wire, bro? You’ve got a mic.”
Watch below:
When viewing the video in context via CSPAN, nationalfile.com notes that Biden “appears to have caused the fabric to come loose in his shirt while either adjusting his suit or scratching his shoulder. While some believe this is a wire, there are multiple moments where Biden’s shirt, which appeared to be starched, created a strong black line in other positions that could not be used to conceal a cable.
“At approximately the 1:02:00 mark of the version of the debate live streamed by CSPAN on YouTube, Biden’s adjustment and the mysterious dark object can both be seen in context.”
Watch below:
