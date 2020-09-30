** FEATURED STORY **
Family Members’ Domestic Violence Murders ‘MOVE’ a Mother to Act-The Story on ID’s ‘Impact of Murder’ Thursday (10/1) (EUR EXCLUSIVE!)
OCTOBER IS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH
*Each year, the month of October brings Domestic Violence Awareness to the forefront. The finale of Investigation Discovery’s (ID) “Impact of Murder” kicks off this important month by profiling Corrinna Martin, who lost two daughters and a granddaughter to domestic violence. The episode called “There’s No Winning in Murder,” premieres Thursday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
In a phone interview with the EUR, Martin said that while she may not have been ready to tell her story on camera, she knew it was something she had to do.
“I was completely skeptical because we as black and brown women are not treated and depicted the way we should be or respected in the media the way we should be,” Martin said. “But after talking with one of the executive producers, she assured me it would be done very respectfully with sensitivity to myself, my family, and our devastation.”
She continued, “I knew I had to speak on behalf of my daughters (Alyssiah Wiley and Chaquinequea Brodie) and my granddaughter (My’Jaeaha Richardson). But (doing the show) was also to be an example to women that we have to be extremely careful (with dating and domestic violence), especially our black and brown women.”
Hailing from West Haven, Connecticut, Martin’s harrowing story began in early 2013 when her daughter Alyssiah, who was in college, was murdered and dismembered. After it was discovered that Alyssiah suffered from a pattern of abuse by a boyfriend, just a few short months later Martin set up the domestic violence program Mothers of Victim Equality (M.O.V.E. Inc.) to help other victims.
“When Alyssiah was murdered, I vowed that she would not be another black woman forgotten,” Martin said.
It was hard to find justice for Alyssiah’s murder because due to a lack of physical evidence against the suspect, two trials resulted in hung juries. Just weeks before the third trial, an additional tragedy struck – another of Martin’s daughter’s (Chaquinequea) and granddaughter were killed in yet a second domestic violence situation. What keeps Martin going is having faith in a higher power and the memory of her family members.
“It’s their spirit, drive, and tenacity they had for life – that’s what’s driving me,” Martin said. “It’s not going to stop.”
Ironically, Chaquinequea was serving as the Vice President of M.O.V.E. when she was killed.
“The most dangerous time for a woman is getting out of a volatile situation,” Martin added. “I had to continue on. I don’t want another mother to go through this. There’s more that we can do instead of waiting until after the fact – promote proactivity, engage not just those that are around you but the community as a whole. Empower those that are in situations that feel like they can’t get out or want to get out but don’t have the means of getting out.”
If the pain of a second daughter and granddaughter being killed was not enough, Martin, the mother of four daughters altogether, said the legal system also failed them a second time.
“(Chaquinequea) knew about doing searches and background checks,” Martin said. “But I had to pivot in my plight and in our mission (at M.O.V.E.) to bring awareness, reeducation and to empower, encourage and engage. (I had) to propose a National Violent Offenders Registry petition because the person she was dating had multiple offenses but they weren’t in the state that he lived in.”
Martin added that current offender registries are very limiting, which is why she hopes her proposal works.
“It wasn’t until afterwards that I found out (the suspect) did have a few charges but because they weren’t public knowledge (the information could not be found easily). I’m proposing a registry that’s free of charge so that it will be an excellent tool to safeguard our women, children, and communities from perpetrators who go from victim to victim.”
She continued, “There are so many specifics you have to know (middle name/place of birth) that it’s very frustrating. The more information you need, the more you have to pay. It’s like why do we have to pay for our safety? We have a right to protect ourselves and if we want our government to provide this most essential information then we need to do something in order to make them see and that’s why I created (the) petition on change.org. (Read about it and find it here).
The death of Martin’s family members causes pause because they are all African American females. Statistics show that black and brown women are affected by domestic violence more than their white counterparts. According to the Blackburn Center, black women are 2.5x more likely to be murdered than white women.
“The numbers are more overwhelming when you understand that it’s happening from black men to black women,” Martin said. “It’s highly important that the takeaway from our documentary is to be aware that because of the subtleties you may think that you are not in that kind of a situation. It’s not just physical abuse, it’s emotional, financial, and sexual.”
Martin continued, “They were very subtle for my girls. You don’t look for intimidation and being controlling as part of domestic violence. It falls under emotional, psychological, and physiological because when you’re beaten down physically and emotionally it takes a toll on your body. We get so disrespected and have this reputation as being the ‘angry black woman,’ (people) do not really understand the struggles we go through just to maintain our sanity throughout the day.”
Martin added that one factor that black women may be affected more by domestic violence is fear that her significant other may be another black man in the penal system.
“Yes, it plays a lot on not putting them in the system. I talk about not carrying your perpetrators guilt. And that’s what we do a lot of times. We want to be mothering and understanding of our mate’s plight but at the same time we’re the ones getting beat down.”
ID’s “Impact of Murder” – “There’s No Winning in Murder” airs on Thursday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
For more information on Corrinna Martin’s M.O.V.E. Inc. organization, go here.
If you or a family member is a victim of domestic violence and/or sexual abuse, find agencies in your state/country by going to HotPeach Pages and get the help you need.
Reparations Closer to Becoming Reality with AB3121 Study California
*It appears reparations bill AB3121 is set to be signed by Governor Gavin Newsome later today. Likely among the most prominent recognitions of the need for reparations in American history the bill will set up a commission to study the effects of slavery and Jim Crow on Black Americans in California in groundbreaking ways.
Lead expert Attorney Antonio Moore for testimony in the bills presentation on the California senate floor in August had this to say about the bill,
“Today California stands as a beacon on reparations to ADOS American Descendants of Slavery shining a light on this issue in a way not seen in American history. From slavery during the Gold Rush in the 1850s to redlining in Los Angeles in the 1950s we stand ready to review it all and to acknowledge the consequence of that cost with the commission established by Ab3121. The work Assemblywoman Shirley Weber has done on this bill is monumental.”
Watch the signing live at 5 pm est on YouTube here.
Congratulations to #ados for making reparations real. We have never seen anything like this in American History. California Reparations Bill #ab3121 is set to be signed into law today at 5pm est.
— Antonio Moore (@tonetalks) September 30, 2020
California Reparations Bill pushes forward. “ @Tonetalks Testimony as Lead Expert on the California Reparations Bill” Thank you to all the #ados chapters in CA for your work on this bill. @AdosSacramento @ADOSBayArea @ADOSLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/8UcmB6Mwex
— Antonio Moore (@tonetalks) August 30, 2020
‘Origin of Everything’ on PBS Sparks Interest with Controversial & Everyday Topics (EUR Exclusive!)
*“Origin of Everything,” available on PBS.org, has been exploring topics since 2017 that run the gamut. The show jumps into a variety of subjects by investigating daily life like the words we use, pop culture, and why we are hooked on technology.
The show does not shy away from controversial topics such as slavery, race and ethnicity, and mass incarceration of African Americans.
Danielle Bainbridge, Ph.D., the host and lead writer of “Origin of Everything,” told the EUR in a recent interview that the series is about making people think beyond the restrictive ways we have been taught to view history.
“It’s a show about our collective story and how we are envisioning history,” Dr. Bainbridge said. ”How do we think about history that includes all of us and just not the figures and facts that we were taught in school. So, it’s a show about under told and underrepresented history. We’re trying to make history feel very present to the people who watch it.”
She continued, “One of the reasons to watch it is if you’re curious about how did we get to our current moment? How do small things such as why do we eat popcorn at the movies or what is the origin of ethnicity and how do these things still impact the way we think about the world?”
DOIN’ GOOD IN THA HOOD: Michael B. Jordan Partners with LyftUp to Provide Free Rides to Underserved Communities
Deftly equipped to talk about controversial topics, Dr. Bainbridge holds a Ph.D. in African American Studies and American Studies from Yale University and graduated Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in English & Theatre Arts. She is also a faculty member at Northwestern University in Theatre and African American Studies
In early 2017, when she was a graduate student, she was contacted by PBS about working on the show and thought it was a joke.
“When they first reached out to me, I thought it was a hoax,” Dr. Bainbridge said. “I was thinking how would they even know who I am because I was a graduate student? But I think they found me through a since defunct janky website that I had set up. They reached out to me, I auditioned, did a screen test, and a writing sample and after that I was hired to help develop the show.”
Viewers are encouraged to be interactive with the series because it is digital. With instant commentary from the audience, the show knows immediately what viewers think, which for the most part is positive. However, when it delves into controversial subject matters things can get sticky.
“I would say overall people are pretty positive about the series because most of the folks who watch it are longtime watchers who tune in every week for episodes,” Dr. Bainbridge said. “The only exception is if we cover more sensitive topics like, race, gender, or sexuality we will get some pushback. I think that’s just the cost of doing business with open discourse.”
One of the most controversial shows was about the transatlantic slave trade.
“We did one episode on why Europeans enslaved Africans and that was probably our most viewed episode as well as our most critiqued one,” Dr. Bainbridge said. “I think often times if you view yourself as pretty well versed in history from what you learn in school and then you learn something that goes in the opposite direction it can be jarring or for some people upsetting. We think of it as our value or service to our audience to present accurate history or history that doesn’t get told that often so that people can be informed with the whole picture.”
She added that she has an answer for those who point out that Africans sold slaves to Europeans.
“Slavery was not invented with West Africans and Europeans,” Dr. Bainbridge continued. “Some form of enslavement – whether through war, becoming a prisoner of war, or through different systems – goes back to ancient societies from around the world. So, it is not distinct to West Africa or Europe or any other region of the world.”
Dr. Bainbridge added, “But the difference with this particular moment in slavery was that it intersected with capitalism in a way that was very different with slavery that preceded it. People were taken into the system and their children inherited their status as a slave and that is where the differences started to emerge. We have to think about these things as distinct only because the system that existed with chattel slavery was so radically different than the slavery that existed around the world beforehand.”
With the ongoing protests against police brutality, “Origin of Everything” has also tackled the racist beginnings of United States law. Dr. Bainbridge breaks down the discriminatory history by looking at colonialism, slavery, the Jim Crow era, and mass incarceration.
“I decided to write this episode about legal discrimination, and I didn’t have a particular agenda in mind,” she said. “As I started doing the research it was overwhelming. I started to find (material) that just dealt with legal discrimination about black people in this country from its origin to now. I thought it was something that people needed to know.”
“I was never taught in any history class that I took through high school any of the information from that episode. I was taught that things are fair and that a lot of the blame was placed inadvertently or inherently on black communities, impoverished communities, or communities that struggle. When I saw that in some ways the law was stacked against black people and certain other populations, I thought that was important to bring to light. In this moment, people are looking for reliable sources and this could add to the conversation.”
New episodes of “Origin of Everything” are available on PBS.org and the PBS Digital Studios’ YouTube Channel. Join the conversation by visiting Twitter-@PBSOrigin and Instagram-@pbsoriginofeverything.
Daveed Diggs Co-stars in New Showtime Series ‘The Good Lord Bird’ / VIDEO
*”Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs is now co-starring in the new Showtime series “The Good Lord Bird.” This limited series tells the story of abolitionist John Brown and his efforts to end slavery.
Diggs plays the great Frederick Douglass who Brown seeks out to help him with his fight. It is known that Douglass helped with the underground railroad and was a free black man that often spoke publicly about the unjust conditions of slavery. But he didn’t involve himself in slave revolts which is what John Brown was about. He went through the south freeing slaves and killing their slave masters if it came down to it.
WE’VE GOT POLITICAL NEWS! Biden/Harris Ticket Gets HUGE Endorsement from Dwyane Johnson/The Rock! / WATCH
Diggs is able to grasp the essence of the legend that is Frederick Douglass as well as showing him as a human being. Some may be shocked to see that Frederick Douglass was just like most men, having a wife and a girlfriend. The series is a satire based on actual events so you may question if this part of the story is actually a fact.
“Yeah, a black wife and a white mistress that’s real facts,” says Diggs when asked if this was true about Douglass.
That isn’t the only new thing you may learn watching this series. John Brown, played by Ethan Hawke (Training Day), was planning an attack and take over of Harpers Ferry, a United States arsenal. It is said this act was the prelude to the civil war which took place 2 years later. The show is based on a novel of the same name. We also asked Diggs how similar the script is to the novel.
“It really is trying to capture the spirit of the novel, which does hold all this duality,” says Diggs. Narrated by a young slave boy named Onion, played by Joshua Caleb Johnson, we experience the show from his point of view. Showing the struggle of black people from both the perspective of a slave and what it meant to be a free slave during those times.
The Good Lord Bird premieres Sunday, October 4 on Showtime.
