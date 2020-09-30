Dr. Dre Paying for Estranged Wife’s Lavish Lifestyle, Rejects Her $2M Spousal Support Request

*Dr. Dre refuses to entertain his estranged wife’s request for $2 million in monthly spousal support.

We previously reported.. Nicole Young is asking the court to grant her nearly $2 million a month in temporary spousal support amid her divorce battle with the hip-hop icon. Here’s her breakdown of why exactly she needs that kind of income:

— Laundry and cleaning $10,000 a month

— Clothes $135,000 a month

— Education (tuition and living expenses) $60,000 a month

— Entertainment $900,000 a month

— Charitable contributions $125,000 a month

— Mortgage. $100,000 a month

— Telephone, cell phone, e-mail $20,000 a month

In all, Young says she actually has a monthly nut of $2,530,000, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported on Tuesday that Dr. Dre already supports her lifestyle, so he refuses to pay a penny extra. According to legal documents, he allows “Young to stay in his Malibu mansion which reportedly costs around $25 million. He also covers her various expenses, noting that their business manager pays her AmEx Centurion Black Card bills,” the outlet writes.

“This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers,” Dre said, noting that he has paid $5 million in lawyer fees for Nicole, who filed for divorce two month ago — citing irreconcilable differences as the motive for the split.

Most recently, she reportedly took almost $400,000 from Dre’s record company’s business account.

Most interesting of all is that Young was aware of Dre’s abusive past and married him anyway. Now she’s complaining about it in her divorce petition.

Here’s more via TMZ:

Nicole also claims Dre is furious at her that her lawyers are trying to dig into his personal finances, threatening “war” if she persists.

She also claims she became alarmed when he had his brother-in-law come to the Malibu home to pick up his Glock. She says she feared Dre and wouldn’t turn it over because she says Dre had a “history of violence and coercive control, both before and during the marriage.” She does not elaborate, but does mention texts messages from Dre after they separated. In one, he said, “Why are you ignoring me? Why are you ignoring me … should I come see you?” She says the text was “frightening” and instilled fear in her.