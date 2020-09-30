Today’s Video
Chris Rock on Running Into His Childhood Bully on the Set of ‘Top Five’ (Watch)
*Chris Rock revealed Wednesday what happened when he crossed paths with one of his childhood bullies who happened to be working as a security guard on the set of his 2014 film “Top Five.”
The actor is currently making the rounds to promote his starring role in this season’s “Fargo” run on FX. During a virtual stop on The Howard Stern Show, the actor was discussing his recent decision to speak out about having a lifelong learning disorder when he brought up the time he ran into a bully who “literally one day in school turned me upside down and shook the money out of my pockets.”
Rock’s reaction to his former tormentor could be best described as “when they go low, we go high.”
Watch below, beginning at 1:55.
‘Debate’ was Gargantuan Stage for Trump to Act A Fool / VIDEO
*(Via Business Insider) – The first 2020 presidential debate was supposed to occur on Tuesday.
But what transpired on Tuesday night was not a debate, which involves two people thoughtfully and reasonably engaging on the issues. It was a disaster that encapsulated the mess the country is in under a president who has repeatedly refused to take the job seriously.
President Donald Trump spent the vast majority of his time on the debate stage Tuesday night interrupting former Vice President Joe Biden and lobbing personal attacks.
Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep order.
Wallace repeatedly implored the president to allow Biden to answer his questions. When the president objected and said that Biden was also cutting him off, Wallace replied, “Frankly, you’ve been doing more interrupting.”
At one point, Wallace jokingly suggested to Trump that they should switch seats so the president could moderate the debate as he continued to talk over all parties.
THIS IS HILARIOUS: ABC’s VirtuFall Panel Series Kicks Off with ‘black-ish,’ ‘Supermarket Sweep’ and ‘Tamron Hall’ / WATCH
Trump interrupts Biden ten times in under 3 minutes after health care questionpic.twitter.com/tzwZKReHwJ
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 30, 2020
Though Biden was not always perfect when it came to presenting the facts, there’s no comparison between the former vice president and Trump in terms of the barrage of lies and false information the president spewed over the course of the night.
Trump made false claims on his COVID-19 response and continued to push the erroneous notion Biden is a socialist, for example.
There were some remarkable moments amid the chaos.
Biden called the sitting president a racist to his face, for example. Trump also hesitated to explicitly condemn white supremacist groups when given the opportunity.
But the night generally involved Trump seeking to rattle Biden, with little success overall.
“Will you shut-up, man…Keep yapping, man,” Biden said to Trump early on in the night.
Get the rest of this report at Business Insider.
Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs ‘Kobe Bryant Act’ Prompted by Leaked Images of Crash Site
*California Governor Gavin Newsom has made it a crime for first responders to take photographs of deceased victims ″outside of job duties,” said Assemblyman Mike Gipson.
Gipson introduced the legislation in May, titled “Invasion of Privacy: First Responders,” after it was reported that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s crash site with colleagues.
Newsome signed the Kobe Bryant Act of 2020 (AB 2655), on Monday. Violation of the law will result in a misdemeanor, PEOPLE reports.
READ MORE: Proposed Kobe Bryant Bill Would Make It Illegal To Share Sensitive Crime Scene Photos
Proud to report that my bill, The #KobeBryant Act of 2020, was signed today by @GavinNewsom. #AB2655 will prohibit first responders from taking photos of the deceased outside of job duties. #caleg
— Asm. Mike A. Gipson (@AsmMikeGipson) September 29, 2020
Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, filed a legal complaint against the LA Sheriff’s Department over the leaked photos.
″In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches,″ the document said. ″As the Department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes.”
The Sheriff’s Dept. reportedly tried to keep the photo scandal under wraps, until reporters from the Los Angeles Times exposed the cover-up.
Here’s what TMZ reported:
Deputies who responded to Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash site and took pictures of the remains were given a secret way out without repercussion.
We’re told a message was relayed.. if you got Kobe pics — come in, come clean and delete them. Do that, and you won’t be punished.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva responded to Newsom’s signing of the bill on Monday.
″Shortly following the Calabasas helicopter crash which tragically took nine lives, I sponsored legislation which now makes it a crime for public safety personnel to take or share pictures of the deceased for other than an official purpose,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Thank you to @GavinNewsom for signing #AB2655 today, @AsmMikeGipson for authoring, and @JonesSawyerAD59 for supporting in committee,” Villanueva continued.
Barry Jenkins Tapped to Direct ‘Lion King’ Sequel for Disney
“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins has been tapped to direct a sequel to Disney’s live-action version of “The Lion King.”
Jon Favreau directed the 2019 movie, which featured an all-star voice cast of Beyonce, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover and James Earl Jones reprised his role as Mufasa from the original 1994 animated film. No word on if the same cast will return for the sequel, which will focus on Mufasa’s origin story.
According to Deadline, Jeff Nathanson, wrote the screenplay for the 2019 movie, will return to write the follow-up.
READ MORE: Beyonce’s ‘Making the Gift’ Special About ‘Lion King’ Soundtrack to air Monday Night on ABC [VIDEO]
This.
Yes, THIS👇🏿
‘The Lion King’ Sequel Set With ‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins To Helm For Walt Disney Studios https://t.co/Ev7Obi8Km8 via @Deadline
— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) September 29, 2020
“Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters,” Jenkins said in a statement.“Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”
The 2019 “Lion King” film grossed $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office and earned a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination.
It is time. #BlackIsKing, a new visual album from Beyoncé, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/DTJtCe1QdT
— The Lion King (@disneylionking) July 31, 2020
Beyoncé released the visual album “Black Is King,” overthe summer, which reimagines the lessons of “The Lion King” for today’s Black youth.
“Black Is King’ is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment said in announcing the project. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”
The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity.
