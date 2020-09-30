Chris Rock on Running Into His Childhood Bully on the Set of ‘Top Five’ (Watch)

*(Via Business Insider) – The first 2020 presidential debate was supposed to occur on Tuesday.

But what transpired on Tuesday night was not a debate, which involves two people thoughtfully and reasonably engaging on the issues. It was a disaster that encapsulated the mess the country is in under a president who has repeatedly refused to take the job seriously.

President Donald Trump spent the vast majority of his time on the debate stage Tuesday night interrupting former Vice President Joe Biden and lobbing personal attacks.

Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep order.

Wallace repeatedly implored the president to allow Biden to answer his questions. When the president objected and said that Biden was also cutting him off, Wallace replied, “Frankly, you’ve been doing more interrupting.”

At one point, Wallace jokingly suggested to Trump that they should switch seats so the president could moderate the debate as he continued to talk over all parties.

Trump interrupts Biden ten times in under 3 minutes after health care questionpic.twitter.com/tzwZKReHwJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 30, 2020

Though Biden was not always perfect when it came to presenting the facts, there’s no comparison between the former vice president and Trump in terms of the barrage of lies and false information the president spewed over the course of the night.

Trump made false claims on his COVID-19 response and continued to push the erroneous notion Biden is a socialist, for example.

There were some remarkable moments amid the chaos.

Biden called the sitting president a racist to his face, for example. Trump also hesitated to explicitly condemn white supremacist groups when given the opportunity.

But the night generally involved Trump seeking to rattle Biden, with little success overall.

“Will you shut-up, man…Keep yapping, man,” Biden said to Trump early on in the night.

