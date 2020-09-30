Politics
CA Assemblymember’s Bill Would Allow Real-World Test of Mental Health Alternative to Policing
*In the wake of recent calls to shift responsibility for non-violent intervention away from police departments, lawmakers and community advocates around California are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign AB 2054, also known as the CRISES Act.
CRISES is an acronym for Community Response Initiative to Strengthen Emergency Systems.
AB 2054 calls for the authorization of a pilot grant program that would allow community-based organizations instead of the police to respond in emergency situations, including incidents requiring mental health intervention, which often involve people experiencing homelessness.
Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles), the author of AB 2054 and a member of the California Legislative Black Caucus, hosted a press conference September 22 featuring community advocates and family members of individuals who were killed by police officers while experiencing mental health crises.
When police officers are sent to de-escalate mental health crises, these encounters sometimes turn violent. A 2015 Treatment Advocacy Center survey found that at least 1 in 4 people killed by law enforcement were suffering from acute mental illness at the time of their death. Also, a 2015 Police Executive Research Forum study revealed that police officers only receive an average of eight hours of mental health intervention training compared to nearly 60 hours of gun training that they undergo.
“Interactions with police can induce terror in many people who historically have been traumatized by law enforcement. Too often, these interactions are deadly. Too often, people just want solutions to their problems. They just want an emergency or a crisis solved, but they are afraid to call the police because of the potential consequences,” said Kamlager.
MORE NEWS: Sealed Transcripts in Breonna Taylor Case to be Released After Juror Files Lawsuit Seeking ‘Justice’
Addie Kitchen is the grandmother of Steven Taylor, a Black man who was killed in April 2020 by San Leandro police while going through a mental crisis and experiencing homelessness.
“It took them 40 seconds to kill Stephen, 40 seconds. When that officer walked in and saw he was Black and homeless, he already had in his mind, what he needed to do. He didn’t think about, you know, maybe let me step back,” said Kitchen.
Kitchen also spoke about how Taylor’s death devastated her family, including his two sons.
“Nobody in the world should have to go through losing someone — by the police. If he had died because he got hit by a car, that wouldn’t have been so hard. But when the police — they’re supposed to protect us — are murdering us because we’re Black, because we’re poor, because we’re homeless, because we’re going through a mental crisis, we need help. We need help and we are praying that the governor will understand what we’re going through,” said Kitchen.
Hali McKelvie spoke about her mother, Myra Micalizio, who was killed by a Butte County Sheriff’s Dept. deputy in April 2018 while she was going through a mental health crisis. The interaction between Micalizio and the police was only 11 seconds long before she was shot 11 times.
“That law enforcement agency didn’t show up to serve and protect that day. That law enforcement agency showed up and murdered my mother, who was in a mental health crisis. They took one look at her, put up a bias, and said this woman is a threat to society and it’s my call to kill her,” McKelvie said.
Advocates also spoke about the community groups that have already been providing human crisis response in the state, such as Mental Health First in Sacramento, and their need for more funding.
“This is community response to community crisis, and we are already doing this. We are on the ground. There are grassroots organizations like my own, but we are running these programs on shoestring budgets, out of the generous hearts of volunteers, because we’re clear that we’re tired of our community members dying,” said Cat Brooks, co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project.
Lateefah Simon, Bay Area Rapid Transportation (BART) Board Director echoed that the community groups already doing the work need more funding.
“AB 2054 is truly a love letter to possibility, an idea that communities can keep one another safe. That local community-based organizations and trained professionals in selected communities, if given the resources and the opportunity, can become an additional force to create safety,” she said.
Gov. Newsom has until September 30 to sign AB 2054, and other bills the State Legislature has passed this year. If not, they automatically become law.
Lateefah Simon a nationally recognized advocate for civil rights and racial justice in Oakland and the Bay Area.
Story by Quinci LeGardye, California Black Media
Legal
Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs ‘Kobe Bryant Act’ Prompted by Leaked Images of Crash Site
*California Governor Gavin Newsom has made it a crime for first responders to take photographs of deceased victims ″outside of job duties,” said Assemblyman Mike Gipson.
Gipson introduced the legislation in May, titled “Invasion of Privacy: First Responders,” after it was reported that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s crash site with colleagues.
Newsome signed the Kobe Bryant Act of 2020 (AB 2655), on Monday. Violation of the law will result in a misdemeanor, PEOPLE reports.
READ MORE: Proposed Kobe Bryant Bill Would Make It Illegal To Share Sensitive Crime Scene Photos
Proud to report that my bill, The #KobeBryant Act of 2020, was signed today by @GavinNewsom. #AB2655 will prohibit first responders from taking photos of the deceased outside of job duties. #caleg
— Asm. Mike A. Gipson (@AsmMikeGipson) September 29, 2020
Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, filed a legal complaint against the LA Sheriff’s Department over the leaked photos.
″In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches,″ the document said. ″As the Department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes.”
The Sheriff’s Dept. reportedly tried to keep the photo scandal under wraps, until reporters from the Los Angeles Times exposed the cover-up.
Here’s what TMZ reported:
Deputies who responded to Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash site and took pictures of the remains were given a secret way out without repercussion.
We’re told a message was relayed.. if you got Kobe pics — come in, come clean and delete them. Do that, and you won’t be punished.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva responded to Newsom’s signing of the bill on Monday.
″Shortly following the Calabasas helicopter crash which tragically took nine lives, I sponsored legislation which now makes it a crime for public safety personnel to take or share pictures of the deceased for other than an official purpose,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Thank you to @GavinNewsom for signing #AB2655 today, @AsmMikeGipson for authoring, and @JonesSawyerAD59 for supporting in committee,” Villanueva continued.
Obama/Trump/Political
VP Nominee Kamala Harris fronts New Bloomberg-Backed Ad Campaign Targeting Black Floridians (Watch)
*Former New York mayor and ex presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is financing liberal activists in a campaign to attract Black voters in Florida, an important battleground state in Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s quest to defeat President Trump.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris stars in the $3.4 million ad campaign led by Priorities USA and BlackPAC. In the spot, entitled One Nation, Harris, the first Black woman and Indian American to be on a major party presidential ticket, offers a hopeful message of unity to “heal our nation.” It will run on both broadcast and digital media beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Watch below:
According to the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll, Biden leads Trump 88 percent to 9 percent among registered Black voters. But Priorities, BlackPAC and other groups have noticed a dip in support among young Black voters and Black male voters for the Democratic ticket.
BlackPAC executive director Adrienne Shropshire said the ad campaign is seeking to remind Black people “what’s at stake for Black communities in this election and persuading skeptical voters that their vote holds the power to course-correct our nation.”
Legal
Sealed Transcripts in Breonna Taylor Case to be Released After Juror Files Lawsuit Seeking ‘Justice’
*A recording of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case will be made public after a juror filed to have the sealed transcripts and records released “so that the truth may prevail.”
The motion, filed in Jefferson County on Monday (Sept. 28), also asked that the jury members be allowed to speak freely about the highly publicized case, Fox News reports.
“There is compelling public interest for these proceedings to be released of a magnitude the city and Commonwealth have never seen before that could not be confined, weaving its way across the country,” the court documents said. “The citizens of the Commonwealth have demonstrated their lack of faith in the process and proceedings in this matter and the justice system itself.”
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced last week that a grand jury had chosen not to issue indictments on homicide charges against any of the three officers who fired shots during the deadly botched police raid on Taylor’s apartment on March 13.
Taylor was shot six times when officers opened fire after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at police first during a no-knock warrant execution.
Walker has said he believed the officers were intruders.
READ MORE: Candace Owens Claps Back at Criticism of GOP Kentucky AG Over Handling of Breonna Taylor Case [VIDEO]
Former detective Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, is the only officer facing charges in Taylor’s case. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were present, including a child. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday.
Cameron agreed to comply with a judge’s ruling to release the grand jury transcripts on Wednesday. Cameron is concerned that the move could lead to a “poisoning of the jury pool.”
“The grand jury is meant to be a secretive body,” Cameron said in a statement released Monday night. “It’s apparent that the public interest in this case isn’t going to allow that to happen.”
During his announcement, Cameron said the jury agreed that the other two officers connected to Taylor’s killing were justified in their actions.
“The attorney general publicly made many statements that referenced what the grand jury heard and decisions that were made based on what certain witnesses said,” the court document said. “He further laid those decisions at the feet of the grand jury while failing to answer specific questions regarding the charges presented. Cameron attempted to make it clear that the grand jury alone made the decision on who and what to charge based solely on the evidence presented to them.”
“The interest of the individual grand jurors is parallel to the public but also manifests as fears of persecution, condemnation, retribution, and torment. Unfortunately, they do not get to hide behind an entity, person office,” the statement continued.
The filing noted that Cameron chose his words wisely.
“Now he has another choice in his response. Choose truth,” the document said. “Choose justice. Together Kentucky.”
