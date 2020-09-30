Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Not a Joking Matter
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
A recent birth announcement from this acting couple made me think once again about what the actor knows is going on in Central America. The actor has never spoken about the kidnapping of his sister and the sex trafficking that his father is engaged in. Never fought to have his sister returned to the one parent who would keep her safe, which is not his dad or his other sister.
The actor has never said anything about the lies and payoffs to people in that government who made the kidnapping possible and then lied to the court and police so the child would not be with her mother. So, yes, the actor made the news with his announcement, but I hope he protects this child more than he did his sister.
Can you name the actor?
BLIND ITEM: When the Vocals Fail…
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born permanent A+ list singer is in town talking to yet another professional about her voice. Also, two songs have been completed using clips from other songs, both releases and not released.
Can you name the A+ list singer singer?
BLIND ITEM: Murder For Hire
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This permanent A list singer thought he met the love of his life. She had previously been married and was wealthy. She hobnobbed with big celebrities who adored her. Our singer was head over heels in love. He moved into her home. Soon after moving in, our singer signed an agreement which allowed his girlfriend to manage him. It was a very one sided contract in favor of the girlfriend, but the singer was in love and thought it was fine. It was fine until he realized just how much money the girlfriend was making off him.
She refused to renegotiate the contract. She refused to terminate the contract. So, our singer arranged to be out of town and had a mafia hit man murder the girlfriend at point blank range in the driveway of the girlfriend. There was someone with the girlfriend who was spared but remained silent for the rest of their life about who they saw pull the trigger.
Can you name the (old school) singer?
BLIND ITEM: A Big Payday
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
That Is A Big Payday: This very controversial makeup influencer is probably the only one you will know for this blind. There are several others throughout the world that are also in on the deal, but you would be hard pressed to guess them. The controversial one and the others have signed deals, that when executed could potentially pay them many millions of dollars.
The deal is being made by a company based in Sweden that wants to expand their chip implants throughout the world. They are going to pay influencers around the world not only a flat rate, but also bonuses for every thousand people that get implants. They know that young people will be most accepting of the message which is why they have targeted influencers who have shown they can get people to buy and do what they are asked. It is the end of the world.
Can you name the makeup influencer?
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
