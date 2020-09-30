News
Biden Calls Trump ‘Racist’ and President Boasts of ‘Letting People out of Jail’ in Heated Debate
*Vice President Joe Biden called President Donald Trump a “racist” Tuesday during a helter-skelter debate that left viewers winded and the candidates visibly upset.
Trump claimed the mantle of “law and order” as soon as moderator Chris Wallace segued into a set of questions about race relations and criminal justice, challenging Biden on how he has responded to a summer of racial unrest.
“The people of this country want and demand law and order and you’re scared to even say it,” Trump said, criticizing Biden’s unwillingness to challenge Democratic-led cities including Chicago and Portland for their patient approaches to protests that turned violent.
Wallace failed for 90 minutes to leash Biden and Trump, losing battle after battle to more and more interruptions.
The presidential race simmered on the back burner of a summer of violent protests over race relations, touched off by the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who was black, while in police custody on May 25.
The demonstrations continued throughout the summer and into fall, revived again in September when a Kentucky grand jury declined to indict three police officers for killing Louisville, Kentucky resident Breonna Taylor. Police forcibly entered her home with a search warrant and fired their weapons.
One officer was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for blindly shooting into Taylor’s apartment. The city of Louisville settled a lawsuit with Taylor’s family for $12 million.
Trump sidestepped Wallace’s challenge to condemn all white supremacists and militia groups on Tuesday, evading the moderator’s question and instead condemning left-wing protesters who organize under the name “Antifa.”
“I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not the right wing,” Trump said. “I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace.”
Pressed about a right-wing group called the Proud Boys, he said: “Stand back, stand by, but I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not right-wing problem,” he said. “This is a left-wing problem.”
Wallace asked Trump why he had banned, by executive order, all racial sensitivity training in federal government facilities.
The president characterized the training as “radical” and said participants were exposed to “very sick ideas, and really they were teaching people to hate our country.”
“No one is doing that,” Biden said quickly. “He’s the racist. His friends look down on so many people.”
“There is nothing we cannot do if we do it together,” said Biden. “We can take this on and we can defeat racism.”
Claiming his support among black voters is high for a Republican, Trump boasted about his success with the First Step Act, a law that led to freeing thousands of nonviolent drug offenders serving long prison sentences.
Alice Johnson, a woman released because of the law’s changes inside the Department of Justice, flew on Air Force One to Cleveland with Trump and his aides. Johnson has publicly thanked the president many times. He didn’t mention her Tuesday night.
Trump also took aim at Biden’s sponsorship of a crime bill in 1994, which led to tougher criminal penalties and an increase in incarceration rates, especially among black men.
“You called them ‘superpredators.’ African Americans, ‘superpredators.’ And they’ve never forgotten it, they’ve never forgotten it, Joe,” said Trump.
“You call them ‘superpredators,’ and I’m letting people out of jail now,” he said.
The heated 90-minute debate was the first in a series of three, including one on Oct. 15 in Miami, Florida, and another in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 22.
(Edited by David Martosko)
The post Biden Calls Trump ‘Racist’ and President Boasts of ‘Letting People out of Jail’ in Heated Debate appeared first on Zenger News.
Family - Parenting - Births
Ryan Dorsey Says Naya Rivera’s Sister Put Her ‘Life on Hold’ to ‘Support’ Him and Son [VIDEO]
*The ex-husband of late actress Naya Rivera is speaking out about rumors that he’s now dating her sister.
Ryan Dorsey and Naya sister Nickayla have moved in together, two months after the death of the “Glee star,” and together they are raising her 5-year-old son Josey.
Dorsey claims Nickayla has ″put her life on hold″ to be there for his son following the actress’ death.
On Tuesday, the actor opened up about the support he’s reccing from Nickayla in a 12-minute video on his Instagram.
″And to have a young woman who is his blood and tití, who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child so when you put your child to bed, you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts,″ he continued.
″You don’t have to be sad every day and night, wondering when does it get better,″ Dorsey said. ″At least you have someone there with you to talk to, or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone.”
READ MORE: Nickayla Rivera Responds to Reports She’s Living with Deceased Sister (Naya)’s Ex-Huband Ryan Dorsey
View this post on Instagram
Naya died in an accidental drowning in California’s Lake Piru in July. Her body was found five days after she disappeared in the water during a boat trip with Josey. She was 33. Her death was ruled as an accidental drowning.
While there are whispers that Dorsey and Nickayla are romantically involved, an insider claims that is not the case.
“Since the devastating loss of Naya, Ryan’s role in parenting has of course been amped up,” a source tells ET. “He’s the primary caregiver, but has been relying very heavily on Nickayla. He would not be able to do this without her help and involvement.”
In his video, Dorsey revealed that he doesn’t “get good sleep,” and that he’s “sad every day.”
“I go to sleep sad. Every night, I’m staring at the ceiling and … I think to myself how lucky I am to still have my mom, to have her help out in my life still, and then I think about how [Josey] won’t have that same opportunity in his future. It makes me beyond sad.”
Dorsey also said that his son “witnessed a nightmare right before his eyes,” during that fateful boat outing with his mother.
“When you know that he’s so smart and … he knows that even when they find her, that she’s not coming home, it’s sad,” he said. “And when you’re with him every day … to go through this nightmare, it’s sad.”
View this post on Instagram
On Monday, Nickayla addressed critics of her moving in with Dorsey on Instagram Story post, writing, ″In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can’t show up for myself.″
″Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure,” the model continued. “What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted. I hope you all can do the same.”
crime
Maryland Drug Dealer Charged in Murder of Woman, Son Who Was Witness [VIDEO]
*Five years after a 31-year-old mother and her 7-year-old son were murdered by an alleged Maryland drug dealer, the prime suspect in the killings was finally charged last week.
Federal investigators arrested Andre Ricardo “Poo” Briscoe, 37, on drug distribution and gun charges in May for his connection to the killing of Jennifer Jeffrey and her son, Kester Browne. Last week he was indicted for allegedly murdering the woman during a May 27, 2015 armed robbery, and shooting her son multiple times to prevent him from telling police about the murder.
The Sun reports that, in a court filing last month, Judge Richard D. Bennett noted that Jeffrey “was a heroin dealer and that Defendant Briscoe was her weekly or twice weekly customer.”
READ MORE: Maryland Rape Suspect Kills Accuser After Jail Release Due to Coronavirus, Commits Suicide
Alleged Maryland Drug Dealer Facing Federal Indictment for the 2015 Murder of a Woman and Her 7-Year-Old Child, Among Other Charges: Andre Ricardo Briscoe was charged with drug distribution charges, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation to the d… https://t.co/j5w1yrQ4m7
— FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) September 24, 2020
“From March through October 2015, Briscoe conspired with others to distribute heroin,” reads a statement from the Department of Justice. “The indictment alleges that on May 27, 2015, in connection with his drug distribution, Briscoe committed an armed robbery and during the course of the robbery shot and killed Jennifer Jeffrey and Jeffrey’s seven-year-old child.”
Authorities allege the boy was killed because he’d witnessed Briscoe kill his mother.
“The indictment also alleges that Briscoe shot the child multiple times, including in the head and mouth, killing the child to prevent him from communicating with law enforcement,” the statement says.
“These murders are shocking and unconscionable,” the statement quotes U.S. Attorney Rob Hur as saying. “This indictment should make one thing crystal clear: If you touch a witness, especially a child, the full weight of federal law enforcement will be harnessed to find you and bring you to justice. And we will not stop investigating until we bring to justice anyone else who was involved.”
Briscoe’s attorney, William Purpura, told the Baltimore Sun that his client was living in a different state at the time of the killings, and the defense can prove it. Purpura also questioned why the charges were filed just before a statute of limitations deadline.
“It’s kind of perplexing and mysterious and concerning to Mr. Briscoe,” Purpura said.
There is no statute of limitations for murder, but as noted by The Sun “federal prosecutors can only bring homicide charges if they are tied to another crime, such as drug trafficking, which are subject to the filing time limits.”
If convicted of the murders, Briscoe faces a maximum sentence of death or life in prison. He also faces other charges, including witness tampering, drug trafficking and a maximum of 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the report states.
** FEATURED STORY **
‘Origin of Everything’ on PBS Sparks Interest with Controversial & Everyday Topics (EUR Exclusive!)
*“Origin of Everything,” available on PBS.org, has been exploring topics since 2017 that run the gamut. The show jumps into a variety of subjects by investigating daily life like the words we use, pop culture, and why we are hooked on technology.
The show does not shy away from controversial topics such as slavery, race and ethnicity, and mass incarceration of African Americans.
Danielle Bainbridge, Ph.D., the host and lead writer of “Origin of Everything,” told the EUR in a recent interview that the series is about making people think beyond the restrictive ways we have been taught to view history.
“It’s a show about our collective story and how we are envisioning history,” Dr. Bainbridge said. ”How do we think about history that includes all of us and just not the figures and facts that we were taught in school. So, it’s a show about under told and underrepresented history. We’re trying to make history feel very present to the people who watch it.”
She continued, “One of the reasons to watch it is if you’re curious about how did we get to our current moment? How do small things such as why do we eat popcorn at the movies or what is the origin of ethnicity and how do these things still impact the way we think about the world?”
DOIN’ GOOD IN THA HOOD: Michael B. Jordan Partners with LyftUp to Provide Free Rides to Underserved Communities
Deftly equipped to talk about controversial topics, Dr. Bainbridge holds a Ph.D. in African American Studies and American Studies from Yale University and graduated Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in English & Theatre Arts. She is also a faculty member at Northwestern University in Theatre and African American Studies
In early 2017, when she was a graduate student, she was contacted by PBS about working on the show and thought it was a joke.
“When they first reached out to me, I thought it was a hoax,” Dr. Bainbridge said. “I was thinking how would they even know who I am because I was a graduate student? But I think they found me through a since defunct janky website that I had set up. They reached out to me, I auditioned, did a screen test, and a writing sample and after that I was hired to help develop the show.”
Viewers are encouraged to be interactive with the series because it is digital. With instant commentary from the audience, the show knows immediately what viewers think, which for the most part is positive. However, when it delves into controversial subject matters things can get sticky.
“I would say overall people are pretty positive about the series because most of the folks who watch it are longtime watchers who tune in every week for episodes,” Dr. Bainbridge said. “The only exception is if we cover more sensitive topics like, race, gender, or sexuality we will get some pushback. I think that’s just the cost of doing business with open discourse.”
One of the most controversial shows was about the transatlantic slave trade.
“We did one episode on why Europeans enslaved Africans and that was probably our most viewed episode as well as our most critiqued one,” Dr. Bainbridge said. “I think often times if you view yourself as pretty well versed in history from what you learn in school and then you learn something that goes in the opposite direction it can be jarring or for some people upsetting. We think of it as our value or service to our audience to present accurate history or history that doesn’t get told that often so that people can be informed with the whole picture.”
She added that she has an answer for those who point out that Africans sold slaves to Europeans.
“Slavery was not invented with West Africans and Europeans,” Dr. Bainbridge continued. “Some form of enslavement – whether through war, becoming a prisoner of war, or through different systems – goes back to ancient societies from around the world. So, it is not distinct to West Africa or Europe or any other region of the world.”
Dr. Bainbridge added, “But the difference with this particular moment in slavery was that it intersected with capitalism in a way that was very different with slavery that preceded it. People were taken into the system and their children inherited their status as a slave and that is where the differences started to emerge. We have to think about these things as distinct only because the system that existed with chattel slavery was so radically different than the slavery that existed around the world beforehand.”
With the ongoing protests against police brutality, “Origin of Everything” has also tackled the racist beginnings of United States law. Dr. Bainbridge breaks down the discriminatory history by looking at colonialism, slavery, the Jim Crow era, and mass incarceration.
“I decided to write this episode about legal discrimination, and I didn’t have a particular agenda in mind,” she said. “As I started doing the research it was overwhelming. I started to find (material) that just dealt with legal discrimination about black people in this country from its origin to now. I thought it was something that people needed to know.”
“I was never taught in any history class that I took through high school any of the information from that episode. I was taught that things are fair and that a lot of the blame was placed inadvertently or inherently on black communities, impoverished communities, or communities that struggle. When I saw that in some ways the law was stacked against black people and certain other populations, I thought that was important to bring to light. In this moment, people are looking for reliable sources and this could add to the conversation.”
New episodes of “Origin of Everything” are available on PBS.org and the PBS Digital Studios’ YouTube Channel. Join the conversation by visiting Twitter-@PBSOrigin and Instagram-@pbsoriginofeverything.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]